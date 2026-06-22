Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives introduces summer offer across four island resorts

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives has introduced a summer offer aimed at travellers seeking longer stays across its four island resorts.

Guests booking stays of seven nights or more will receive complimentary return transfers for two people, while shorter stays will include complimentary one-way transfers. At participating resorts, up to two children under the age of 12 can also stay and dine free.

The offer includes savings on selected excursions and activities and is available for bookings and stays until 31 October 2026.

Guests who book directly through Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives will have access to additional benefits, including options to personalise their stays with beach dining, spa treatments and island activities. Members of the brand’s loyalty programme will receive further savings and earn double Discovery Dollars during the promotional period.

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers beachfront accommodation, a range of activities and speedboat transfers from Malé. Its accommodation and family-focused programmes are designed for guests seeking a combination of recreation and time together.

Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives provides accommodation, dining options, wellness services and water-based activities within an island setting. The resort caters to couples, families and travellers visiting the Maldives for the first time.

Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, located across two islands in Meemu Atoll, is positioned for couples and honeymooners. Guest experiences include sunset dining, spa treatments and access to the surrounding lagoon.

Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon caters to divers and snorkellers through its house reef, marine life and access to dive sites. The resort provides direct access to underwater experiences in the Indian Ocean.

The summer offer provides savings of up to 65% across Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives’ four properties.