Featured
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives introduces summer offer across four island resorts
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives has introduced a summer offer aimed at travellers seeking longer stays across its four island resorts.
Guests booking stays of seven nights or more will receive complimentary return transfers for two people, while shorter stays will include complimentary one-way transfers. At participating resorts, up to two children under the age of 12 can also stay and dine free.
The offer includes savings on selected excursions and activities and is available for bookings and stays until 31 October 2026.
Guests who book directly through Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives will have access to additional benefits, including options to personalise their stays with beach dining, spa treatments and island activities. Members of the brand’s loyalty programme will receive further savings and earn double Discovery Dollars during the promotional period.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers beachfront accommodation, a range of activities and speedboat transfers from Malé. Its accommodation and family-focused programmes are designed for guests seeking a combination of recreation and time together.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives provides accommodation, dining options, wellness services and water-based activities within an island setting. The resort caters to couples, families and travellers visiting the Maldives for the first time.
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, located across two islands in Meemu Atoll, is positioned for couples and honeymooners. Guest experiences include sunset dining, spa treatments and access to the surrounding lagoon.
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon caters to divers and snorkellers through its house reef, marine life and access to dive sites. The resort provides direct access to underwater experiences in the Indian Ocean.
The summer offer provides savings of up to 65% across Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives’ four properties.
Awards
JOALI Maldives wins two honours at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia
JOALI Maldives has been recognised in two categories at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia 2026, receiving honours among the Best Resorts in the Maldives and for the Most Outrageous Villa.
The recognition reflects the resort’s Creative Living philosophy, which brings together art, nature, wellbeing, sustainability and hospitality within the guest experience.
Located in Raa Atoll, approximately 45 minutes by seaplane from Malé, JOALI Maldives opened as the Maldives’ first art-immersive luxury resort. Art installations, dining experiences, wellbeing programmes and accommodation are integrated across the island as part of its approach to resort living.
The property features 73 beach and overwater villas and residences, positioned across the island and above the Indian Ocean. The accommodation has been designed to provide privacy, space and access to views of the surrounding environment.
Each villa combines contemporary design with materials including timber, marble, bamboo and terrazzo, as well as handcrafted finishes. Floor-to-ceiling glass provides views of the ocean, while private pools connect the indoor and outdoor spaces.
Artworks and design pieces are also incorporated into each villa, reflecting the resort’s Creative Living concept and extending the art experience into the accommodation.
Guests can choose from Beach Villas, Water Villas and multi-bedroom Residences, with options designed for couples, families and groups. The larger residences provide additional living areas, pools and facilities for guests seeking more space and privacy.
Each villa is supported by a dedicated Jadugar, a term used by the resort to describe its butler service. The Jadugar assists guests throughout their stay by arranging dining experiences, island activities, celebrations and other personalised services.
Guests are also provided with bicycles to explore the island’s pathways, gardens and viewpoints.
JOALI Maldives said the awards reflected the work of its team and the support of its guests, partners and wider community. The resort also said it would continue developing experiences focused on creativity, wellbeing and connection.
The recognition adds to JOALI Maldives’ position within the Maldives’ luxury resort sector, where its art-led design and Creative Living philosophy form the basis of its guest experience.
Cooking
Michelin-Starred Chef Grégoire Berger to host dining experience at Lily Beach Resort & Spa
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced a culinary collaboration with Chef Grégoire Berger, chef and co-owner of the Dubai restaurant Kraken.
Known for progressive French cuisine influenced by the ocean, Berger has received a Michelin star in the Michelin Guide Dubai from 2022 to 2024. His restaurant has also been included among the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, while his work has received recognition through several international culinary awards.
Berger’s approach draws on the sea as a source of ingredients, ideas and presentation. His menus combine French culinary techniques with marine influences, with each dish developed around a narrative connected to the ocean.
As part of his visit to Lily Beach in August 2026, Berger will host a fine-dining dinner for a limited number of guests. He will also introduce a signature dish at AQVA Bar & Restaurant during the collaboration.
The programme forms part of Lily Beach’s efforts to expand its culinary offering and introduce visiting chefs and dining concepts to guests in the Maldives.
Located in South Ari Atoll, the resort will provide guests with an opportunity to experience Berger’s cuisine within its all-inclusive hospitality concept. The collaboration will combine his Michelin-recognised approach with the resort’s existing food and beverage programme.
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has established its hospitality offering around its premium all-inclusive model, supported by a range of dining venues. Its restaurants offer overwater dining, international buffet selections, seafood and Asian-inspired dishes.
The resort’s culinary programme is supported by the Platinum Plan, an all-inclusive package that includes dining experiences, a selection of wines and spirits, excursions and personalised services.
Through the collaboration with Berger, Lily Beach aims to add another dining experience to its guest programme while continuing to develop its position within the Maldives’ luxury hospitality market.
Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives recognised by guests in Tripadvisor Best of the Best 2026
Milaidhoo Maldives has announced that it has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2026, placing the island among the top 1% of hotels worldwide based on traveller reviews and ratings.
For Milaidhoo, the recognition is especially meaningful as it comes directly from its guests. Their stories, shared experiences, and reviews have earned the island a place among travellers’ favourite destinations around the world.
Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo was created for guests seeking a more personal and authentic Maldivian experience. With just 50 villas surrounded by turquoise waters and flourishing coral reefs, the island offers a sense of intimacy and freedom, encouraging guests to reconnect with nature, with each other, and with themselves.
“We are deeply grateful to every guest who has chosen Milaidhoo and taken the time to share their experience,” said Paul van Frank. “To be recognised among Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best is an honour, but what means the most to us are the memories behind each review, the anniversaries celebrated, the friendships formed, the marine encounters discovered and the moments of joy shared on our island. This recognition also belongs to our Milaidhoo Family, whose warmth, care and genuine passion create the heartfelt experiences our guests remember long after they leave. We are proud to share this achievement with every member of our team and every guest who has become part of the Milaidhoo story.”
The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards recognise the highest-rated hotels around the world, based on authentic reviews collected over a 12-month period. As one of the world’s most trusted travel guidance platforms, Tripadvisor’s recognition reflects the voices of travellers and the experiences that resonate most strongly with them.
As Milaidhoo continues to welcome guests from around the world, the recognition serves as a reminder of what has always mattered most to the island: creating meaningful experiences, sharing the beauty of the Maldives, and making every guest feel at home.
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