OBLU SELECT Lobigili named among world’s top 1% hotels in Tripadvisor awards

COLOURS OF OBLU is celebrating a remarkable year of recognition. Guest love has placed OBLU SELECT Lobigili among the top 1% of hotels worldwide, earning the adults-only resort Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2026 honour. Joining the celebration, OBLU SELECT Sangeli and OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO have both been recognised with Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026.

Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards are the top accolades in the travel industry. The awards are given by real travellers who share their travel experiences on the world’s largest travel guidance platform and are not decided by panels or experts as is the case in industry awards. The award recognises properties that consistently provide outstanding hospitality and memorable guest experiences.

OBLU SELECT Lobigili is a popular adults-only escape for travellers seeking a secluded Maldivian getaway centred on romance and relaxation. Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the resort continues to earn praise for its charming nest villas, personalised service, and the unforgettable under ocean dining experience at Only BLU. This latest honour further reinforces OBLU SELECT Lobigili’s reputation as one of the Maldives’ most sought-after luxury resorts, known for its intimate island setting, exquisite food, and warm hospitality.

The recognition extends across the wider COLOURS OF OBLU collection. OBLU SELECT Sangeli continues to delight guests with its vibrant island atmosphere, chic contemporary villas, diverse dining options, and seamless blend of relaxation and adventure. Meanwhile, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO remains a favourite among diving and snorkelling enthusiasts, offering direct access to one of the Maldives’ most celebrated house reefs, complemented by an authentic island ambience and heartfelt service.

From romantic escapes and island adventures to unforgettable underwater discoveries, these resorts create experiences that guests value, remember, and recommend. Together, this Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice recognition reflects the power of authentic guest reviews and stands as a testament to the warm hospitality, personalised service, and memorable holiday experiences that define COLOURS OF OBLU.