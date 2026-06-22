Awards
OBLU SELECT Lobigili named among world’s top 1% hotels in Tripadvisor awards
COLOURS OF OBLU is celebrating a remarkable year of recognition. Guest love has placed OBLU SELECT Lobigili among the top 1% of hotels worldwide, earning the adults-only resort Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2026 honour. Joining the celebration, OBLU SELECT Sangeli and OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO have both been recognised with Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026.
Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards are the top accolades in the travel industry. The awards are given by real travellers who share their travel experiences on the world’s largest travel guidance platform and are not decided by panels or experts as is the case in industry awards. The award recognises properties that consistently provide outstanding hospitality and memorable guest experiences.
OBLU SELECT Lobigili is a popular adults-only escape for travellers seeking a secluded Maldivian getaway centred on romance and relaxation. Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the resort continues to earn praise for its charming nest villas, personalised service, and the unforgettable under ocean dining experience at Only BLU. This latest honour further reinforces OBLU SELECT Lobigili’s reputation as one of the Maldives’ most sought-after luxury resorts, known for its intimate island setting, exquisite food, and warm hospitality.
The recognition extends across the wider COLOURS OF OBLU collection. OBLU SELECT Sangeli continues to delight guests with its vibrant island atmosphere, chic contemporary villas, diverse dining options, and seamless blend of relaxation and adventure. Meanwhile, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO remains a favourite among diving and snorkelling enthusiasts, offering direct access to one of the Maldives’ most celebrated house reefs, complemented by an authentic island ambience and heartfelt service.
From romantic escapes and island adventures to unforgettable underwater discoveries, these resorts create experiences that guests value, remember, and recommend. Together, this Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice recognition reflects the power of authentic guest reviews and stands as a testament to the warm hospitality, personalised service, and memorable holiday experiences that define COLOURS OF OBLU.
Awards
Amilla Maldives ranked among Maldives’ best family resorts and house reefs
Amilla Maldives has once again been recognised among the region’s leading luxury resorts in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, earning places in two highly competitive categories: Top 8 Best Resorts for Families and Top 8 Best House Reefs in the Maldives.
The accolades reinforce Amilla’s reputation for delivering exceptional experiences both above and below the waterline, combining spacious island living, thoughtful family programming and one of the Maldives’ most vibrant natural marine environments.
The recognition also highlights Amilla’s consistency in the awards over recent years. The resort has been ranked among the Maldives’ Best Resorts for Families for three consecutive years, achieving Top 7 in 2024, Top 2 in 2025, and Top 8 in 2026. Meanwhile, Amilla’s thriving marine ecosystem has secured a place among the Maldives’ Best House Reefs in both 2024 and 2026, reflecting the resort’s ongoing commitment to reef conservation and guest experiences centred around the natural wonders of Baa Atoll.
“We are honoured to be recognised once again by Travel + Leisure and its readers,” said Shiman Mohamed, Resort Manager at Amilla Maldives. “These awards celebrate what makes Amilla truly special: the freedom and space that families enjoy on our island, and the extraordinary natural environment that surrounds us. We are incredibly grateful to our guests and to our dedicated team, whose passion and commitment make these achievements possible.”
Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Amilla offers guests a distinctive Maldivian experience defined by generous accommodation, personalised service and immersive experiences. Families are welcomed with a wide range of activities designed for all ages, while the resort’s house reef provides direct access to a rich underwater world of colourful corals, reef fish, turtles and seasonal marine life.
As travellers increasingly seek meaningful, experience-led escapes, Amilla continues to invest in sustainability, marine conservation and inclusive hospitality, ensuring that every guest can enjoy the beauty of the Maldives while contributing to its preservation for future generations.
The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific are among the region’s most respected travel awards, recognising outstanding hotels, resorts, experiences and hospitality brands as voted by discerning travellers and industry experts.
For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit the resort’s website.
Awards
JOALI Maldives wins two honours at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia
JOALI Maldives has been recognised in two categories at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia 2026, receiving honours among the Best Resorts in the Maldives and for the Most Outrageous Villa.
The recognition reflects the resort’s Creative Living philosophy, which brings together art, nature, wellbeing, sustainability and hospitality within the guest experience.
Located in Raa Atoll, approximately 45 minutes by seaplane from Malé, JOALI Maldives opened as the Maldives’ first art-immersive luxury resort. Art installations, dining experiences, wellbeing programmes and accommodation are integrated across the island as part of its approach to resort living.
The property features 73 beach and overwater villas and residences, positioned across the island and above the Indian Ocean. The accommodation has been designed to provide privacy, space and access to views of the surrounding environment.
Each villa combines contemporary design with materials including timber, marble, bamboo and terrazzo, as well as handcrafted finishes. Floor-to-ceiling glass provides views of the ocean, while private pools connect the indoor and outdoor spaces.
Artworks and design pieces are also incorporated into each villa, reflecting the resort’s Creative Living concept and extending the art experience into the accommodation.
Guests can choose from Beach Villas, Water Villas and multi-bedroom Residences, with options designed for couples, families and groups. The larger residences provide additional living areas, pools and facilities for guests seeking more space and privacy.
Each villa is supported by a dedicated Jadugar, a term used by the resort to describe its butler service. The Jadugar assists guests throughout their stay by arranging dining experiences, island activities, celebrations and other personalised services.
Guests are also provided with bicycles to explore the island’s pathways, gardens and viewpoints.
JOALI Maldives said the awards reflected the work of its team and the support of its guests, partners and wider community. The resort also said it would continue developing experiences focused on creativity, wellbeing and connection.
The recognition adds to JOALI Maldives’ position within the Maldives’ luxury resort sector, where its art-led design and Creative Living philosophy form the basis of its guest experience.
Awards
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives wins ‘Best House Reef’ at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by The Centara Collection has announced its recognition as one of the Best House Reefs at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, reaffirming its position as one of the Maldives’ most celebrated marine destinations.
Set within the renowned waters of South Ari Atoll and in close proximity to the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), one of the Maldives’ most ecologically significant protected marine regions, the resort is home to an extraordinary house reef that spans more than five times the size of the island itself. Just steps from the shore, guests can immerse themselves in a vibrant underwater world of thriving coral formations, abundant marine life, and unforgettable encounters that have made Machchafushi a favourite among snorkellers and divers alike.
A defining feature of the reef is the iconic Kudhi Maa Shipwreck, a 52-metre sunken cargo vessel that has evolved into a flourishing marine habitat. Today, it stands as one of the resort’s most distinctive underwater attractions, where schools of tropical fish, batfish, lionfish, and groupers have made their home, creating a remarkable underwater experience for divers and snorkellers.
The award reflects not only the richness of the reef itself but also the exceptional marine adventures available at the resort. From snorkelling alongside whale sharks in the waters of South Ari Atoll to guided night snorkelling experiences, semi-submarine excursions, and explorations of the vibrant house reef, guests are invited to discover one of the Indian Ocean’s most extraordinary marine ecosystems. The surrounding waters are also home to manta rays, turtles, reef sharks, and an abundance of marine species that make every encounter beneath the surface unique.
“We are deeply honoured to once again be recognised as one of the Best House Reefs,” said Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. “Our house reef is at the heart of the guest experience and one of the defining features of Machchafushi. This recognition reflects not only the extraordinary marine environment that surrounds us but also our ongoing commitment to preserving and sharing it with guests from around the world.”
This latest accolade further strengthens Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives’ reputation as a leading destination for marine exploration in the Maldives, offering unparalleled access to the natural wonders of South Ari Atoll and unforgettable experiences beneath the surface.
Trending
-
Celebration1 week ago
Finding your #JoyMagenta: Why the Maldives is the ultimate global capital for wellness
-
News7 days ago
Niyama invites travellers to explore the Maldives with new summer escape package
-
News7 days ago
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO earn Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice honours
-
News1 week ago
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils summer getaway offer for couples and families
-
Action7 days ago
Anantara Dhigu partners with rrreefs on 3D-printed reef restoration project
-
News7 days ago
From Shipwreck to Living Reef: Siyam World launches ambitious marine restoration project
-
News7 days ago
Global Wellness Day at Joy Island features giant floating breakfast experience
-
Awards1 week ago
OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru secures top global ranking in Tripadvisor awards