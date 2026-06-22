News
Angsana Velavaru unveils redesigned beach and family pool villas
Angsana Velavaru has refreshed three of its most beloved villa categories: the Beach Infinity Pool Villa, the Velavaru Two-Bedroom Pool Villa, and the Angsana Three-Bedroom Pool Villa. Updated furnishings, reimagined living spaces, and a bolder embrace of the island’s vibrant spirit invite you to experience the resort in a distinctly new light.
Beach Infinity Pool Villa
Step inside and the island finds its way in. The Beach Infinity Pool Villa has been refreshed with warm timber bed frames, a generous L-shaped daybed that draws you towards the pool deck, and an outdoor bathroom that transforms bathing into a ritual. A freestanding oval bath sits centre-stage on a circular teak platform, enclosed by lush tropical plantings, while a rain shower opens to the sky above. Bold artwork adorns the bedroom walls, vivid coral reefs and schooling fish offering a quiet celebration of the underwater world just beyond your door.
Velavaru Two-Bedroom Pool Villa
Designed for those who wish to gather and unwind together, the Velavaru Two-Bedroom Pool Villa balances energy and ease across its two distinct bedrooms. The master suite is anchored by a new timber bed frame and a seating area adorned with vibrant local artwork, while the second bedroom offers a relaxed twin configuration with direct access to the private pool deck. Outside, sun loungers frame a cobalt blue pool set against a canopy of palm trees, a space as suited to quiet mornings as it is too long, unhurried afternoons.
Angsana Three-Bedroom Pool Villa
The Angsana Three-Bedroom Pool Villa is a haven unto itself, generous, colourful, and alive with the spirit of togetherness. A dedicated dining and living area anchors the villa’s social heart, opening through glass-panelled doors to a sun-drenched pool deck framed by two thatched pavilions. Each bedroom carries its own distinct character: the master and second bedrooms refreshed with new timber furniture and original artwork inspired by the island’s natural heritage, while the third bedroom, dressed in playful space-themed linen, is thoughtfully designed to delight younger guests. This is a villa that grows with your family.
Cooking
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort to host Asia’s culinary talents for ‘Across the Table’ dining experience
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has unveiled its culinary programming as part of 2026 Marriott International’s Luxury Dining Series, presented under the theme Across the Table. This year’s edition brings together seven culinary talents, headlined by two-Michelin-starred Chef Emmanuel Stroobant from Saint Pierre in Singapore, alongside distinguished chefs from four St. Regis hotels across Asia—The St. Regis Bangkok, The St. Regis Mumbai, The St. Regis Singapore, and The St. Regis Osaka—who collaborate with the culinary artisans of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, together presenting a refined expression of culinary artistry, defined by craftsmanship and modern refinement across Asia.
At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, guests are invited to experience Across the Table beyond the dining room through the Dine & Unwind Package, where signature culinary moments are paired with thoughtfully 4-night curated stays at the Maldives’ finest address, complemented by the legendary St. Regis Butler Service. Designed to inspire guests to slow the pace, deepen connections and the experience immerses guests in discover the destination’s distinct sense of place, elevating every moment shared at the table.
The following culinary program is presented through a thoughtfully curated series of immersive dining experiences, each designed to celebrate exceptional craftsmanship, cultural storytelling, and the art of gathering across every moment of the journey.
The Art of gathering: August 27
The experience begins along the shoreline in the late afternoon with a curated wine tasting experience, where guests are guided through a selection of wines, exploring the harmony between flavor, structure, and pairing. The experience is enriched by the presence of Thomas Ling, whose deep expertise in beverage culture brings a refined perspective to the art of pairing and craftsmanship.
As dusk sets in, the atmosphere shifts to The Whale Bar, where Brian Gonzalez from The St. Regis Bangkok presents a signature bar takeover, brings his globally refined approach to mixology, shaped by experience across leading European venues and recognized for creating award-winning cocktail programs. Brian reinterprets the legacy of refined cocktail culture, presenting a contemporary and expressive approach to the art of the drink.
The evening culminates at Orientale with an elegant four-course dining experience, where Executive Chinese Chef Chan Chung Shing of Yan Ting at The St. Regis Singapore, with over two decades of experience rooted in the Cantonese culinary tradition and Chef Abdelahad Ahmed present an elevated Japanese cuisine and contemporary interpretation of Pan Asian gastronomy. Each course reflects the distinctive perspectives of the two chefs, brought together through exceptional ingredients, precision, and thoughtful technique. The experience is further elevated through a curated sake pairing journey guided by Thomas Ling, bringing balance and depth to each course.
A mindful contemporary culinary journey: August 28
This chapter unfolds through a thoughtful balance of wellbeing and culinary expression. The experience begins with a guided breathing yoga session led by two Michelin-Starred Chef Emmanuel Stroobant, whose long-standing practice as a certified yoga instructor deeply immerses his culinary journey. Blending breathwork and culinary philosophy, the session explores the connection between mindfulness, nourishment, and intentional living through a calming and immersive practice designed to restore both body and mind. Set within an atmosphere of quiet sophistication at The Library, the experience unfolds as a reflective ritual where stillness, breath, and sensory awareness come together in balance.
This sense of harmony continues at ALBA, where guests are invited into an interactive four hands cooking class. Here, Chef Emmanuel is joined by Chef Ahmet Özuçucu, Executive Sous Chef at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, in a dynamic exchange of perspectives—blending Chef Ahmet’s Mediterranean roots and refined culinary approach with Chef Emmanuel’s globally inspired techniques. Limited to just 10 guests, the experience presents a rare insight into the philosophies and precision behind contemporary culinary craftsmanship.
As evening falls, the experience transitions into a richly layered Maldivian and Indian dining journey as Cargo welcomes Master Chef Taj Mohammed Sha of Sahib Room at The St. Regis Mumbai presenting family-style set menu. Known for his deep respect for regional Indian traditions and mastery of heritage recipes, Chef Taj crafts a menu that celebrates depth of flavor, authenticity, and storytelling. The evening is complemented by cocktail pairings curated by Brian Gonzalez.
Expressions of Seasonality and Culinary Artistry: August 29
The day begins at T•Pan with a curated Omakase lunch led by Chef Takato Kitano, from The St. Regis Osaka whose presence brings a new dimension to the Luxury Dining Series. Having begun his culinary journey as a teppanyaki chef in Osaka, Chef Kitano has developed a distinctive style shaped by both Japanese discipline and European culinary influences. His continued refinement under the guidance of Michelin-recognized talent reflects a growing reputation for precision, curiosity, and a deep respect for ingredient-driven cuisine.
At ALBA, two Michelin starred Chef Emmanuel Stroobant presents a refined four course set menu shaped by over two decades of culinary excellence and innovation. A pioneer of modern French cuisine in Asia, his work bridges classical European technique with Asian influences, creating dishes defined by balance, depth, and emotional resonance. This exclusive dining experience offers guests a rare opportunity to engage with one of the region’s most influential culinary voices—bringing the day to an elegant and memorable close.
A farewell with flavour: August 30
The final morning offers a calm and elegant close to the culinary journey. Guests gather for a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast in Alba, where simplicity, freshness, and quality take centre stage. Set in a relaxed atmosphere, the experience provides a moment of reflection—bringing together the flavour, conversations, and connections created over the course of the series.
Marriott Bonvoy Moments: August 26-30
Elevating the Luxury Dining Series, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort presents a one-of-a-kind stay-and-dine journey woven into the program, offering Marriott Bonvoy members privileged access to bid for immersive culinary encounters, behind-the-scenes experiences, and the most sought-after moments of the series.
The experience includes a five-night stay in an Overwater Villa with Pool, complemented by daily breakfast at ALBA and shared return seaplane transfers. At its core is a series of signature culinary moments, including a private six-course dinner with wine pairing curated by two Michelin-Starred Chef Emmanuel Stroobant, alongside a thoughtfully curated dine-around experience across The Whale Bar, Decanter, T•Pan, and Orientale, where each dining destination reveals a new expression of craftsmanship, and collaboration. Guided by storytelling and sensory discovery, the Dine Around Experience celebrates community, flavour, and shared moments across the island. Guests may place bids for exclusive experiences at Marriott Bonvoy Moments page until 17 July, 2026.
“Across the Table reflects our vision of creating meaningful luxury experiences that bring people together through exceptional cuisine, cultural connection, and immersive storytelling,” said Özgür Cengiz, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “Through this year’s Luxury Dining Series, we are honoured to welcome internationally acclaimed chefs and culinary talents to the Maldives, offering our guests a truly unforgettable journey shaped by Michelin-starred dining, wellness, and the art of gathering.”
Reservations for the Dine & Unwind Package and Luxury Dining Series experiences are now available. Discover more about The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort here.
Awards
Amilla Maldives ranked among Maldives’ best family resorts and house reefs
Amilla Maldives has once again been recognised among the region’s leading luxury resorts in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, earning places in two highly competitive categories: Top 8 Best Resorts for Families and Top 8 Best House Reefs in the Maldives.
The accolades reinforce Amilla’s reputation for delivering exceptional experiences both above and below the waterline, combining spacious island living, thoughtful family programming and one of the Maldives’ most vibrant natural marine environments.
The recognition also highlights Amilla’s consistency in the awards over recent years. The resort has been ranked among the Maldives’ Best Resorts for Families for three consecutive years, achieving Top 7 in 2024, Top 2 in 2025, and Top 8 in 2026. Meanwhile, Amilla’s thriving marine ecosystem has secured a place among the Maldives’ Best House Reefs in both 2024 and 2026, reflecting the resort’s ongoing commitment to reef conservation and guest experiences centred around the natural wonders of Baa Atoll.
“We are honoured to be recognised once again by Travel + Leisure and its readers,” said Shiman Mohamed, Resort Manager at Amilla Maldives. “These awards celebrate what makes Amilla truly special: the freedom and space that families enjoy on our island, and the extraordinary natural environment that surrounds us. We are incredibly grateful to our guests and to our dedicated team, whose passion and commitment make these achievements possible.”
Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Amilla offers guests a distinctive Maldivian experience defined by generous accommodation, personalised service and immersive experiences. Families are welcomed with a wide range of activities designed for all ages, while the resort’s house reef provides direct access to a rich underwater world of colourful corals, reef fish, turtles and seasonal marine life.
As travellers increasingly seek meaningful, experience-led escapes, Amilla continues to invest in sustainability, marine conservation and inclusive hospitality, ensuring that every guest can enjoy the beauty of the Maldives while contributing to its preservation for future generations.
The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific are among the region’s most respected travel awards, recognising outstanding hotels, resorts, experiences and hospitality brands as voted by discerning travellers and industry experts.
For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit the resort’s website.
News
Grand Park Kodhipparu secures three Travel + Leisure honours, including top GM award
Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, has been named the Maldives’ Best Hotel General Manager at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, as the resort also secured recognition for its swimming pool and house reef.
Solferino was ranked first in the Maldives’ Best Hotel General Manager category, while Grand Park Kodhipparu placed fifth among the Maldives’ Best Resort Pools and ninth in the Maldives’ Best House Reefs category.
He accepted the awards on behalf of the resort, attributing the recognition to the contribution of its team, the support of its guests and the natural environment surrounding the property.
“These accolades truly represent the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our guests, and the extraordinary natural environment that surrounds us,” the resort said in a statement shared on LinkedIn.
Grand Park Kodhipparu said the recognition reflected several of the experiences offered at the resort, including its house reef, infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean and natural lagoon.
“From vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life and our iconic infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean to our natural lagoon, these recognitions celebrate the experiences that make Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives a special place to connect, unwind and discover,” the resort added.
Located in North Malé Atoll, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is part of Park Hotel Group, which operates a portfolio of hotels and resorts across the Asia-Pacific region.
The resort said the awards marked another milestone for Grand Park Kodhipparu and Park Hotel Group, supporting the group’s position in the regional hospitality sector.
It also thanked its guests, team members and those who voted in the awards for their continued support.
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