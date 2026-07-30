Kuda Villingili secures third consecutive Wine Spectator honour

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives celebrates three consecutive years of recognition in the prestigious Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards, as its signature restaurant Mar-Umi has once again been honoured with the 2026 Award of Excellence. Following Fire’s Award of Excellence in 2024 and Mar-Umi’s recognition in 2025, this latest accolade reflects the resort’s unwavering commitment to exceptional wine programmes, culinary innovation, and world-class dining experiences.

Presented annually by Wine Spectator, one of the world’s most respected authorities on wine, the Restaurant Awards recognise restaurants whose wine lists demonstrate exceptional quality, diversity, and synergy with their cuisine. The Award of Excellence celebrates establishments that have built thoughtfully curated wine programmes, creating memorable guest experiences through outstanding wine service and carefully selected collections.

For Kuda Villingili, the recognition extends beyond a single restaurant. It represents the continued evolution of the resort’s gastronomic philosophy, where every dining experience is thoughtfully designed to celebrate exceptional cuisine, remarkable wines, and meaningful moments shared around the table.

Today, Kuda Villingili has established itself as one of the Maldives’ most compelling culinary destinations. Across eight distinctive restaurants, guests can explore twelve international cuisines, each with its own unique identity—from the refined Nikkei flavours and interactive Teppanyaki experiences at Mar-Umi, authentic Asian cuisine at East and Earth, Mediterranean classics at Med, premium charcoal-grilled dining at Fire, fresh seafood at Ocean, vibrant Indian-Arabic flavours at Spice, to international favourites served throughout the island. Every venue contributes to a dining journey that celebrates authenticity, creativity, and craftsmanship.

Central to this culinary journey is one of the Maldives’ most thoughtfully curated wine programmes. Designed to complement the resort’s diverse dining concepts, the collection features 370 wine labels from 16 renowned wine-producing countries, representing approximately 8,750 bottles in active inventory. From iconic Old World estates and celebrated New World producers to prestigious Grand Crus, rare vintages, organic and biodynamic wines, every bottle has been carefully selected to inspire discovery while perfectly complementing the resort’s culinary offerings.

Wine at Kuda Villingili is not simply an accompaniment to cuisine—it is an essential part of the guest experience. Whether enjoying a perfectly paired tasting menu, discovering an unfamiliar grape varietal, or exploring a rare vintage, guests are invited on a journey through the world’s most celebrated wine regions. The programme reflects a philosophy of exploration, balancing renowned classics with emerging boutique producers while showcasing the diversity of terroirs and winemaking traditions. This dedication to excellence has also earned the resort international recognition from The World of Fine Wine, which named Kuda Villingili among the world’s Best Designed Wine Lists.

Leading this vision is Director of Food & Beverage Aravindan V. Raj alongside Chief Sommelier Samantha Kumara, both WSET Level 3 certified. They are supported by two additional WSET Level 3-certified ambassadors and twenty WSET Level 1 and Level 2-certified wine ambassadors, ensuring every guest receives knowledgeable recommendations, expertly curated pairings, and personalised service throughout every restaurant on the island.

Further strengthening the programme is the resort’s dedicated climate-controlled wine and cigar room, where every bottle is stored under carefully monitored conditions to preserve provenance, authenticity, and quality. Guests can also participate in exclusive wine pairing dinners, sommelier-led tastings, and bespoke culinary events that transform every meal into an immersive gastronomic experience.

By the Numbers:

3 consecutive years of Wine Spectator recognition

2 award-winning restaurants — Fire and Mar-Umi

8 signature restaurants

12 international cuisines

370 carefully curated wine labels

16 wine-producing countries represented

8,750 bottles in active collection

22 WSET-certified wine ambassadors across the resort

“To receive Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence for the third consecutive year is a tremendous honour for our team and a meaningful recognition of the journey we have been building over the years,” said Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives.

“Every bottle in our collection has been chosen with intention, every pairing carefully considered, and every dining experience thoughtfully crafted. This recognition belongs to our passionate culinary and service teams, whose dedication continues to elevate Kuda Villingili as one of the Maldives’ leading gastronomic destinations.”

Mar-Umi continues to stand as one of the resort’s signature culinary experiences, where contemporary Japanese-Peruvian cuisine, premium sake, expertly curated wine pairings, and interactive Teppanyaki dining come together in an elegant overwater setting overlooking the Indian Ocean. Together with Fire’s previous recognition and the resort’s broader culinary philosophy, the latest accolade reinforces Kuda Villingili’s reputation for delivering exceptional dining experiences that celebrate both innovation and authenticity.

As luxury travellers increasingly seek destinations where gastronomy forms an integral part of the journey, Kuda Villingili continues to distinguish itself as a leading luxury resort in Maldives, investing in exceptional experiences that inspire discovery, connection, and celebration. The Wine Spectator 2026 Award of Excellence marks another proud milestone in that journey—one that continues to redefine island dining through exceptional cuisine, remarkable wines, and heartfelt hospitality.

For more information about Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, please visit www.kudavillingili.com.