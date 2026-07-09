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Coco Bodu Hithi celebrates Women’s Dive Day with marine conservation experience
In celebration of PADI Women’s Dive Day on 18 July 2026, Coco Bodu Hithi invites certified women divers to come together for a meaningful morning beneath the surface, combining marine conservation with the joy of exploring the ocean in one of the Maldives’ most vibrant natural environments.
Inspired by this year’s global theme, “Celebrate Community. Create Change.”, the resort’s Women of the Ocean Reef Clean-Up Dive encourages to connect through shared passion for the underwater world while making a positive impact on the environment. Designed exclusively for certified women divers, the guided reef clean-up dive offers the opportunity to explore Coco Bodu Hithi’s biodiverse house reef while helping remove debris and protect its delicate ecosystem.
At the heart of it all is Coco Dive, the resort’s PADI-certified dive centre, where guests can discover the beauty and wonders of the Maldives through safe, personalised and memorable underwater adventures. Whether taking their very first breath below the surface or exploring advanced dive sites, guests are guided by an experienced, multilingual team of instructors dedicated to creating unforgettable diving experiences.
Just minutes from the resort, divers can access almost 30 renowned dive sites, home to vibrant coral reefs and an abundance of marine life, including hawksbill turtles, white-tip and grey reef sharks, eagle rays, barracuda, Napoleon fish, schools of blue-striped snappers, batfish and fusiliers. Guests looking to begin their marine adventures can also start their certification before arrival through PADI eLearning, allowing them to spend more time exploring the ocean once they reach the Maldives.
“At Coco Bodu Hithi, we believe every dive is an opportunity to build a deeper connection with the ocean,” said Jinn Hui, Dive Base Leader for Coco Bodu Hithi. “PADI Women’s Dive Day celebrates the growing community of women in diving while reminding us that small actions, such as removing debris, can make a meaningful difference to the health of our reefs.”
The activity is available at the resort’s standard single-dive rate and includes a personalised certificate of participation and a complimentary dive video, allowing guests to take home lasting memories of a meaningful day beneath the surface.
Rooted in Coco Collection’s truly Maldivian heritage, Coco Bodu Hithi continues to bring guests closer to nature through experiences that inspire a deeper appreciation for the Maldives and its fragile marine habitat.
Located in North Malé Atoll, just 35 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to unwind in spacious villas with up to 30% savings through the Discover Coco offer or enjoy exclusive benefits with the Local & Expat Exclusives package. Visit cococollection.com or contact reservations@cococollection.com for further enquiries.
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Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru launch month-long marine conservation programme
This July, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru reaffirm their long-standing commitment to protecting the Maldives through a month of conservation initiatives that inspire guests to become active stewards of the ocean.
Plastic Free July: Protecting the Maldives’ Blue Heart
As per UNDP, each year, the Maldives generates more than 43,000 tonnes of plastic waste – equivalent to the weight of approximately 215 blue whales and nearly 120 tons per day. For a country whose future depends on healthy oceans, reducing plastic pollution is essential to protecting marine biodiversity, and preserving the natural beauty that defines the Maldives.
Throughout July, guests are invited to take part in weekly Sunset Island Beach Cleans and Reef Cleans with our Marine Lab, helping remove marine plastic trash while learning about the importance of protecting the fragile coastal and reef ecosystems. The programme also includes a collaboration with a local sustainable NGO, showcasing how discarded plastic can be transformed into artwork, jewellery, and other meaningful products through creativity and circular design.
Shark Awareness Day: Why Sharks Matter
On 14 July, the resorts will mark Shark Awareness Day in collaboration with Miyaru, the Maldives’ leading shark research and conservation NGO. While sharks are often portrayed as dangerous, they are in fact among the ocean’s most important guardians.
By naturally regulating fish populations, sharks help keep coral reef ecosystems healthy and balanced. Without them, the delicate food chain can be disrupted, affecting everything from reef fish and coral health to the countless marine species that depend on these habitats. Healthy shark populations are also a sign of a thriving ocean—one that supports local fisheries, protects biodiversity, and sustains the world-renowned diving and snorkelling experiences that make the Maldives so unique.
Through engaging talks with Miyaru’s marine experts, guests will discover fascinating facts about Maldivian sharks, understand the challenges they face, and learn how conservation efforts are helping protect these often misunderstood guardians of healthy oceans.
Mangrove Conservation Day: 26 July
As part of Plastic Free July, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru will also celebrate the International Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem on 26 July through a community mangrove planting and cleanup initiative with Huraa Council.
Mangroves are among the Maldives’ most valuable natural ecosystems, serving as nurseries for marine life, protecting coastlines from erosion, filtering pollutants, and strengthening resilience against climate change. Together with reef conservation and plastic reduction, the initiative reinforces the importance of protecting every part of the marine ecosystem—from the shoreline to the reef.
More than a month of activities, Plastic Free July reflects Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru’s enduring commitment to preserving the Maldives’ rich marine heritage – bringing together guests, local communities, and conservation partners to protect the ocean through collective action.
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InterContinental Maldives elevates active luxury with new padel court
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has unveiled its new padel court, adding a fresh dimension to island wellness and offering guests a dynamic new way to stay active in paradise.
Now with over 30 million players worldwide, padel is one of the fastest growing sports, offering a fun and inclusive activity for beginners and experts alike. The brand new court is framed by Maldivian palm trees and white sand, creating a striking backdrop for both leisurely matches and spirited competition.
Complimentary for all guests, the court includes the use of premium rackets and balls, allowing guests to discover a new skill in a tropical island setting. Families are invited to enjoy dedicated on-court sessions designed for all ages to create memorable, shared experiences. Benches line the court, creating a comfortable space for spectators to watch and support friends and family.
Located beside InterContinental Maldives’ fitness centre with its state-of-the-art gym, personal training programmes, and aerobic workout sessions, the new padel court aims to enhance the resort’s distinctive approach to luxury, wellbeing and curated guest experiences.
Overwater Pool Villa starting from $1,290++ per night with a variety of inclusions. The padel court is complimentary
for guests.
For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
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Nova Maldives celebrates Women’s Dive Day with Zoona Naseem
Every July, the diving world pauses to celebrate the women who have made the ocean their own. This year, Nova Maldives marks Women’s Dive Day with a three-day programme from 17 to 19 July 2026, brought to life by Zoona Naseem, the first Maldivian woman to qualify as a PADI Course Director, alongside Jenna Lehocki, the resort’s resident marine biologist.
Despite making up nearly 40% of divers worldwide, women still account for just 20% of PADI Pros, a gap that a 2025 peer-reviewed study attributes in part to the male-centric portrayal of the sport, with constraints that foster stigma and self-doubt that continue to create barriers for women at every level – a pattern that Nova is determined to help change.
A Weekend for Beginners & Avid Divers
True to Nova’s belief that the ocean belongs to everyone, the weekend will draw together resort guests and a group of participants from the neighbouring Dhangethi community for a shared journey into the water.
Guests and participants can embark on guided Discover Scuba dives and open water exploration led by Zoona, and an intimate fireside discussion joined by Jenna, where tales of the reef – memorable dives, marine encounters, and a shared wonder for the ocean, flow freely as the currents of the sea.
Guests and participants can embark on guided Discover Scuba dives or try dives led by Zoona, alongside open water exploration and enjoy an intimate fireside discussion hosted with both Jenna and Zoona — where tales of the reef flow freely: memorable dives, marine encounters, and a shared wonder for the ocean.
Zoona’s journey to becoming a PADI Course Director, and the first Maldivian woman to ever hold this title, is an inspiration for women seeking to carve out space in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Alongside her, Jenna brings a different but equally profound connection to the ocean: one built not in the pursuit of firsts, but in the patient, daily work of understanding and protecting the reef that Nova calls home.
“Growing up in the Maldives, the ocean was always there, but a seat at the table was not. I hope that every woman who enters the water this July leaves knowing that it was always hers to claim,” said Zoona.
Drawing on her lived experience from working with stakeholders from within the marine research sector and in hospitality, Jenna added – “Living and working on this island, you come to understand the reef not just as a place to dive, but as something that breathes and changes with the seasons. Sharing that with people, whether they are first-time snorkellers or seasoned divers, is the part of this work that never gets old.”
“There is something about the ocean that has always belonged to women. Its depth, its quiet power, its ability to hold everything at once. Women’s Dive Day is a celebration of every woman who has ever felt called to the water, and our commitment to making sure every woman who wants to experience that, whether for the first time or the hundredth, has every opportunity to do so.” said Abdulla Aboobakur, General Manager of Nova Maldives.
A Setting Unlike Any Other
Nestled on a natural island within the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), the largest marine biodiversity reserve in the region, diving is one of the things that consistently draws travellers from around the world to the island. With 35 dive sites on its doorstep, and whale sharks and manta rays a quiet, year-round presence in the waters beyond its shore. Guests here do not simply visit the ocean, they can observe and truly live alongside it.
An active coral nursery sits at the heart of Nova’s marine offering, where seafarers are warmly invited to take part in coral planting to contribute to the reef’s ongoing restoration. The resort also holds a long-term partnership with the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme (MWSRP), to run educational and conservation-focused experiences for researchers, local school pupils, and the wider community throughout the year.
For those seeking a more introspective connection with the sea, Nova also offers a unique Wellness Diving experiences, one that introduces mindfulness with marine exploration through floating meditation, buoyancy workshops, underwater yoga, and breathwork. Research has found that recreational diving can be more effective at reducing stress and boosting mental wellbeing than other sports, with the slow, controlled breathing required underwater naturally stimulating the parasympathetic nervous system, evoking a sense of deep calm that so many divers describe as unlike anything they have found on land.
The water is waiting. Join Nova Maldives for Women’s Dive Day from £301/night in a villa on Full Board Plus basis. Visit nova-maldives.com to find out more.
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