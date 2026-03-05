News
Celebrating the women behind Coco Collection’s island experiences
In celebration of International Women’s Day, Coco Collection, a proudly Maldivian-owned hospitality group, continues its mission to empower the women shaping the future of hospitality in the Maldives. This year, Coco Collection celebrates the inspiring women across its island resorts, Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. Leading with vision, purpose, and passion creating meaningful guest experiences while championing sustainability and community empowerment.
At Coco Bodu Hithi, women play a pivotal role in redefining luxury hospitality through innovation, artistry, and heartfelt service. From front-of-house professionals to wellness experts, female team members are instrumental in shaping the resort’s distinctive guest journey with warmth, precision, and flair.
The resort will celebrate women who are breaking barriers in traditionally male-dominated roles, leading departments with confidence and inspiring the next generation of hospitality professionals. Their contributions span guest relations, culinary arts, spa and wellness, resort operations and more. Each bringing a powerful blend of expertise, and creativity that elevates the island experience.
“Being part of this journey means creating experiences that nurture both body and mind. As women in leadership, we bring passion, intuition, and dedication to everything we do, inspiring our teams while ensuring every guest leaves feeling renewed and cared for,” says Dini Utami, Spa and Wellness Manager at Coco Bodu Hithi.
Through mentorship initiatives and professional development programmes, Coco Bodu Hithi fosters an environment where women can thrive, lead, and innovate. Their leadership not only enhances the guest experience but also strengthens the culture of collaboration and inclusivity that defines the resort.
In honour of International Women’s Day and this year’s theme, “Give to Gain,” the resort pays tribute to their courage, creativity, and leadership with a series of specially curated guest experiences. Highlights include an exclusive 25% saving on dive adventures, inviting guests to celebrate strength and spirit beneath the waves. Guests may also indulge in traditional Henna Art, a beautiful expression of culture and artistry, or savour an intimate Romantic Beach Dinner Under the Pergola, where refined flavours are complemented by the tranquillity of the ocean.
At Coco Spa, tranquillity and empowerment unite in the bespoke “Her Wellness Journey”, a restorative experience designed to nurture body, mind, and spirit. This indulgent offering includes a complimentary revitalising face mask, a soothing herbal tea refreshment, and an exclusive 20% saving on retail purchases, available from 1 to 15 March 2026. Thoughtfully selected, the experience invites every guest to pause, reflect, and embrace holistic wellbeing in a sanctuary of calm.
At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, sustainability lies at the very heart of the island experience, championed by many dedicated women across the island. Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, the resort is deeply committed to environmental stewardship, with female team members leading and supporting impactful conservation initiatives that safeguard the natural beauty of the Maldives.
From marine conservation and coral regeneration projects to innovative waste reduction strategies and community outreach programmes, women at the resort are driving meaningful and measurable change. Their influence extends beyond daily operations, shaping long-term environmental strategies that protect the island’s fragile marine ecosystem for generations to come.
“Our work is about more than protecting coral reefs; it’s protecting an entire ecosystem that island communities depend on,” says Rosalie Bailie, Marine Educator at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. “Through restoration, research, and education, we aim to inspire both guests and locals to become active stewards of the ocean.”
Central to these efforts is the resort’s ongoing work with the Olive Ridley Project (ORP), supporting turtle conservation, rehabilitation, and marine research. Through education, advocacy, and hands-on involvement, female sustainability associates along with the Marine Educator actively contribute to protecting endangered sea turtles and raising awareness among guests about responsible marine interaction, transforming guest holidays into a purposeful journey.
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu marks the occasion with a vibrant programme of shared guest experiences. As part of the celebrations, female guests are invited to enjoy an exclusive 20% saving on experiences across the island, an opportunity to explore, connect, and celebrate in a setting where sustainability and empowerment go hand in hand.
To plan your dream Maldivian escape in advance, take advantage of an exclusive Early Bird offer. Enjoy a limited-time early booking offer up to 40% savings on villa rates when you reserve ahead of time, available at Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. For further queries and reservations, contact reservations@cococollection.com or visit www.cococollection.com.
Drink
German winemaker Patrick Jacklin to host exclusive tasting at Constance Moofushi
Constance Moofushi Maldives is set to welcome Patrick Jacklin of Weingut Heitlinger, Germany, for an exclusive wine tasting experience on 9th March from 06:00pm to 07:30pm. Set on a sunset sandbank, this unique experience will feature a curated selection of biodynamic wines, paired with refined canapés in an unforgettable Indian Ocean setting. During his visit, Patrick Jacklin will also conduct a dedicated masterclass with the resort’s sommeliers, offering an opportunity to further expand their knowledge and understanding of biodynamic wines and viticulture.
At Constance Hotels & Resorts, wine is an integral part of the guest experience, shaped by passionate sommeliers and a long-standing culture of discovery. At Constance Moofushi, this dedication is reflected in Alizée Restaurant being recognized by The World of Fine Wine for its Best All-Inclusive Wine List, highlighting the resort’s carefully curated selection and pairing philosophy. This intimate tasting continues that spirit, celebrating terroir, craftsmanship, and meaningful encounters between guests and winemakers.
Raised in the Kraichgau region of Baden, Patrick Jacklin comes from a family deeply rooted in winemaking. Alongside his brother Philip, he represents the next generation of the Weingut Heitlinger bringing fresh energy and vision to the estate.
Passionate about biodynamic viticulture Patrick plays an active role in shaping the estate’s style and guiding its evolution in both cellar and vineyard.
Located in Östringen‑Tiefenbach, Weingut Heitlinger, is recognised among Germany’s leading organic and biodynamic estates. The winery is also part of the VDP (Verband Deutscher Prädikatsweingüter) Since 2012, Germany’s most respected association of top-quality wine estates — a distinction that reflects a shared commitment to origin, craft, and rigorous standards.
“This evening with Patrick Jacklin is a celebration of what we love most – exceptional wines, generous sharing, and the magic of a Maldivian sunset. We look forward to welcoming our guests for this intimate moment of discovery,” says Mevin Ramasamy, General Manager of Constance Moofushi.
Family
Easter comes alive at Amilla Maldives with family activities
This Easter, Amilla Maldives invites families to enjoy a joyful island journey filled with creativity, discovery and shared moments in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
Taking place from 1 to 12 April 2026, the Easter programme follows the story of Paddy the Travelling Bear and his friend Bunny, guiding young explorers through a series of themed activities, playful challenges and creative workshops across the island.
Throughout the celebration, guests can take part in Easter egg hunts and treasure trails, discovering hidden surprises across sandy pathways and beneath the island’s banyan trees. Creative sessions invite little ones to paint, craft and build keepsakes, while interactive games and island adventures encourage curiosity and playful exploration.
The festive programme also includes a variety of family-friendly entertainment and wellness experiences, allowing guests of all ages to enjoy the island in their own way, whether through gentle moments of creativity, active outdoor play or shared family activities.
The festivities culminate on Easter Sunday, when the island comes alive with joyful celebrations, music and activities for the whole family, creating memories to treasure long after the holiday ends.
Surrounded by lush tropical greenery, white sand beaches and vibrant marine life, Amilla Maldives offers a naturally beautiful setting for a memorable Easter escape.
Guests can explore the full Easter programme here. For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit www.amilla.com.
Cooking
TAPASAKE Maldives hosts Chef Norimasa Kosaka for four-hands dining collaboration
TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination dining restaurant set in the private island of ultra-luxury resort One&Only Reethi Rah, will be welcoming back Japanese Owner Chef Norimasa Kosaka for exclusive dining experiences this March through a Four-Hands Dining Experience with resident Chef Ahmed Jameel, as well as a special sushi night at the iconic overwater restaurant.
The first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, TAPASAKE Maldives features breathtaking Indian Ocean views, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences that unite the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in a flowing exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also operates in Dubai, Mauritius, and Montenegro.
These exclusive collaborations will feature an exciting reunion between long-time colleagues and master-and-student, Chef Norimasa Kosaka and the restaurant’s resident Chef Ahmed Jameel. Chef Nori worked at One&Only Reethi Rah as a chef in TAPASAKE between 2007 to 2009 and now owns and operates the sushi restaurant Mimasaka NORIMASA in Okayama prefecture, Japan, which offers modern Japanese cuisine with a French twist. Originally from Osaka and with over 10 years of international experience, Chef Nori specialises in sushi and hot dishes and is well-loved for his contemporary Japanese style that can appeal to all palates. Chef Nori will be collaborating with resident Chef Ahmed Jameel, a native of the Maldives whose culinary style blends both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques, a balance he learned under Chef Nori’s tutelage.
Chef Nori and Chef Jameel’s reunion represents a symbolic return of two chefs who were instrumental in shaping the identity of TAPASAKE’s cuisine, both having worked together during the restaurant’s pre-opening and seeing it through various evolutions. Originally a purely Japanese restaurant, both chefs played key roles in TAPASAKE’s turning points from traditional to contemporary Japanese and Peruvian-inspired cuisine to the current concept of Japanese with Mediterranean influences. Akin to a master-student relationship, Chef Jameel credits much of his training of Japanese cuisine to Chef Nori, including traditional Japanese and contemporary approaches, technical competencies like knife skills, and knowledge of and exposure to new produce and ingredients.
Set above crystal-clear Indian Ocean waters, Chef Nori’s Four-Hands Dining Experience offers an exclusive menu from two chefs who have greatly impacted TAPASAKE Maldives’ history. Chef Nori will feature modern Japanese cuisine through dishes like Sashimi Tartare and 5-Hour Steamed Abalone with Lobster, while Chef Jameel will demonstrate a harmonious blend of Japanese and Mediterranean flavours with his dish Truffle Crusted Spanish Sea Bass with Miso Foam. The two chefs will also collaborate on a Slow-Cooked Wagyu dish that will showcase both their unique specialties.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Nori back to TAPASAKE and the resort for these dining experiences,” say Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “Bringing back one of the chefs behind the iconic concept of TAPASAKE’s cuisine will surely curate a truly special evening for our guests, especially our repeaters who knew Chef Nori from the restaurant’s early days.”
The Four-Hands Dining Experience will be held exclusively on 27 March and the Exquisite Night at the Sushi Bar will be held on 29 March, both at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.00pm to 10.30pm.
For pre-bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com or call +960 664 8800. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.
