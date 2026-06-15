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Niyama invites travellers to explore the Maldives with new summer escape package
With summer approaching, Niyama transformed, and the Maldives more stunning than ever, those in search of epic adventure and unfettered exploration are invited to visit the world’s most luxurious playground.
Niyama Private Islands Maldives launches its signature escape just in time for summer, with more and more benefits for longer bookings allowing guests to experience the Maldives in all its surreal beauty.
Stays in its sensual beach and overwater villas begin with a welcome bottle of champagne. Half-board dining is included, with nothing ordinary about either breakfast – with its mimosa and gelato bars – or dinner with its sizzling safari game one night and the world’s favourite street foods another. And guests are invited to surrender themselves to the most mesmerising of sunsets at the new Surf Shack with a complimentary cocktail.
Days drift by criss-crossing the resort’s two jungle islands by bicycle, kayaking across the dazzling lagoon in search of baby reef sharks, and snorkelling the outer reef where the corals bloom a riot of colour and the occasional sea turtles stop by to graze.
Stays in the resort’s pavilions are even more decadent, with not only everything bigger and better, but every detail personalised, from the warm welcome of a personalised board out front and a cool coconut waiting inside, to the luxury of breakfast in bed each day. A floating breakfast out in the full-sized pool, sunrise dappling on the water, is also quintessential Maldives in every way – yet out of this world.
For stays of five nights or more, Niyama amps things up with a magical movie night under the stars. Heading to a secret cove on the beach, guests settle into oversized beanbags for a private screening of their choice, a Thakuru (Villa Host) on hand throughout the night to bring icy drinks and unlimited amounts of popcorn.
And finally, for seven nights or more, the spa treatment of each guest’s choice lets any tension drift away with the tide and a sense of renewal to bathe them. Then as sunset paints the sky the most dramatic shades of ochre and flamingo, guests can embark on the adventure of a lifetime, cruising in search of dolphins that dance and play in the boat’s wake.
Nature’s Playground has never been more enticing, as across its two islands its facilities are refurbished, including all of its villas. Avant-garde restaurant Nest is unveiled as a treetop culinary dream, showcasing the fire and spice of Asia, while colourful beach bar Dune is an invitation to laidback lingering. Subsix, meanwhile, surrounded by nothing but open ocean, presents the world’s first and most exquisite underwater Nikkei tasting menu.
Signatures escapes begin at three nights priced at USD 730++ per night. For reservations or more information, call +960 676 22 22 or email reservations@niyama.com
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OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO earn Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice honours
Tripadvisor has named OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO among the top 10% percent of hotels worldwide in its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards. Unlike honours determined by industry panels or internal juries, this recognition originates from a more direct source: the aggregated feedback of guests who have stayed, dined, and lingered on these island shores.
Over thousands of individual reviews, travellers from across the globe have shaped the reputation of both properties. Their collective voice, measured through rating consistency and recency of feedback, has placed THE OZEN COLLECTION alongside an elite cohort of international hospitality leaders.
Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards are unique in that no submission or nomination is required. Rankings are derived algorithmically from the volume, quality, and recency of guest reviews. For OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, this translates to sustained excellence as measured not by a single visit, but by thousands of stays over time.
Where many ultra-luxury resorts operate on a model of à la carte pricing with added fees, THE OZEN COLLECTION pioneered an alternative approach. Both properties operate on all-encompassing holiday plans designed to eliminate unexpected charges and streamline the guest journey.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO operates under the INDULGENCE™ Plan, which includes unlimited dining across multiple restaurants, premium wines and spirits, a signature spa treatment per guest, and curated excursions – all bundled into a single upfront rate. Guests have access to the underwater M6m restaurant, house reef snorkelling, and other activities without additional charges.
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers the RESERVE™ Plan, which adds a dedicated Hiyani butler operating 24 hours daily, private catamaran airport transfers, unlimited access to the CUVEÉ wine library, and bespoke dining experiences. All villas include private pools, with select overwater units featuring slides providing direct lagoon access.
As THE OZEN COLLECTION looks ahead, this recognition serves not as a final destination but as a quiet reaffirmation of purpose. To every guest who has taken the time to share their experience – whether a sentence or a story – we remain deeply grateful. Your words guide us. Your trust sustains us. And your return is the only accolade we continue to seek. We look forward to welcoming you back to our shores, again and again, for many years to come.
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Global Wellness Day at Joy Island features giant floating breakfast experience
Joy Island Maldives transformed Global Wellness Day into an unforgettable celebration of well-being, connection, and island living, bringing together wellness experiences, healthy cuisine, and joyful moments in a day designed to nourish the mind, body, and soul.
The celebrations began as the first rays of sunlight painted the Maldivian skies in shades of gold and pink. Guests were welcomed aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni, gently anchored in the crystal-clear waters surrounding the island, for a serene Sunrise Gentle Hatha Flow Yoga Session. Surrounded by endless ocean views and the soothing rhythm of the sea, participants moved through a mindful practice focused on breath, balance, and connection with the natural elements. The gentle morning breeze, the warmth of the rising sun, and the calming sounds of the ocean created an atmosphere of complete tranquility, allowing guests to reconnect with themselves and the beauty of the world around them.
Following the yoga session, guests returned to the island for the highlight of the day: a spectacular wellness-inspired breakfast experience unlike anything ever seen before.
Taking centre stage at the resort’s Main Pool was a breathtaking 24-foot floating breakfast, believed to be the largest floating breakfast tray ever created in the world. Designed and curated by Joy Island Maldives’ Executive Chef and culinary team, the extraordinary floating display featured an abundant selection of wholesome breakfast favourites, freshly baked pastries, tropical fruits, nutrient-rich dishes, healthy refreshments, and a dedicated herbal tea station.
Beautifully arranged and adorned with the iconic Joy Island Maldives logo, the floating breakfast was more than a culinary experience, it was a celebration of wellness, creativity, and the joy of sharing meaningful moments together. Guests gathered around the impressive floating installation, enjoying nutritious cuisine while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of the island.
The day continued with a lively Healthy Mocktail Making Competition, where members of the resort team showcased their creativity, passion, and talent through a collection of refreshing wellness-inspired beverages. Featuring fresh tropical ingredients, herbs, fruits, and innovative flavour combinations, the competition brought guests and team members together in a fun and interactive experience while highlighting the skill and personality of the Joy Island family.
“Global Wellness Day is about taking a moment to appreciate the importance of living well and embracing a healthier lifestyle,” said Ahmed Jihad (Jay), Chief Operating Officer of The Cocoon Collection. “At Joy Island Maldives, we wanted to create experiences that celebrate wellness in a joyful and memorable way. From greeting the sunrise through a peaceful Hatha Flow Yoga session on a traditional dhoni, to unveiling what we believe to be the world’s largest floating breakfast, and celebrating the creativity of our team through healthy mocktail creations, the day perfectly reflected the spirit of Joy.”
The Global Wellness Day celebrations formed part of Joy Island Maldives’ ongoing commitment to creating meaningful experiences that inspire guests to slow down, reconnect with nature, embrace wellness, and discover the simple joys of island life.
Surrounded by turquoise lagoons, pristine beaches, and endless shades of blue, Joy Island Maldives continues to redefine the art of hospitality through innovative experiences that bring people closer to themselves, to nature, and to one another.
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Anantara Dhigu partners with rrreefs on 3D-printed reef restoration project
Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort has announced a new collaboration with rrreefs to introduce an innovative 3D-printed clay reef installation within the resort’s surrounding lagoon – a meaningful step in the resort’s continued commitment to marine conservation and regenerative travel experiences in the Maldives.
Supported by Edelweiss and help alliance, both part of the Lufthansa Group, the project combines advanced reef restoration technology with nature-inspired design to help foster coral regeneration, encourage marine biodiversity and support the long-term resilience of fragile reef ecosystems.
The installation features 13 flower-shaped clay reef structures named Theyra Maa, meaning ‘13 Flowers’ in Dhivehi, symbolising renewal, growth and the flourishing of marine life within the resort’s lagoon ecosystem.
Brought to life through the expertise of the rrreefs team, including Co-Founder Josephine Graf, Head of Production Mauro Bischoff and Marine Ecologist Dr. Julia Spaet, alongside Dr. Gerrit Nanninga, a Research Fellow at the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, the installation is their collective vision which combines innovative design, scientific research and a shared passion for protecting and restoring coral reef ecosystems for future generations.
“We designed the Theyra Maa reef structures using durable and sustainable materials, with fired terracotta clay as the primary component, complemented by steel and a minimal amount of concrete to ensure structural integrity,” said Mauro Bischoff, the visionary behind the project.
He added, “Every element of the design has been carefully considered to support coral growth. The flower-inspired forms create gentle water movement around the structures, helping coral larvae settle more effectively. The 3D-printed clay also features a unique microstructure with tiny cavities between each layer, providing sheltered spaces where young coral larvae can attach and grow while being protected from predators. Achieving the right level of porosity in the clay is equally important, as it encourages the formation of beneficial biofilms that support coral settlement while helping maintain a healthy balance within the surrounding ecosystem.”
Crafted from natural clay using state-of-the-art 3D-printing technology, the reef structures have been thoughtfully designed to emulate the complexity of natural coral habitats. Over time, the installation is expected to provide a nurturing environment for coral fragments, reef fish and marine life to flourish, contributing to the restoration of vibrant underwater ecosystems surrounding the island resort.
“This partnership with rrreefs is particularly exciting as it marks the organisation’s first direct collaboration with a resort, bringing together shared values and a genuine passion for ocean conservation. The Theyra Maa installation is a truly unique project, combining innovative reef restoration technology with meaningful environmental action. Opportunities like this are still relatively rare, and we are proud to work alongside rrreefs and our partners to support coral reef recovery and strengthen the resilience of our coastal ecosystems for future generations,” said Oriana Migliaccio, Resident Marine Biologist at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort.
Nestled within the turquoise waters of South Malé Atoll, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort has long championed environmentally conscious hospitality, creating immersive guest experiences that celebrate and protect the natural beauty of the Maldives.
“At Anantara, we believe luxury and sustainability should exist in harmony,” said Jason Kruse, Complex General Manager at Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort. “Our partnership with rrreefs reflects our ongoing dedication to preserving the marine environment that makes the Maldives so extraordinary. Through innovation, collaboration and purposeful action, we hope to inspire greater awareness and lasting positive impact beneath the surface.”
rrreefs brings together marine science, engineering and regenerative design to create scalable reef restoration systems tailored to vulnerable coastal environments.
“The inspiration behind rrreefs comes from a deep passion for the ocean and a determination to take meaningful action against the rapid decline of coral reefs, which are among the first ecosystems at risk from climate change,” said Josephine Graf, Co-Founder of rrreefs. “Through projects like Theyra Maa, we aim to support reef resilience and regeneration while raising awareness of the urgent need to protect our marine environments. Together with Anantara Dhigu and Edelweiss Air, we are creating a project that not only supports coral reef regeneration, but also demonstrates the power of cross-industry partnerships in protecting our oceans for future generations.”
As sponsor of the initiative, Edelweiss together with help alliance, continue to support sustainability-focused projects across its destination network, reinforcing a shared vision for more responsible tourism and environmental stewardship.
“Protecting natural ecosystems and creating educational opportunities are closely connected. Through this project, we support not only the restoration of coral reefs but also environmental education and sustainable future prospects for local communities, especially young people. Together with our partners, we want to contribute to lasting positive change for both people and nature,” said Anja Trestl, Corporate Development Manager at Edelweiss.
The Theyra Maa installation forms part of Anantara Dhigu’s broader sustainability journey, offering guests at the resort and its neighbouring sister properties, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort and Naladhu Private Island Maldives the opportunity to connect more deeply with the destination while contributing to the preservation of one of the world’s most precious marine environments.
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