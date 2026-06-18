Awards
Anantara Kihavah, Niyama recognised in Travel + Leisure reader awards
Minor Hotels’ properties in the Maldives have received seven accolades in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, with Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas recognised in five categories and Niyama Private Islands Maldives securing two awards.
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas was ranked third among the Maldives’ Best Resorts and second in the Best House Reefs category. The resort also placed fourth in the Most Outrageous Villas, Best Resort Pools and Best Resort Spas categories.
Located in Baa Atoll, Anantara Kihavah is known for its private pool villas, surrounding reef and underwater restaurant. Anantara Spa at the resort was ranked fourth among the country’s resort spas.
Niyama Private Islands Maldives was recognised for The Crescent, its private island compound, which placed third in the Most Outrageous Villas category. Drift Spa at Niyama was ranked sixth among the Best Resort Spas in the Maldives.
The Crescent consists of a collection of villas located on a private section of the resort and is designed for families and groups travelling together. Drift Spa is situated within Niyama’s tropical surroundings and offers treatment rooms, relaxation spaces and wellness experiences.
The Maldives accolades contributed to a record 31 awards received by Minor Hotels across the Asia-Pacific region, compared with 26 in the previous year.
The group’s flagship luxury brand, Anantara Hotels & Resorts, was also named the region’s number-one Favourite Hotel Brand of the Year.
“The T+L readers have spoken and, with a record 31 awards, Minor Hotels stands among the region’s most celebrated hospitality groups,” said Nicholas Smith, Vice President Operations – Asia at Minor Hotels.
“I am particularly proud of Anantara being named the region’s favourite brand, and of our teams in Laos and Thailand for securing their number-one positions. These results reaffirm that our focus on innovation and on creating standout guest experiences continues to resonate with travellers.”
Elsewhere in the region, Avani+ Luang Prabang in Laos was named the Best Hotel, while its general manager, Max Chin, was ranked first in the Best General Managers category.
Anantara Chiang Mai Resort was voted Thailand’s Best Upcountry Hotel, while other Minor Hotels properties in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia were recognised across resort, city hotel, spa and pool categories.
Minor Hotels’ travel experiences also featured in the awards, with Mekong Kingdoms and Loy Pela Voyages ranked second and fourth, respectively, among the region’s Best River Cruises.
GHA DISCOVERY, the loyalty programme of the Global Hotel Alliance, was named the number-one Hotel Loyalty Programme. Minor Hotels participates in the programme through Minor DISCOVERY.
The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific are determined through a readers’ survey, with travellers voting across categories covering hotels, resorts, villas, spas, pools, cruises and loyalty programmes.
Awards
Canareef enters Tripadvisor’s global Best of the Best rankings for first time
In a historic milestone for the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, Canareef Resort Maldives has been awarded the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award “Best of the Best” for 2026–the highest honour the world’s largest travel guidance platform can offer.
Out of over 8 million listings on Tripadvisor, fewer than 1% achieve Travellers’ Choice status. But “Best of the Best” is even rarer–granted to only approximately 1,500 to 2,000 elite properties worldwide. Canareef has now entered that exclusive circle for the very first time.
A First-Ever ‘Best of the Best’: A Tribute to the Team’s Dedication
While Canareef previously earned the standard Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award in 2017 and then consecutively from 2023 until now, the 2026 “Best of the Best” title marks the resort’s first time receiving Tripadvisor’s ultimate recognition. This achievement is not built on distant history. It is built on recent, consistent, above-and-beyond service–the kind that comes only from a team that truly cares.
This award is a tribute to every single staff member who wakes up each day determined to create genuine, heartfelt experiences. From housekeeping to front office, from the dive centre to the kitchen–their passion and commitment have turned ordinary stays into unforgettable ones. The Tripadvisor community has spoken, and what they praised most is the hard work, warmth, and dedication of the people behind the Canareef name.
Guests Have Spoken: From Honeymooners to Families
From honeymooners enjoying quiet sunset walks to families discovering Addu’s lush, unhurried paradise, guests have shared their honest, heartfelt experiences. Their words–full of gratitude for the attentive service, cleanliness, and genuine care they received–helped propel Canareef into the global spotlight. One recent Tripadvisor review read:“We were surprised by the level of service. The team truly cares.” Another said: “From the warm welcome to the heartfelt farewell, every member of the team made our stay feel truly special and personal.” Reflecting the island’s unique charm, one guest also wrote: “The island feels wonderfully untouched and serene, yet there is always something to explore, from dolphins to cycling under the palms.”
A Win for the Canareef Team and Addu Atoll Tourism
The award is being celebrated across Addu Atoll, as Canareef continues to be a major gateway to the atoll’s unique attractions–from the historic British Loyalty shipwreck to the Addu Nature Park in Hithadhoo, and the world-famous manta cleaning station that draws divers from around the globe.
“Receiving Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Award for the first time is a proud milestone for Canareef,” said the General Manager of Canareef Resort Maldives.“What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it comes directly from our guests–and it reflects the recent hard work, dedication, and collective effort of our entire team. This award is a tribute to each and every staff member who pours their passion into this island every day. We share this honour with our team and with the wonderful community of Addu.”
What Makes Canareef Stand Out Today
Unlike many Maldivian resorts that focus solely on luxury over water, Canareef offers a rare blend of barefoot elegance, vast green spaces, and a connection to local life. Its four kilometres of shoreline, a natural lagoon, and a vibrant house reef make it a favourite for both relaxation and adventure. Yet it is the team’s genuine Maldivian spirit—the smiles, the stories, the spontaneous help —that guests mention again and again.
One recent reviewer wrote: “Canareef is not just a resort; it is a home. We came as guests and left as family.” Another noted: “After six visits to the Maldives, this is the first time I felt truly sad to check out.”
An Invitation from the Equator
With the 2026 Best of the Best award marking a major milestone, Canareef Resort Maldives invites travellers from around the world to discover the untouched charm of Addu Atoll. Reaching this southern paradise is now easier than ever, with convenient domestic flights from Velana International Airport or direct access via Gan International Airport, followed by seamless speedboat transfers to the resort.
As one Tripadvisor review put it: “Don’t let the distance fool you–paradise is worth every mile.”
Awards
Tripadvisor ranks Machchafushi Island Resort among world’s best hotels
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by The Centara Collection, has announced its recognition in the Tripadvisor® Travellers’ Choice® Awards Best of the Best for 2026, placing the resort among the top 1% of listings worldwide.
This highest tier of Tripadvisor recognition celebrates properties that consistently captivate travellers through exceptional experiences, as reflected in authentic reviews shared by guests over the past 12 months. The award stands as a global benchmark of guest satisfaction and trust.
Set within one of the Maldives’ most naturally expressive islands in South Ari, Machchafushi is defined by its living reef, rich marine biodiversity, and the quiet presence of its 200-year-old Banyan Tree, Ummeedhu. The island offers an experience shaped by discovery, where overwater and beachfront living, a diverse culinary journey, and wellness come together with the underwater world, island heritage, and the natural rhythm of life in seamless harmony.
“We are deeply honoured to be recognised among the world’s most exceptional destinations, as chosen by the travellers who experience Machchafushi first-hand,” stated Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. “This island is not defined by its scenery alone, but by the emotions it evokes, the sense of wonder beneath the sea, the stillness beneath the Banyan Tree, and the memories created in between. This recognition belongs to our guests, whose journeys give meaning to our story, and to our team, whose passion brings the island’s spirit to life every day.”
“Congratulations to Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives on its Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award: Best of the Best win for 2026,” said Laurel Greatrix, Chief Communications Officer, Tripadvisor Group. “Earning a place among the top percentage of listings globally is no small feat. It reflects the lasting impression made on travelers who took the time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. Travelers look to Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best as a trusted guide to the world’s top destinations and experiences. We hope this recognition helps inspire even more visitors in 2026 and beyond!”
This achievement reaffirms Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives as a destination where nature, authenticity, and experience converge to create lasting impressions.
Awards
Tripadvisor names Centara Ras Fushi among travellers’ favourite destinations
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives has announced that it has been recognised with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, placing the resort among travellers’ favourite destinations worldwide.
Awarded based on genuine reviews and ratings shared by guests over a 12-month period, the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award celebrates hospitality businesses that consistently deliver exceptional experiences. Winners are recognised among the top-rated properties on Tripadvisor, reflecting the trust and appreciation of travellers from around the globe.
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives and accessible via a short speedboat journey from Velana International Airport, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives is an adults-only island escape designed for couples, honeymooners, and travellers seeking a tranquil escape. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and breathtaking sunsets, the resort offers a blend of contemporary comfort, authentic Maldivian experiences, and warm Thai-inspired hospitality.
Guests can enjoy a diverse collection of dining experiences, rejuvenating treatments at SPA Cenvaree, unforgettable marine adventures, and idyllic overwater and beachfront accommodation, all set amidst the natural beauty of the Indian Ocean.
“To be recognised by those who have experienced our island is the greatest accolade we could receive,” said Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. “Every stay is shaped by meaningful moments, genuine connections, and the dedication of our team. This recognition reflects the memories created on our shores and the trust our guests place in us. We are deeply grateful to every guest who has been part of our journey and to the team members who bring our hospitality to life each day.”
“Congratulations to Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2026,” said Matt Dacey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2026 and beyond.”
The award reflects Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives’ continued commitment to creating memorable island experiences and delivering genuine hospitality that inspires guests to return year after year.
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