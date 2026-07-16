Drink
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll introduces Omakase cocktail experience
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort has introduced its all-new Omakase Cocktail Menu at Nikkei Bar, an innovative beverage experience that reimagines the traditional omakase concept through the art of mixology. Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of entrusting the experience to the expertise of the creator, the new menu invites guests on a thoughtfully curated journey of unexpected flavors, refined craftsmanship, and contemporary creativity.
Developed by the resort’s talented mixology team, the Omakase Cocktail Menu showcases a collection of distinctive creations, each designed to surprise and delight the senses. Every cocktail tells its own story through carefully selected ingredients, bold flavor combinations, and elegant presentation, reflecting Nikkei Bar’s signature blend of Japanese precision and Peruvian influence. Highlights from the collection include Wasabi Was Good, a vibrant interpretation that balances delicate heat with refreshing citrus notes, Kumo, inspired by the lightness and serenity of drifting clouds, and Pink Hanami, a floral creation celebrating the beauty of Japan’s iconic cherry blossom season. Guests can also discover Petals of Kyoto, an elegant expression of delicate botanicals, Shisho Garden, which captures the freshness of aromatic herbs, and Moon Over Tokyo, a sophisticated cocktail inspired by the city’s vibrant evenings.
The journey continues with Shizuku (Droplet), a refreshing composition showcasing purity and balance, Thai Green Curry, an adventurous cocktail that transforms the beloved Southeast Asian dish into an unexpectedly harmonious drinking experience, and Kakuremi (Hidden Taste), a layered creation that reveals new dimensions of flavor with every sip.
“We are delighted to introduce our new Omakase Cocktail Menu at Nikkei Bar,” said Arup Chakraborty, Director of Food and Beverage. “Each cocktail has been thoughtfully crafted to offer guests a memorable sensory journey, combining innovation, storytelling, and exceptional craftsmanship. It reflects our commitment to creating distinctive dining and drinking experiences that celebrate creativity while embracing the spirit of contemporary luxury.”
Available exclusively at Nikkei Bar, the Omakase Cocktail Menu offers an immersive exploration of flavor where every cocktail is carefully curated to surprise, inspire, and elevate the guest experience. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, this latest addition further reinforces JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort’s dedication to delivering exceptional culinary experiences through thoughtful innovation and mindful luxury.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
Cooking
Constance unveils Escapade Gourmande 2026 in Maldives with Michelin-starred chef and winemaker
From 17 to 22 August 2026, Constance Hotels & Resorts invites you to the Maldives with Escapade Gourmande, a culinary journey unfolding between two islands that exist in dreamlike stillness: Constance Moofushi and Constance Halaveli.
Here, the ocean does not simply surround the experience; it becomes part of it. Salt air, warm sand, candlelight, and the quiet rhythm of waves set the stage for a celebration where gastronomy is not performed, but felt.
This year, Constance Hotels & Resorts has the pleasure of welcoming three remarkable artisans of taste: French three-Michelin-starred chef Jérôme Banctel, whose cuisine speaks in precision and emotion; South African winemaker Donovan Rall, whose wines carry the quiet intensity of landscapes and sun; and Italian pastry chef Cesare Murzilli, whose creations linger like soft memories at the end of a journey.
Together, they will compose moments rather than menus, an unfolding dialogue between fire, fruit, soil, and sea.
At Constance Moofushi, the atmosphere is unhurried, barefoot, almost whispered. On 17 August, guests drift into experiences shaped by light and ocean breeze with a sandbank tasting and aperitif cocktail around the wines from Donovan Rall, where the horizon dissolves into infinity.
The following evening, on 18 August, a wine dinner by Jérôme Banctel and Cesare Murzilli meets the expressive depth of Donovan Rall’s South African wines.
Then the journey deepens at Constance Halaveli, a setting where refinement takes centre stage on 21 August with a special breakfast imagined by Cesare Murzilli.
On 22 August, guests are invited to the exceptional wine pairing dinner, an elegant encounter between Banctel’s culinary precision, Murzilli’s delicate artistry, and Rall’s expressive wines.
Framed by Constance Halaveli’s extraordinary wine cellar, home to more than 22,500 bottles and over 1,600 references, the evening promises a celebration where gastronomy, wine, and island beauty meet in perfect harmony.
More than a programme, Escapade Gourmande becomes a fleeting island language, one spoken through textures, aromas, silence, and shared wonder. It is also a passing of knowledge, as Donovan Rall guides Constance sommeliers through masterclasses that refine not only technique, but sensibility.
In the end, it is not simply a celebration of food and wine. It is a moment where the Maldives feels less like a destination, and more like a state of taste, memory, and light.
Drink
AQVA at Lily Beach earns Wine Spectator 2026 Award of Excellence
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced that AQVA restaurant has once again been recognised by Wine Spectator, receiving the prestigious 2026 Award of Excellence. Building on the restaurant’s previous recognition in 2023, this latest accolade reaffirms Lily Beach’s unwavering commitment to exceptional wine service, world-class gastronomy, and unforgettable dining experiences.
Presented annually by Wine Spectator, the Award of Excellence recognises restaurants whose wine lists offer a thoughtfully curated selection of quality producers, thematic consistency, and outstanding harmony with their culinary offerings. The award places AQVA restaurant among an elite group of dining establishments worldwide celebrated for their dedication to wine culture and excellence in hospitality.
Speaking about the win, General Manager, Laurent Driole said: “For 32 years, Lily Beach Resort & Spa has been celebrated for redefining luxury all-inclusive hospitality in the Maldives through exceptional gastronomy and one of the region’s most distinguished beverage offerings. Our renowned all-inclusive Platinum Plan has long allowed guests to enjoy premium wines and Champagnes as an integral part of the island experience rather than an indulgent extra.”
Explaining further, he said “Beyond this, our wine cellar invites gourmets to discover remarkable labels and rare vintages that accompany intimate culinary journeys in secluded corners of the resort, where romance, privacy and the beauty of the Maldives come together effortlessly. Because some moments deserve to be celebrated with a truly exceptional glass of wine, and life itself is certainly one of them.”
AQVA restaurant has become synonymous with refined island dining, where world-class cuisine is complemented by an internationally curated wine programme designed to elevate every guest experience. By day, AQVA restaurant welcomes guests for relaxed à la carte lunches overlooking the resort’s infinity pool. As evening falls, Les Turquoise d’Aqua at the AQVA deck transforms into Lily Beach’s signature fine dining venue, where bespoke menus featuring fresh lobster, premium tomahawk steaks, Kobe beef and refined tasting experiences are thoughtfully paired with exceptional wines and customised to each guest’s preferences.
At the heart of the programme is Lily Beach’s award-winning Platinum Plan, featuring more than 90 premium wines and champagnes carefully selected from the world’s most celebrated wine regions. The collection showcases a balanced selection of renowned Old-World appellations alongside distinguished New World producers, allowing guests to explore an exceptional diversity of varietals, styles and vintages throughout their stay.
Complementing the Platinum Plan is the resort’s Premium Wine Cellar, home to an extensive collection of more than 200 labels, including prestigious Champagnes, iconic Bordeaux and Burgundy, acclaimed wines from Italy, Spain, the United States, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Together, the collection offers one of the most comprehensive wine experiences available in the Maldives.
The resort’s Resident Sommelier plays an integral role in the guest journey, offering personalised recommendations, educational insights and expertly curated food and wine pairings tailored to individual tastes and preferences.
Receiving the Wine Spectator 2026 Award of Excellence once again reflects Lily Beach Resort & Spa’s unwavering dedication to continuously evolving its wine programme, refining its cellar, introducing new producers and vintages, and creating unforgettable dining experiences that seamlessly combine exceptional wines, innovative cuisine and warm Maldivian hospitality.
Cooking
Michelin-starred Chef Fabrice Rosso brings Masters of Food & Wine to Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa has announced an exclusive culinary collaboration with MICHELIN-Starred Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso of IDAM by Alain Ducasse, Doha, presenting two exceptional dining experiences on 17 and 20 July 2026. Set amidst the pristine beauty of one of the Maldives’ most untouched island sanctuaries, the events promise an immersive gastronomic journey celebrating contemporary French cuisine, Mediterranean influences, and world-class wine pairings.
A signature initiative of the Park Hyatt brand, Masters of Food & Wine is a global series of sophisticated culinary and beverage experiences that brings together award-winning chefs, sommeliers, and masters of their craft. Since its inception in Carmel in 2003, the program has celebrated Park Hyatt’s passion for exceptional food and beverage through immersive experiences that connect guests with culinary artistry, wine culture, and meaningful destination-driven storytelling. Each event is designed to showcase both world-class expertise and the unique character of its host destination.
Renowned for its pristine natural beauty and understated luxury, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa provides the perfect backdrop for two immersive gastronomic experiences that celebrate the connection between destination and cuisine. Through menus inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean and the French Riviera, Chef Rosso will present dishes that reflect his contemporary culinary philosophy while embracing the exceptional ingredients found in and around the Maldives.
Chef Rosso, Executive Chef of IDAM by Alain Ducasse in Doha, has built an impressive career spanning more than fifteen years, working alongside some of the world’s most respected culinary figures, including Joël Robuchon, Yannick Alléno, Jacob Jan Boerma, and Ronan Kervarrec. Under his leadership, IDAM by Alain Ducasse was awarded a MICHELIN Star for two consecutive years since the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Qatar 2025 ceremony. Celebrated for his ingredient-driven approach and refined creativity, Chef Rosso brings a distinctive blend of technique, innovation, and respect for seasonality to every dining experience.
The culinary journey begins on 17 July 2026 with “A Taste of the Mediterranean from the French Riviera,” an exclusive MICHELIN-Starred Wine Pairing Dinner at The Island Grill. The six-course menu will showcase contemporary cuisine infused with Mediterranean influences, featuring dishes inspired by the bounty of the island and surrounding waters, complemented by premium wines from France and Italy.
On 20 July 2026, guests will experience the resort’s first-ever MICHELIN-Starred Four Hands Wine Dinner, a collaborative culinary showcase between Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso and Executive Chef Davide Allievi of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. Bringing together French and Italian culinary traditions, the six-course menu celebrates Mediterranean heritage while highlighting seasonal ingredients and authentic flavors that reflect the natural rhythms of the island.
Executive Chef Davide Allievi brings more than fifteen years of international culinary experience across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Maldives. Inspired by authenticity, craftsmanship, and a deep respect for ingredients, his culinary style reflects both his Italian roots and the unique character of Hadahaa.
A curated wine pairing will elevate both evenings, guiding guests through an exceptional journey of distinguished wines from France and Italy. Enhancing the 20 July event is Harsh P. S. Chauhan, a WSET-certified sommelier and wine educator from Grape Expectations whose expertise spans wineries, luxury hospitality, wine importation, and retail. His handpicked selections and engaging storytelling will offer an exclusive, deeply immersive experience for the night.
“At Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, we are committed to creating experiences that are deeply connected to our destination,” said Anshul Sharma, General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. “We are delighted to welcome MICHELIN-starred Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso for this exclusive culinary collaboration, bringing his world-class expertise to the extraordinary natural setting and rich culinary bounty of Hadahaa. As part of the Masters of Food & Wine program, these dining experiences bring together exceptional talent, remarkable ingredients, and the unique spirit of our island, offering guests a truly memorable culinary journey.”
“Whenever I cook in a new destination, I seek inspiration from the ingredients and environment that make it unique,” said Fabrice Rosso, Executive Chef of IDAM by Alain Ducasse, Doha. “For these dinners at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, I wanted to bring the spirit of the Mediterranean while embracing the remarkable seafood, herbs, and flavors found in the Maldives. The result is a menu that reflects both my culinary roots and the character of this extraordinary island.”
“It is a privilege to welcome Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso to Hadahaa for this unique culinary collaboration,” said Davide Allievi, Executive Chef of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. “Our shared passion for authenticity, craftsmanship, and respect for ingredients has inspired a menu that reflects both our individual backgrounds and the spirit of the island. Together, we have created a dining experience that celebrates Mediterranean flavors while highlighting the purity and beauty of the Maldives.”
EVENT DETAILS
A Taste of the Mediterranean from the French Riviera | Michelin-Starred Wine Pairing Dinner
- Date: 17 July 2026
- Time: 7:30 PM onwards
- Venue: Island Grill
- Price: USD 249++ per person
The Harmony of French & Italian Delights | Michelin-Starred Four Hands Wine Dinner
- Date: 20 July 2026
- Time: 7:30 PM onwards
- Venue: Island Grill
- Price: USD 249++ per person
Reservations are now open, with limited seating available for both events. For reservations and further information, please visit the resort’s website or contact +960 682 1234, maldives.parkhadahaa@hyatt.com.
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