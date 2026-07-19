Japanese techniques meet Peruvian flavours in Tavaru’s new concept

From 17 to 22 August 2026, Constance Hotels & Resorts invites you to the Maldives with Escapade Gourmande, a culinary journey unfolding between two islands that exist in dreamlike stillness: Constance Moofushi and Constance Halaveli.

Here, the ocean does not simply surround the experience; it becomes part of it. Salt air, warm sand, candlelight, and the quiet rhythm of waves set the stage for a celebration where gastronomy is not performed, but felt.

This year, Constance Hotels & Resorts has the pleasure of welcoming three remarkable artisans of taste: French three-Michelin-starred chef Jérôme Banctel, whose cuisine speaks in precision and emotion; South African winemaker Donovan Rall, whose wines carry the quiet intensity of landscapes and sun; and Italian pastry chef Cesare Murzilli, whose creations linger like soft memories at the end of a journey.

Together, they will compose moments rather than menus, an unfolding dialogue between fire, fruit, soil, and sea.

At Constance Moofushi, the atmosphere is unhurried, barefoot, almost whispered. On 17 August, guests drift into experiences shaped by light and ocean breeze with a sandbank tasting and aperitif cocktail around the wines from Donovan Rall, where the horizon dissolves into infinity.

The following evening, on 18 August, a wine dinner by Jérôme Banctel and Cesare Murzilli meets the expressive depth of Donovan Rall’s South African wines.

Then the journey deepens at Constance Halaveli, a setting where refinement takes centre stage on 21 August with a special breakfast imagined by Cesare Murzilli.

On 22 August, guests are invited to the exceptional wine pairing dinner, an elegant encounter between Banctel’s culinary precision, Murzilli’s delicate artistry, and Rall’s expressive wines.

Framed by Constance Halaveli’s extraordinary wine cellar, home to more than 22,500 bottles and over 1,600 references, the evening promises a celebration where gastronomy, wine, and island beauty meet in perfect harmony.

More than a programme, Escapade Gourmande becomes a fleeting island language, one spoken through textures, aromas, silence, and shared wonder. It is also a passing of knowledge, as Donovan Rall guides Constance sommeliers through masterclasses that refine not only technique, but sensibility.

In the end, it is not simply a celebration of food and wine. It is a moment where the Maldives feels less like a destination, and more like a state of taste, memory, and light.