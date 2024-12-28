Velaa Private Island welcomes exclusive jewellery collection by Stephen Webster

Velaa Private Island, the epitome of luxury and exclusivity in the Maldives, has announced that it will host an exclusive collection of jewellery by the world-renowned British designer Stephen Webster starting from this festive season. This remarkable collection will include unique pieces that cannot be found anywhere else in the world and will be available for purchase exclusively on the island for a limited time.

Nestled amidst the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, Velaa Private Island provides the perfect backdrop for the glamour and artistry of Stephen Webster’s bold and innovative designs. Known for his masterful craftsmanship and daring creativity, Webster has captivated a global clientele with his iconic jewellery collections that blend technical precision with imaginative storytelling.

The jewellery collection will be available on Velaa Private Island for a limited period starting this December. Guests will enjoy an exclusive chance to explore and purchase these extraordinary pieces in the island’s idyllic setting, where beauty and luxury converge seamlessly. Designed for the modern aesthete, each jewellery piece encapsulates a narrative of beauty, mystery, and innovation, brought to life through Stephen Webster’s expert craftsmanship.

Stephen Webster is one of the most celebrated British jewellery designers of his generation, with a reputation for breaking boundaries in the art of fine jewellery. Webster’s distinctive aesthetic and commitment to ethical sourcing have earned him international acclaim, making his creations a favourite among Hollywood royalty and global tastemakers.

Join Velaa Private Island this festive season to witness the convergence of breathtaking natural beauty and the captivating artistry of Stephen Webster’s jewellery collection—a celebration of timeless luxury and creativity.

Nestled within the constellation of islands that form the Noonu Atoll in Maldives, Velaa Private Island takes exclusivity to the next level with facilities and service that go beyond traditional resorts. Designed by award-winning Czech architect Petr Kolar as “an elegant fusion of Maldivian culture with contemporary luxury, intimate with Maldivian nuances”.

Velaa Private Island is the realisation of a dream to create a ‘beyond luxury’ exclusive boutique hideaway in the Maldives. Velaa means “Turtle” in the local language – named after generations of sea turtles that flock there to nest and hatch. From a broader “bird’s eye view” which greets arrivals by seaplane, the island’s exclusive over-water villas are also constructed to resemble the head of a turtle, with the island forming the body.

The resort comprises 47 private villas, houses and exclusive residences. While 18 of the 47 are built over water, the Romantic Pool Residence can only be reached by boat, allowing even more privacy and exclusivity.