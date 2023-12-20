News
Velaa Private Island celebrates a decade of unforgettable luxury, artistic excellence
Exactly a decade ago, the Šmejc family realised their vision of an enchanting haven, Velaa Private Island, which has since evolved into an exquisite retreat cherished by families, friends, and kind-hearted Maldivians seeking to share the “majaluga hayaai,” the Maldivian embodiment of the “joy of life.”
In honour of these extraordinary ten years of opulence and tranquillity, Velaa Private Island introduces an innovative endeavour, Velaa Art Gallery’s latest exhibition The Glass Collection. This unique curation brings to life a diverse assortment of vibrant glass artworks. Rooted in a historical tradition of the Czech Republic, where the art of glassmaking flourished, The Glass Collection bridges the past with the present, capturing the Šmejc family’s commitment to blending global uniqueness with the cherished heritage of their homeland.
“We are immensely proud to celebrate a remarkable decade of Velaa, unveiling a curated masterpiece that reflects the very essence of our journey. The island has not only become a luxurious retreat but a canvas for artistic expression. ‘The Glass Collection’ encapsulates the essence of our pursuit. This is a celebration of not just art, but of ten years of luxury and inspiration, looking forward to the continued legacy of providing unforgettable experiences to all who step onto our shores,” says Wayne Milgate, General Manager.
Carefully curated by KODL Contemporary, known for its discerning eye for exceptional artistry within the Czech art scene, the collection unites the works of three internationally renowned masters of the craft: Rudolf Burda, Lukáš Novák, and Rony Plesl. Each artist, while diverse in technique, themes, and artistic philosophy, is united by a shared aspiration to transcend boundaries and redefine artistic expression. The trio was commissioned to craft exclusive pieces tailored exclusively for Velaa’s ten-year anniversary exhibition. Each artwork encapsulates the island’s themes through their distinctive perspectives, offering guests an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in the abundance of Maldivian ambiance.
Rudolf Burda’s minimalist pieces, rooted in the intrinsic nature of glass, epitomise simplicity. Drawing inspiration from the natural world and its underlying laws, Burda’s creations explore the energy that permeates all existence. His pieces transcend conventional artistry, offering an experience akin to scientific discovery and philosophical exploration. The piece The Energy of the Universe enables viewers to peer within its depths, provoking contemplation of reality’s fundamental truths.
Lukáš Novák transforms glass into a medium that amplifies the intensity of reality through its form and transparency. Novák’s artistry, showcased through three hand-cut, hand-polished optical glass pieces, mirrors the play of light found in the sun’s dance upon the ocean’s surface. Delving into the phenomenon of light refraction, Novák invites viewers to traverse the boundaries between air and glass, yielding kaleidoscopic imagery that captures the island’s distinct allure.
A boundary-pushing virtuoso in glass, Rony Plesl’s expertise is unparalleled. Renowned for his monumental glass sculptures, Plesl catapulted the Czech Republic onto the global art stage at the 59th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. Plesl’s sculptures “Man & Woman” and “Le Grand Jeu” grace Velaa with a blend of elegance with intellectual depth, drawing from classical motifs to address the essence of human existence.
Collectively, these artists capture the distinct encounters of every visitor to the island, infusing their unique perspectives into each creation. The exhibited works reverberate with the exclusive aura of Velaa Private Island, a tranquil retreat that has graciously embraced families and individuals alike for an unforgettable decade of serenity and sophistication.
Lily Beach Resort’s Laurent Driole on carrying on excellence, maintaining standards at Leading All-Inclusive Resort
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of seasoned hotelier Laurent Driole as its new Resort Manager. With an illustrious career spanning over twenty-five years in the hospitality industry, Driole brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for delivering unparalleled guest experiences to the pristine shores of Lily Beach.
Hailing from France, Driole’s incredible academic excellence includes an MBA from the French business School ESSEC and a joint program in International Hospitality Management from Cornell.
Driole’s experience in the industry began in the Food and Beverage industry, laying the foundation for his future career in the hospitality industry. His first position in the Maldives was in 1996 as a F&B Manager at Farukolhu Fushi which helped position himself in the F&B department, where his passions lay. He has since worked his way up the career ladder, holding positions in prestigious establishments like such as Les Bains Paris, The Reverie Saigon, Swissotel Moscow, The Westin Paris, Radisson Nice, and Eco resorts in Borneo. Each experience further laid the groundwork for his next chapters, helping him understand the industry and his ability to thrive in various cultural contexts.
As Resort Manager at Lily Beach Resort & Spa, Driole‘s strategic initiatives align with Lily Beach’s unwavering commitment to excellence.
“This involves placing an even greater emphasis on service standards, with a keen focus on the details to ensure every stay at the resort is a memorable one for each and every guest from all-around the globe. Food is at the heart of Lily Beach, with the experienced F&B team at the resort I intend to ensure food quality is kept at the highest standards as we are very particular with sourcing the right ingredients from the best sources from around the world and creating great buffet and a-la-carte dining experiences at the resort. I also aim to create opportunities for guests to experience the rich culture of the Maldives by further improving the various cultural experiences available at the resort such as the weekly Culture Night where we bring culture to the guests here with help of nearby local islanders providing a taste of truly Maldivian experiences and we bring guests to local island for an immersive cultural exchange,” Driole explained. “My motivation isn’t just about personal success, but it is also about leading and inspiring talented and passionate teams.”
As the Festive Season is upon us, Driole has worked hard with his extraordinary team at Lily Beach to offer guests an incredible array of activities and events to celebrate this special time. This includes special VIP dinners by Michelin Star Chef Jeno Racz, an ensemble Live Music collaboration, and many more.
The team at Lily Beach is delighted to welcome Driole onboard, to work with him and to have him at the helm in steering the award-winning resort to new heights and keep on top of what is done best by Lily Beach – in providing a great home away from home experience with great value due to its generous Platinum Plan and impeccably authentic service.
2024 is an especially big year as Lily Beach will be celebrating its 30th anniversary and so the island will be celebrating big. No doubt, that Driole and his hardworking team will put on a stellar celebration to commemorate the event. All the upcoming events, and details will be announced on the website and social media as it goes.
Etihad, Maldivian announce interline partnership
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and Maldives’ flag carrier Maldivian have unwrapped an early Christmas present for customers by announcing a strategic bilateral interline partnership, unlocking access to 16 dream holiday destinations in the Maldives beyond the main island of Male.
The agreement between Etihad and Maldivian, the national airline of the Maldives, means guests can now seamlessly navigate across the Indian Ocean archipelago, enjoying the combined services and networks of both carriers on a single ticket.
Etihad’s Chief Revenue Officer, Arik De said: “This interline will elevate the overall customer experience across the entire journey. Guests bound for the Maldives will enjoy the privilege of arriving at their popular holiday destinations with greater ease. Facilitated by smooth connections from Malé, Etihad customers can easily transition to Maldivian’s services, reaching a wide range of domestic destinations to begin their idyllic island retreat.”
Maldivian’s General Manager Commercial, Ibrahim Hamdhan Mohamed said: “In an effort to expand Maldivian’s reach globally, this interline partnership with Etihad Airways will open exciting opportunities for our valued customers to connect and travel seamlessly within our strong and growing route network of destinations across the Maldives.”
Etihad customers can access destinations on Maldivian’s network, which serves many popular islands, via Velana International Airport, Male, including: Dharavandhoo Island (DRV), Faresmathoda Airport (FMT), Funadhoo Airport (FND), Fuvahmulak Island Airport (FVM), Gan Island Airport (GAN), Kooddoo Island (GKK), Hanimaadhoo Island Airport (HAQ), Kulhudhuffushi Airport (HDK), Hoarafushi Airport (HRF), Kaadedhdhoo Island Airport (KDM), Kadhdhoo Island (KDO), Madivaru Airport (LMV), Maafaru International Airport (NMF), Maavarulu Airport (RUL), Thimarafushi Airport (TMF), and Ifuru (IFU).
Etihad is set to increase the frequency of its flights to Male to connect with the Maldivian network from 10 to 14 a week starting on 1 January, 2024.
The agreement also makes it even easier for customers to combine their dream break in the Maldives with an exciting stopover in Abu Dhabi, savouring the legendary hospitality and remarkable attractions of the UAE’s capital.
The interline agreement with Maldivian is just the latest in Etihad’s expanding network of partnerships with airlines worldwide, delivering enhanced connectivity and convenience for its guests.
Game, set, Makarova: Former world #1 launches new tennis academy at Four Seasons Maldives at Kuda Huraa this festive season
In partnership with the world-class sports management organisation RTC (Royal, Timeless & Challenging) Sport, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is launching its new Tennis Academy this festive season: a stellar coaching school boasting a line-up of some of the sport’s most celebrated figures, starting with former World #1 and four-time Grand Slam Champion Ekaterina Makarova.
Train with Legends, Play Like a Champion
The exhilarating new Tennis Academy program offers guests the rare opportunity to master their serve, perfect their backhand and elevate their on-court strategy with elite coaching from four world-class tennis coaches throughout the coming year. Each of these iconic figures brings their own legacy of championship victories and a deep well of on-court expertise to guests of Kuda Huraa.
“Our partnership with RTC is a true game-changer,” says Didier Jardin, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. “It’s an excellent opportunity for our many tennis-loving guests to take their skills to the next level by learning from true tennis royalty.”
A Champion’s Pedigree
Serving up her award-winning take on the game for the Tennis Academy’s 2023 festive season from December 19-26, 2023 is former World #1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Ekaterina Makarova. Makarova dominated world tennis doubles for many years, winning the 2012 US Open with Bruno Soares and the 2013 French Open, 2014 US Open and 2017 Wimbledon Championships with Elena Vesnina. In 2016, together with Vesnina, she soared to Olympic gold. Ekaterina was officially proclaimed World Doubles #1 on June 11, 2018 and claimed 15 titles on the WTA Tour. She also shone as the World #8 in singles, winning three WTA titles, and was a cornerstone of Russia’s victorious 2008 Fed Cup team.
“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share my knowledge with the guests at Four Seasons Maldives at Kuda Huraa,” says Makarova. “I hope to inspire tennis-loving individuals to enhance their skills and on-court strategy with unique training techniques honed through my years of professional experience, while sharing my deep-seated passion for the game.”
Play in Paradise
The Tennis Academy is set in the award-winning serenity of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, a breath-taking oceanfront village setting awarded a third-consecutive Forbes Five-Star rating in 2023. Guests will sail by traditional Maldivian dhoni across crystal-clear waters to reach the Resort’s scenic court, discreetly screened by lush greenery.
There will be tailored sessions for singles, couples and groups, adults and juniors, beginners and experienced players alike, all under the glorious Maldivian sun. Shaded seating, refreshments and towels keep guests cool while enjoying all the thrills of the game.
Throughout the year, the Tennis Academy will be overseen by Dmitrii Studitskii, Director of Tennis at Four Seasons Resort Kuda Huraa.
Dmitrii Studitskii is a formidable blend of seasonedprofessional tennis player and dedicated private coach. Fluent in English, Russian and Spanish, he has extensive experience in both the technical skills of the game and the psychology required to win. His talent for creating training plans tailored to each player’s skill level, from beginner to advanced, ensures that everyone experiences on-court success and grows their love of the game.
Interactive Q&As
A highlight of Kuda Huraa’s Tennis Academy will be an interactive Q&A session with Ekaterina Makarova, which all guests will be invited to join. The event will be an opportunity to ask the former world #1 about her journeys to championship point, the strategies that kept her at the top of her game and her advice for aspiring tennis legends.
Further tennis masters to grace the Tennis Academy will be announced over the coming weeks.
To be part of this Tennis Academy and take skills to the next level,email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com or call the central reservations department of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at tel: (960) 66 00 888.
