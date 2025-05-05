Featured
Whispers of love by the sea: say ‘yes’ at Angsana Velavaru
Angsana Velavaru, a distinguished nominee for Most Romantic Resort at the South Asia Travel Awards, has unveiled a thoughtfully curated collection of proposal experiences. These offerings are designed to transform a deeply personal commitment into a lasting legacy, all within the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives.
Located in the secluded South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru exudes an atmosphere of understated elegance. The resort’s natural surroundings create a stunning backdrop for meaningful moments, where the serenity of the islands fosters genuine intimacy. At this idyllic retreat, a proposal becomes more than a question—it becomes a landmark moment shaped by the shimmering seascape and the expansive Maldivian sky.
Each proposal experience is meticulously designed to go beyond the conventional, with a focus on the unique narrative and aspirations of every couple. Acknowledging the individuality of each relationship, Angsana Velavaru offers a range of distinct settings for this significant occasion. Couples may choose a private beach, where the soft rhythm of the waves accompanies a heartfelt declaration at sunset. For those seeking an even more exclusive moment, proposals can be staged on the rooftop of the resort’s iconic InOcean Villas—standalone water villas that are unique to the Maldives. This elevated location provides sweeping ocean views and a sense of dramatic privacy as daylight gently fades into evening.
Every setup is crafted with careful attention to detail, ensuring the ambiance reflects the couple’s story. The resort’s dedicated team provides discreet yet comprehensive support, allowing couples to be fully present in the emotion of the occasion. Enhancements such as private dining beneath the stars or a discreet photographer to capture the moment can be arranged to further personalise the experience, preserving its intimacy and authenticity.
Surrounded by pristine turquoise waters and the boundless horizon of the Indian Ocean, Angsana Velavaru offers more than a stunning destination—it presents an environment where true connection and lasting memories flourish. With the launch of these carefully considered proposal experiences, the resort invites guests to Say Yes to the Moment and embark on a meaningful new beginning.
Awards
Nova Maldives wins global acclaim with 2025 Travellers’ Choice Award
Nova Maldives has been honoured with the prestigious 2025 Travellers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, placing the island resort among the top-rated properties globally and affirming its status as a firm favourite among travellers.
This accolade is particularly significant given the Maldives’ dynamic and world-renowned resort landscape, where excellence is continually redefined. The award gains further weight as it is based entirely on authentic guest reviews—submitted by visitors who experienced Nova first-hand and shared reflections on the care, connection, and comfort they encountered during their stay.
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, is a trusted resource within global traveller communities. It derives its credibility from millions of genuine reviews and insights contributed by real guests.
Since its establishment, Nova Maldives has remained dedicated to crafting transformative guest experiences, underpinned by a philosophy of laidback luxury, community connection, and personal wellbeing. The resort’s commitment to soft luxury creates a tranquil sanctuary where guests can foster deeper connections with nature and the local culture. Through heartfelt service, cultural immersion, and strong environmental initiatives—including marine conservation and coral restoration—Nova offers experiences infused with warmth, belonging, and a broader mission.
Being named among Tripadvisor’s standout global properties underscores Nova’s steadfast dedication to outstanding hospitality and the expertise of its devoted team. Every dish, dive, and guest interaction reflects the genuine care invested in making each stay unforgettable. At Nova, the destination is elevated by the passion and commitment of its people.
“This award recognises the entire Nova community, both our guests and team,” said General Manager Abdulla Aboobakuru. “It’s a celebration of shared experiences, and we deeply value individual feedback from our guests. Going forward, Nova will continue creating soulful, rooted moments that touch hearts and stand the test of time.”
Nova’s commitment to sustainability and conscious travel is evident in its ongoing initiatives, including coral reef restoration, wellness diving programmes, mindful culinary offerings, and educational collaborations with local schools, PADI Aware, and the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme. The resort continues to set an example for balancing impact with indulgence, inviting travellers to engage in enriching, sustainable experiences through a variety of interactive workshops and community-led activities.
Featured
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo earns prestigious spot in TripAdvisor’s top 10% global hotels
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has been honoured with a prestigious accolade, being named among the top 10% of hotels worldwide in the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. This esteemed recognition highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences and earning rave reviews from travellers across the globe.
Selected from hundreds of thousands of listings, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo’s inclusion in the prestigious list is a testament to its dedication to offering authentic, heartfelt experiences for its guests. The resort’s personalised service and its ability to deliver unique, memorable stays have made it a favourite among travellers seeking tranquility and authenticity.
Situated in the pristine Gaafu Alifu Atoll, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo is an adults-only boutique resort that blends local Maldivian culture with modern luxury. The resort features 68 beautifully designed villas that offer guests the ultimate in privacy and comfort. Known for its house reef teeming with vibrant marine life, the resort provides an immersive experience in the Maldives’ natural beauty. Guests can explore the coral reefs, enjoy a variety of international dining options, and indulge in a genuine sense of discovery.
With its focus on providing a serene escape for couples and solo travellers, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has become a cherished destination for those looking to unwind and recharge in an idyllic setting. Its recent recognition from TripAdvisor further underscores the resort’s exceptional reputation in the hospitality industry.
Featured
Americans dreaming of Maldives: honeymoon searches soar in 2025 rankings
Maldives has once again secured its place as one of the world’s most coveted honeymoon destinations, ranking second globally among Americans planning their post-wedding getaways in 2025.
According to a new study by UK-based swimwear brand Pour Moi, which analysed Google search data across the United States, the Maldives received 73,700 annual searches from honeymooning Americans eager to escape to its world-famous turquoise waters and luxury overwater villas.
The Indian Ocean paradise trails just behind Seychelles, which claimed the top spot with nearly 75,000 searches. Greece, Costa Rica, and Italy rounded out the top five.
The research examined over 490 global destinations to uncover where newlyweds are dreaming of heading this year. With its postcard-perfect beaches, serene lagoons, and opulent resorts offering private pools, spas, and gourmet dining, the Maldives continues to stand out as the ultimate destination for romance, relaxation, and indulgence.
“This stunning group of islands remains one of the most sought-after spots for couples who want an unforgettable start to married life,” said Marina Nicoli, Marketing Manager at Pour Moi. “The Maldives offers that rare combination of seclusion, natural beauty, and luxury that honeymooners crave.”
While entire countries were ranked based on interest, individual destinations within these countries also caught the spotlight. Santorini, Greece, emerged as the top individual honeymoon destination, followed by Bali in Indonesia and Italy’s Amalfi Coast. However, the Maldives’ reputation as an all-encompassing destination—offering entire islands as private resorts—cements its appeal to Americans looking for the perfect blend of privacy and pampering.
The Maldives’ second-place ranking highlights a continuing trend among U.S. couples seeking intimate, far-flung getaways. Pour Moi’s findings show a shift away from traditional city escapes toward nature-rich retreats that promise rest, romance, and Instagram-worthy moments.
Top 10 Countries for U.S. Honeymoon Searches in 2025:
- Seychelles – 74,960 searches
- Maldives – 73,700 searches
- Greece – 49,100 searches
- Costa Rica – 47,000 searches
- Italy – 36,900 searches
- Thailand – 25,800 searches
- Fiji – 25,600 searches
- Japan – 24,500 searches
- New Zealand – 18,300 searches
- Iceland – 15,180 searches
With the Maldives already a firm favourite among international travellers, this new data reaffirms its global status as a dream destination—especially for couples ready to celebrate the start of their forever.
