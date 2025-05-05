Whispers of love by the sea: say ‘yes’ at Angsana Velavaru

Angsana Velavaru, a distinguished nominee for Most Romantic Resort at the South Asia Travel Awards, has unveiled a thoughtfully curated collection of proposal experiences. These offerings are designed to transform a deeply personal commitment into a lasting legacy, all within the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives.

Located in the secluded South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru exudes an atmosphere of understated elegance. The resort’s natural surroundings create a stunning backdrop for meaningful moments, where the serenity of the islands fosters genuine intimacy. At this idyllic retreat, a proposal becomes more than a question—it becomes a landmark moment shaped by the shimmering seascape and the expansive Maldivian sky.

Each proposal experience is meticulously designed to go beyond the conventional, with a focus on the unique narrative and aspirations of every couple. Acknowledging the individuality of each relationship, Angsana Velavaru offers a range of distinct settings for this significant occasion. Couples may choose a private beach, where the soft rhythm of the waves accompanies a heartfelt declaration at sunset. For those seeking an even more exclusive moment, proposals can be staged on the rooftop of the resort’s iconic InOcean Villas—standalone water villas that are unique to the Maldives. This elevated location provides sweeping ocean views and a sense of dramatic privacy as daylight gently fades into evening.

Every setup is crafted with careful attention to detail, ensuring the ambiance reflects the couple’s story. The resort’s dedicated team provides discreet yet comprehensive support, allowing couples to be fully present in the emotion of the occasion. Enhancements such as private dining beneath the stars or a discreet photographer to capture the moment can be arranged to further personalise the experience, preserving its intimacy and authenticity.

Surrounded by pristine turquoise waters and the boundless horizon of the Indian Ocean, Angsana Velavaru offers more than a stunning destination—it presents an environment where true connection and lasting memories flourish. With the launch of these carefully considered proposal experiences, the resort invites guests to Say Yes to the Moment and embark on a meaningful new beginning.