Angsana Velavaru unveils new wellness journeys with Shubhangi Chauhan

Angsana Velavaru, a secluded island retreat in the South Nilandhe Atoll, unveils a new chapter in its guest experience this May with the launch of a curated wellness yoga programme – a purposeful and poised invitation to return to the essential of wellbeing. Rooted in the resort’s ongoing commitment to mindful, holistic travel, the offering marks a quiet evolution that creates spaces not only to unwind, but to reconnect with oneself in meaningful, grounded ways.

Designed with quiet intention, the new yoga programme blends classical techniques with contemporary needs. Complimentary morning and afternoon sessions guide guests through Sunrise Flow, Breath & Balance, and Hatha Yoga – practices that anchor the body and reset the nervous system. Each class is held in an open-air pavilions or beachfront space, where the movement of the ocean and the softness of natural light lend their own quiet support.

For those seeking more immersive practice, chargeable sessions explore deeper dimensions of stillness and release – from Pranayama and Yin Yoga to guided Meditation and Restorative Sunset Yoga. The programme is supported by trained instructor who focus not on performance, but on personal connection and presence. Private sessions are also available, offering tailored approaches for guests who wish to explore their practice more intimately – whether for physical balance or emotional clarity.

Wellbeing at Angsana Velavaru extends beyond the mat. Tucked within the island’s lush greenery, the award winning Angsana Spa offers a distinctive approach to bodywork and healing. Treatments are rooted in time-honoured Asian traditions and delivered with intuitive care. From soothing body polishes to tension releasing massages, each therapy is designed to restore energy gently and naturally. Warm, grounding hospitality and the spa’s contemporary design create an atmosphere of calm- where the body can soften and the mind can finally slow.

To mark Global Wellness Day from 13 to 15 June, Angsana Velavaru welcomes Shubhangi Chauhan, certified holistic wellness coach and founder of WITHIN, for a special guest residency. Her personal story – a transformative journey from physical burnout to deep self-discovery – now forms the foundation of global movement supporting mental, emotional and physical wellbeing. Today, WITHIN is home to a team of 23 practitioners, offering coaching, emotional support, and mindset guidance across continents.

During her residency, Shubhangi will lead a thoughtfully curated programme featuring strength and breathwork sessions, yoga for flexibility and inner balance, and a Wellness Circle exploring mental clarity, nutrition, and community care. A signature session – a blindfold Free Flow Dance followed by Yoga Nidra – invites guests into a rare space of surrender and emotional release.

The collaboration reflects broader philosophy at Angsana Velavaru – that wellbeing is not about routine but rhythm. Not about escape, but return. And that sometimes, the most powerful transformation happens not in movements but in stillness.

At Angsana Velavaru, wellness is an experience of depth, presence, and purpose. Reconnect with your inner rhythm through yoga, discover healing through spa rituals and take part in a transformative wellness collaboration on an island made for renewal.

To learn more about Shubhangi’s residency programme and secure your place for Global Wellness Day, visit the resort’s website.