Summer of connection, discovery at Jumeirah Olhahali Island

Jumeirah Olhahali Island invites guests to experience a summer unlike any other – one that celebrates connection, creativity, and discovery across the shores of North Malé Atoll in the Maldives. From May through August, the all-villa retreat introduces an inspired seasonal programme where every generation can create lasting memories through immersive dining, shared adventures, and revitalising wellness rituals.

A Season of Flavour

A highlight of the summer season, the resort will host an exclusive culinary residency from 7 to 12 June in collaboration with restaurant Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, the celebrated Indian dining destination from Jumeirah Al Qasr in Dubai. For six evenings, 35 guests can enjoy an intimate, flavour-rich tasting experience spotlighting both beloved and lesser-known regional Indian dishes, reimagined with a modern twist.

The summer calendar continues with vibrant dining occasions, including the Eid International Market Night on 6 June and an Omakase Coffee Series from 6 to 10 June.

Beyond these highlights, guests can also embrace the island’s broader dining journey, whether savouring wood-fired pizzas with toes in the sand at Shimmers, discovering Japanese-Peruvian Nikkei plates at Kayto, or indulging in destination dining with beach barbecues, floating breakfasts, and private sandbank picnics.

Adventures for Every Generation

Families are at the heart of the island’s summer programming with a joyful mix of opportunities to reconnect through movement, exploration, and play. Returning favourites include the Olhahali kite festival (9 June, 15 July, 6 August), which fills the skies with colour and delight, and Kids’ Summer Olympics (6 June, 4 July, 21 July, 11 August), adding a playful sense of camaraderie with water polo in the Shimmers pool. New additions like the mini badminton tournament (3 June, 18 June, 8 July, 20 August) and weekly penalty shoot-outs (Tuesdays in June) bring plenty of friendly competition.

Younger guests can take part in lifeguard-led swimming classes throughout August from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, providing a fun way to build confidence and skills in the water. Meanwhile, teens and adults can opt for guided watersport camps led by seasoned instructors, mastering the waves with knee boarding, water skiing, and wakeboarding lessons.

Evenings unfold under the stars with beach cinema nights, where families gather for outdoor movies, camp-style snacks, and laughter shared on the shores of the island’s pristine beaches.

Wellness in Rhythm with Nature

From sunrise yoga to curated spa journeys, the season also offers a renewed focus on well-being at the resort’s Talise Spa. From 16 May to 30 June, visiting practitioner Dr. Aradhana offers therapies rooted in naturopathy, including Chi Nei Tsang abdominal massage, shamanic cleansing, yogic detox, and therapeutic sound healing. Her approach blends ancient practices with modern healing techniques, guiding guests into deeper awareness and balance.

Daily movement is encouraged with 1-hour Technogym Bootcamps on Mondays and Thursdays, where panoramic views energise high-impact sessions.

Artful Moments Inspired by the Sea

At MURACA Art Studio, named after the Maldivian word for coral, families are invited to express their creativity in a wide collection of immersive art sessions. In August, a resident ceramicist will lead hands-on pottery workshops, inspiring creativity and mindfulness through tactile expression.

Bringing added ease to summer travels, the resort offers a collection of tailored savings and privileges for villa stays. The Jumeirah Escapes Offer includes up to 20% off private villas, with an additional 5% savings for Jumeirah One members, plus a perk of added benefits. For larger families, the Jumeirah Signature Escapes Offer features hotel credit of USD 200 or USD 400 when booking the resort’s two- or three-bedroom retreats. For more information or to reserve a summer escape, visit here.