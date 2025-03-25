Embrace Spring’s renewal with Eid, Easter traditions at Jumeirah Olhahali Island

Jumeirah Olhahali Island welcomes guests to celebrate spring’s spirit of renewal with a harmonious blend of Eid and Easter traditions. From shared culinary moments to creative workshops and tranquil wellness rituals, the resort’s seasonal programming invites families, couples, and small groups to connect with loved ones amid the serene beauty of the North Malé Atoll.

Eid Al-Fitr: Moments of Togetherness

Marking the close of Ramadan, Eid celebrations at the resort blend cultural heritage with heartfelt hospitality from 28 March to 2 April 2025:

Culinary Connections: On 31 March, Glow Restaurant hosts the Eid-themed market night, where guests explore Middle Eastern delicacies and live cooking stations. Beyond this evening, private gatherings flourish with a sunset majlis at the island’s Sunset Pier, offering curated canapés and refreshing beverages. At the oceanfront café, guests may unwind daily with Arabic sunset sips and sweet delicacies, framed by tranquil ocean views.

Creative Traditions: At the MURACA Art Studio, craft hand-painted Eid candles, or design ceramic keepsakes inspired by intricate Islamic patterns, oﬀering lasting reminders of the season’s joy.

Renewal Rituals: Talise Spa welcomes back visiting practitioner Yoko, whose expertise in auriculotherapy, traditional Japanese Usui Reiki, and aromatherapy invites guests to awaken their natural healing potential. Using pure essential oils and a nurturing touch, her therapies ease stress and restore energy flow. Complimentary sessions include traditional Japanese Usui Reiki meditation and ear stretching yoga. For deeper renewal, personalised aroma-auriculotherapy experiences address tension, vitality, or moments of stillness. Guests may also join self-care workshops crafting Maldivian coconut scrubs or unwind with aqua meditation sessions in the lagoon’s tranquil embrace.

Easter: A Celebration of Vitality

From 16 to 21 April 2025, Easter at Jumeirah Olhahali Island is filled with playful moments and seasonal flavours:

Gastronomic Delights: Delight in an Easter-themed floating breakfast or a family sandbank picnic with gourmet offerings. On 18 April, a dinner under the stars presents a spread of grilled seafood and coastal flavours, while the gala dinner on 20 April celebrates with festive dishes and live entertainment.

Shared Adventures: Families can explore the island’s shores during an Easter egg hunt or join the Olhahali Kite Festival, where colourful kites dance above the shoreline. Interactive workshops, from egg-decorating to sand art, invite creativity for all ages.

Quest for Discovery: Set sail on private yacht excursions tailored to guests’ rhythms, whether a two-hour sun-chaser voyage, a half-day exploration, or a full-day journey across the atoll. Encounter turtles, dolphins, nurse sharks, and vibrant coral fish in the waters surrounding Olhahali Island. For a gentler pace, join a traditional sunset fishing excursion or glide through the reefs on a semi-submarine adventure. Thrill-seekers may also explore the island’s array of watersports, from kayaking to parasailing.

Island Serenity: Mothers and daughters may reconnect with a soothing 120-minute spa experience featuring a Balinese massage, express facial, and manicure. Families can join sunrise yoga sessions or dancing fit classes on the beach, blending movement with the island’s natural energy. Visiting practitioner Dr. Ana Mattos, an expert in biodynamic cranial osteopathy and holistic healing, offers bespoke wellness plans. Specialising in women’s wellness, including pregnancy and postpartum care, her therapies span lymphatic drainage, paediatric osteopathy, and energetic quantum healing, guiding guests toward balance and vitality.

Guests may tailor their island retreat with à la carte experiences, complemented by select complimentary activities to enrich their stay. The full Eid programme can be explored here, and Easter offerings here.