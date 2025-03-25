Celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Amilla Maldives

When creative minds come together, extraordinary things happen. This belief is at the core of the Artist in Residence program at the design resort Patina Maldives in the North Malé Atoll — a platform that welcomes both internationally renowned artists and emerging talents from the art world. From April 3 to 16, 2025, German artist Paul Schrader will take part in this unique initiative, inviting guests on an immersive artistic journey.

Known for his large-scale works characterized by bold colors and spatial depth, Paul Schrader has garnered a growing global following. Formerly a lawyer, he discovered painting as a new medium for his creative expression. His artistic journey began in Hamburg, where he quickly gained recognition on both national and international stages. With exhibitions in prestigious galleries from Berlin to New York, his works captivate the dynamic interplay of spatial dimensions and vibrant hues.

Often drawing inspiration from nature’s infinite palette, Schrader focuses on how colors and forms influence emotions and atmosphere. His exhibition “Light in Paradise”, hosted at the Fari Art Atelier the gallery space of Patina Maldives — examines the transient moods and changing light of sunrise and sunset. His paintings reflect these moments with soft pastel tones, shimmering turquoise waters and a tranquil ambiance. However, Schrader’s residency is more than an exhibition, it’s an invitation for guests to step into his creative world. A highlight of his stay will be the “Sip and Paint” workshops at the Stargazing Pier, where guests can craft their own interpretations of the tropical sunset. Guided by the artist’s insights and techniques, these sessions promise to be both inspiring and immersive.

The Artist in Residence program is part of a broader artistic vision that seamlessly blends art with nature. In addition to Schrader’s exhibition, Patina Maldives is home to a range of captivating installations, including the “Skyspace” by world-renowned light artist James Turrell — an experiential space that interacts with light and perception throughout the day. With its commitment to fostering creativity and artistic dialogue, Patina Maldives continues to establish itself as a destination where art and nature intertwine, offering guests a truly transformative experience.