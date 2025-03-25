News
Celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Amilla Maldives
Gather with loved ones to celebrate in a serene island setting. Amilla invites you to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with an escape crafted for shared moments, quiet indulgence, and effortless joy.
From the moment you arrive by seaplane, a warm welcome awaits—canapés, fresh juices, and cookies for the little ones, setting the tone for a stay filled with meaningful connections. Enjoy leisurely mornings with a generous buffet breakfast, followed by sun-drenched days exploring the island or unwinding at the spa with 25% off treatments. The little ones can immerse themselves in daily adventures at the Kids’ Club, while teens find their own rhythm at the teen’s area. As the sun dips below the horizon, evenings unfold with à la carte dining across our restaurants, including one special Arabic cuisine family-style dinner under the stars. A daily shisha per adult adds to the experience.
Amilla’s Eid Al Fitr package is available for stays from 28 March – 12 April 2025, with four-night stays from US $9,900++ for two adults and two children under 12 years. Additional nights are available upon request. Book by 09 April 2025 and let Amilla set the scene for your Eid celebrations.
For reservations, contact reserve@amilla.com.
Family
Embrace Spring’s renewal with Eid, Easter traditions at Jumeirah Olhahali Island
Jumeirah Olhahali Island welcomes guests to celebrate spring’s spirit of renewal with a harmonious blend of Eid and Easter traditions. From shared culinary moments to creative workshops and tranquil wellness rituals, the resort’s seasonal programming invites families, couples, and small groups to connect with loved ones amid the serene beauty of the North Malé Atoll.
Eid Al-Fitr: Moments of Togetherness
Marking the close of Ramadan, Eid celebrations at the resort blend cultural heritage with heartfelt hospitality from 28 March to 2 April 2025:
Culinary Connections: On 31 March, Glow Restaurant hosts the Eid-themed market night, where guests explore Middle Eastern delicacies and live cooking stations. Beyond this evening, private gatherings flourish with a sunset majlis at the island’s Sunset Pier, offering curated canapés and refreshing beverages. At the oceanfront café, guests may unwind daily with Arabic sunset sips and sweet delicacies, framed by tranquil ocean views.
Creative Traditions: At the MURACA Art Studio, craft hand-painted Eid candles, or design ceramic keepsakes inspired by intricate Islamic patterns, oﬀering lasting reminders of the season’s joy.
Renewal Rituals: Talise Spa welcomes back visiting practitioner Yoko, whose expertise in auriculotherapy, traditional Japanese Usui Reiki, and aromatherapy invites guests to awaken their natural healing potential. Using pure essential oils and a nurturing touch, her therapies ease stress and restore energy flow. Complimentary sessions include traditional Japanese Usui Reiki meditation and ear stretching yoga. For deeper renewal, personalised aroma-auriculotherapy experiences address tension, vitality, or moments of stillness. Guests may also join self-care workshops crafting Maldivian coconut scrubs or unwind with aqua meditation sessions in the lagoon’s tranquil embrace.
Easter: A Celebration of Vitality
From 16 to 21 April 2025, Easter at Jumeirah Olhahali Island is filled with playful moments and seasonal flavours:
Gastronomic Delights: Delight in an Easter-themed floating breakfast or a family sandbank picnic with gourmet offerings. On 18 April, a dinner under the stars presents a spread of grilled seafood and coastal flavours, while the gala dinner on 20 April celebrates with festive dishes and live entertainment.
Shared Adventures: Families can explore the island’s shores during an Easter egg hunt or join the Olhahali Kite Festival, where colourful kites dance above the shoreline. Interactive workshops, from egg-decorating to sand art, invite creativity for all ages.
Quest for Discovery: Set sail on private yacht excursions tailored to guests’ rhythms, whether a two-hour sun-chaser voyage, a half-day exploration, or a full-day journey across the atoll. Encounter turtles, dolphins, nurse sharks, and vibrant coral fish in the waters surrounding Olhahali Island. For a gentler pace, join a traditional sunset fishing excursion or glide through the reefs on a semi-submarine adventure. Thrill-seekers may also explore the island’s array of watersports, from kayaking to parasailing.
Island Serenity: Mothers and daughters may reconnect with a soothing 120-minute spa experience featuring a Balinese massage, express facial, and manicure. Families can join sunrise yoga sessions or dancing fit classes on the beach, blending movement with the island’s natural energy. Visiting practitioner Dr. Ana Mattos, an expert in biodynamic cranial osteopathy and holistic healing, offers bespoke wellness plans. Specialising in women’s wellness, including pregnancy and postpartum care, her therapies span lymphatic drainage, paediatric osteopathy, and energetic quantum healing, guiding guests toward balance and vitality.
Guests may tailor their island retreat with à la carte experiences, complemented by select complimentary activities to enrich their stay. The full Eid programme can be explored here, and Easter offerings here.
Family
Easter in paradise at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
This Easter, escape to an island paradise where adventure meets indulgence at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. From April 12 to April 21, 2025, the resort invites guests of all ages to experience an extraordinary Easter celebration tilled with thrilling island escapades, gourmet treats, and wellness indulgences—all wrapped in the signature Alila touch.
Easter at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives promises a journey of discovery, delight, and deep connection with nature. The week-long celebration features traditional underwater Easter egg hunt in collaboration with Swarovski and Marina Raphael, a snorkelling egg hunt in the lagoon, and an Easter Bunny visit, ensuring magical moments for families, couples, and adventure seekers alike.
For the little ones, Play Alila brings a world of creativity with egg decorating and bunny cookie making, as well as an Easter Bunny egg hunt and magic show. Meanwhile, the adults can unwind with sunrise yoga, invigorating workouts, and rejuvenating spa rituals by the ocean.
A gastronomic journey awaits with themed dining experiences such as the Boat-to-Table Dinner and an indulgent Easter Breakfast curated by world champion pastry chef Rolf Murner from Switzerland. Guests can also witness his artistry firsthand at the Art of Patisserie masterclass, promising a sweet sensory escape like no other.
Immerse in the local Maldivian culture with interactive storytelling, marine life presentations, and cultural quizzes with prizes. For those craving adventure, dolphin searches, turtle snorkelling, or reef fish snorkelling excursions offer the perfect way to explore the Maldives’ pristine waters.
Relax and unwind at the treetop spa, which blends ancient healing techniques with natural ingredients for ultimate indulgence. Book a 60-minute massage and receive a complimentary 30-minute mini facial or foot massage. Choose from Alila Kothaifaru, Balinese, Back, Neck & Shoulder, or Foot Reflexology massages.
Whether seeking relaxation, adventure, or a little of both, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives crafts an Easter getaway unlike any other—where the wonders of nature and the warmth of island hospitality come together in perfect harmony.
News
From Hamburg atelier to island retreat: Paul Schrader invites Guests of Patina Maldives
When creative minds come together, extraordinary things happen. This belief is at the core of the Artist in Residence program at the design resort Patina Maldives in the North Malé Atoll — a platform that welcomes both internationally renowned artists and emerging talents from the art world. From April 3 to 16, 2025, German artist Paul Schrader will take part in this unique initiative, inviting guests on an immersive artistic journey.
Known for his large-scale works characterized by bold colors and spatial depth, Paul Schrader has garnered a growing global following. Formerly a lawyer, he discovered painting as a new medium for his creative expression. His artistic journey began in Hamburg, where he quickly gained recognition on both national and international stages. With exhibitions in prestigious galleries from Berlin to New York, his works captivate the dynamic interplay of spatial dimensions and vibrant hues.
Often drawing inspiration from nature’s infinite palette, Schrader focuses on how colors and forms influence emotions and atmosphere. His exhibition “Light in Paradise”, hosted at the Fari Art Atelier the gallery space of Patina Maldives — examines the transient moods and changing light of sunrise and sunset. His paintings reflect these moments with soft pastel tones, shimmering turquoise waters and a tranquil ambiance. However, Schrader’s residency is more than an exhibition, it’s an invitation for guests to step into his creative world. A highlight of his stay will be the “Sip and Paint” workshops at the Stargazing Pier, where guests can craft their own interpretations of the tropical sunset. Guided by the artist’s insights and techniques, these sessions promise to be both inspiring and immersive.
The Artist in Residence program is part of a broader artistic vision that seamlessly blends art with nature. In addition to Schrader’s exhibition, Patina Maldives is home to a range of captivating installations, including the “Skyspace” by world-renowned light artist James Turrell — an experiential space that interacts with light and perception throughout the day. With its commitment to fostering creativity and artistic dialogue, Patina Maldives continues to establish itself as a destination where art and nature intertwine, offering guests a truly transformative experience.
