Introducing Sirru Residences: Luxurious seven-bedroom estate at Sirru Fen Fushi
Catering to the growing demand for privacy and seclusion among discerning travellers – as highlighted in a recent Virtuoso report, where 89% of advisors reported a significant rise in requests for exclusive-use properties – Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort has unveiled Sirru Residences, a stunning collection of three beachfront villas that can be enjoyed individually or combined to create a luxurious seven-bedroom retreat. Set along a pristine stretch of sand, the residence can accommodate up to 14 adults or 14 adults and 7 children (under 12 years) –making it an idyllic base for multi-generational escapes and group getaways.
Each of the three villas boasts its own private pool and lounge area, offering ample space for both intimate moments and lively gatherings. A mix of a twin and king-sized bed configurations, and rooms all feature en-suite open-air bathrooms with spacious bathtubs, allowing guests to unwind in complete comfort. Nestled on the sunset side of the island with its own private beach cove and direct lagoon access, guests can immerse themselves in the endless beauty of the Maldivian waters, while lush tropical surroundings and private pathways ensure complete seclusion.
While away days playing beach volleyball or futsal on the villa’s dedicated court, bathing on the floating sundeck, or gathering around the bonfire for starlit storytelling. For those seeking relaxation, a tranquil spa pavilion awaits, while the outdoor bar and alfresco dining spaces set the scene for unforgettable evenings. A personal butler is on hand 24/7 to curate every aspect of guests’ stay, ensuring seamless service from in-villa breakfasts to guided snorkelling adventures at the iconic Coralarium – the world’s first semi-submerged art gallery by Jason deCaires Taylor promoting awareness on sustainability, marine life and climate preservation. With thoughtful touches like a complimentary jet lag massage, daily laundry service, and a well-stocked minibar replenished daily, Sirru Residences offers the ultimate blend of barefoot luxury and refined indulgence.
Guests are encouraged to create lasting memories through a series of tailored outdoor experiences designed to inspire relaxation, adventure and connection. Enjoy a starlit cinema by the shore, where rolling waves set the backdrop for a private movie night under the Maldivian sky. For an elevated dining experience, indulge in an atoll-hopping picnic with a lavish hamper of prepared treats or learn the secrets of traditional Maldivian cuisine in a private cooking class. From sunrise to sunset, sip on refreshing juices and handcrafted cocktails at the private bar and lounge, or dive into a world of aquatic adventures with thrilling activities such as jet skiing and paddleboarding, all accessible directly from the private beachfront.
Book the Sirru Residences (factsheet linked here) with rates starting from USD 11,500 ++. Kindly note that additional experiences are subject to availability and chargeable. For further information, email reservations@sirrufenfushi.com or visit https://sirrufenfushi.com/.
Celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Amilla Maldives
Gather with loved ones to celebrate in a serene island setting. Amilla invites you to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with an escape crafted for shared moments, quiet indulgence, and effortless joy.
From the moment you arrive by seaplane, a warm welcome awaits—canapés, fresh juices, and cookies for the little ones, setting the tone for a stay filled with meaningful connections. Enjoy leisurely mornings with a generous buffet breakfast, followed by sun-drenched days exploring the island or unwinding at the spa with 25% off treatments. The little ones can immerse themselves in daily adventures at the Kids’ Club, while teens find their own rhythm at the teen’s area. As the sun dips below the horizon, evenings unfold with à la carte dining across our restaurants, including one special Arabic cuisine family-style dinner under the stars. A daily shisha per adult adds to the experience.
Amilla’s Eid Al Fitr package is available for stays from 28 March – 12 April 2025, with four-night stays from US $9,900++ for two adults and two children under 12 years. Additional nights are available upon request. Book by 09 April 2025 and let Amilla set the scene for your Eid celebrations.
For reservations, contact reserve@amilla.com.
Embrace Spring’s renewal with Eid, Easter traditions at Jumeirah Olhahali Island
Jumeirah Olhahali Island welcomes guests to celebrate spring’s spirit of renewal with a harmonious blend of Eid and Easter traditions. From shared culinary moments to creative workshops and tranquil wellness rituals, the resort’s seasonal programming invites families, couples, and small groups to connect with loved ones amid the serene beauty of the North Malé Atoll.
Eid Al-Fitr: Moments of Togetherness
Marking the close of Ramadan, Eid celebrations at the resort blend cultural heritage with heartfelt hospitality from 28 March to 2 April 2025:
Culinary Connections: On 31 March, Glow Restaurant hosts the Eid-themed market night, where guests explore Middle Eastern delicacies and live cooking stations. Beyond this evening, private gatherings flourish with a sunset majlis at the island’s Sunset Pier, offering curated canapés and refreshing beverages. At the oceanfront café, guests may unwind daily with Arabic sunset sips and sweet delicacies, framed by tranquil ocean views.
Creative Traditions: At the MURACA Art Studio, craft hand-painted Eid candles, or design ceramic keepsakes inspired by intricate Islamic patterns, oﬀering lasting reminders of the season’s joy.
Renewal Rituals: Talise Spa welcomes back visiting practitioner Yoko, whose expertise in auriculotherapy, traditional Japanese Usui Reiki, and aromatherapy invites guests to awaken their natural healing potential. Using pure essential oils and a nurturing touch, her therapies ease stress and restore energy flow. Complimentary sessions include traditional Japanese Usui Reiki meditation and ear stretching yoga. For deeper renewal, personalised aroma-auriculotherapy experiences address tension, vitality, or moments of stillness. Guests may also join self-care workshops crafting Maldivian coconut scrubs or unwind with aqua meditation sessions in the lagoon’s tranquil embrace.
Easter: A Celebration of Vitality
From 16 to 21 April 2025, Easter at Jumeirah Olhahali Island is filled with playful moments and seasonal flavours:
Gastronomic Delights: Delight in an Easter-themed floating breakfast or a family sandbank picnic with gourmet offerings. On 18 April, a dinner under the stars presents a spread of grilled seafood and coastal flavours, while the gala dinner on 20 April celebrates with festive dishes and live entertainment.
Shared Adventures: Families can explore the island’s shores during an Easter egg hunt or join the Olhahali Kite Festival, where colourful kites dance above the shoreline. Interactive workshops, from egg-decorating to sand art, invite creativity for all ages.
Quest for Discovery: Set sail on private yacht excursions tailored to guests’ rhythms, whether a two-hour sun-chaser voyage, a half-day exploration, or a full-day journey across the atoll. Encounter turtles, dolphins, nurse sharks, and vibrant coral fish in the waters surrounding Olhahali Island. For a gentler pace, join a traditional sunset fishing excursion or glide through the reefs on a semi-submarine adventure. Thrill-seekers may also explore the island’s array of watersports, from kayaking to parasailing.
Island Serenity: Mothers and daughters may reconnect with a soothing 120-minute spa experience featuring a Balinese massage, express facial, and manicure. Families can join sunrise yoga sessions or dancing fit classes on the beach, blending movement with the island’s natural energy. Visiting practitioner Dr. Ana Mattos, an expert in biodynamic cranial osteopathy and holistic healing, offers bespoke wellness plans. Specialising in women’s wellness, including pregnancy and postpartum care, her therapies span lymphatic drainage, paediatric osteopathy, and energetic quantum healing, guiding guests toward balance and vitality.
Guests may tailor their island retreat with à la carte experiences, complemented by select complimentary activities to enrich their stay. The full Eid programme can be explored here, and Easter offerings here.
Easter in paradise at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
This Easter, escape to an island paradise where adventure meets indulgence at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. From April 12 to April 21, 2025, the resort invites guests of all ages to experience an extraordinary Easter celebration tilled with thrilling island escapades, gourmet treats, and wellness indulgences—all wrapped in the signature Alila touch.
Easter at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives promises a journey of discovery, delight, and deep connection with nature. The week-long celebration features traditional underwater Easter egg hunt in collaboration with Swarovski and Marina Raphael, a snorkelling egg hunt in the lagoon, and an Easter Bunny visit, ensuring magical moments for families, couples, and adventure seekers alike.
For the little ones, Play Alila brings a world of creativity with egg decorating and bunny cookie making, as well as an Easter Bunny egg hunt and magic show. Meanwhile, the adults can unwind with sunrise yoga, invigorating workouts, and rejuvenating spa rituals by the ocean.
A gastronomic journey awaits with themed dining experiences such as the Boat-to-Table Dinner and an indulgent Easter Breakfast curated by world champion pastry chef Rolf Murner from Switzerland. Guests can also witness his artistry firsthand at the Art of Patisserie masterclass, promising a sweet sensory escape like no other.
Immerse in the local Maldivian culture with interactive storytelling, marine life presentations, and cultural quizzes with prizes. For those craving adventure, dolphin searches, turtle snorkelling, or reef fish snorkelling excursions offer the perfect way to explore the Maldives’ pristine waters.
Relax and unwind at the treetop spa, which blends ancient healing techniques with natural ingredients for ultimate indulgence. Book a 60-minute massage and receive a complimentary 30-minute mini facial or foot massage. Choose from Alila Kothaifaru, Balinese, Back, Neck & Shoulder, or Foot Reflexology massages.
Whether seeking relaxation, adventure, or a little of both, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives crafts an Easter getaway unlike any other—where the wonders of nature and the warmth of island hospitality come together in perfect harmony.
