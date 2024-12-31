Visit Maldives presents cultural, food festival to celebrate 2025

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) has announced the ‘Maldives Culture and Food Festival’, a two-day extravaganza showcasing the Maldivian cuisine, local arts and craft, and entertainment.

The festival will take place at Central Park, Hulhumale’, on New Year’s Eve, December 31st, 2024, and continue into New Year’s Day, January 1st, 2025, offering a unique and immersive experience for locals and tourists alike.

This exciting initiative by MMPRC is a collaborative effort involving key partners such as the Ministry of Tourism (MOT), Housing Development Corporation (HDC), MyHulhumale’, Business Center Corporation (BCC), Male’ City Council, Waste Management Corporation Limited (WAMCO), the Maldives Police Service, Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), Public Service Media (PSM), Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL), Dhiraagu, Ooredoo, Manta Air, Maldivian, Ace Travels, and Gulf Air. It promises a dynamic programme filled with performances, activities, and food stalls. Attendees will have the opportunity to savour authentic Maldivian dishes, explore traditional arts and crafts, and witness captivating cultural performances.

On December 31st, the festivities will begin at 20:00 with doors opening to the public. A spectacular drone show will be held, depicting a tourist’s journey through the beautiful Maldives. The evening will continue with captivating cultural performances including Boduberu performances, and “Dhafi Negun”. A New Year’s Eve countdown will also take place, culminating in a dazzling fireworks display to welcome 2025.

The celebrations will continue on January 1st 2025 from 16:00 to 22:00, with the festival reopening and featuring food and arts and crafts stalls. A range of family-friendly activities will be available, including a police and fire truck showcase, a climbing wall, a bounce house, and a Transformers display. Additionally, the festival will feature energetic Boduberu performances and an exciting Roboman showcase.

“MMPRC is proud to present the first Maldives Culture and Food Festival,” said Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and MD of MMPRC. “This event is a key initiative to celebrate the achievements of the Maldives in 2024 and to promote the diverse cultural heritage of the Maldives while providing a memorable experience for locals and visitors. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the Maldivian spirit as we bid farewell to 2024 and welcome the new year.”