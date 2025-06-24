Yoga Day marked with soulful island practice at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

In honour of International Yoga Day, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives hosted a serene yoga session on its pool deck, inviting both in-house guests and resort colleagues to begin their day with mindfulness, movement, and meaning. Set against the tranquil backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the session offered participants a chance to embrace the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of yoga in a uniquely immersive natural setting.

Led by resident yoga instructor Malvika Pant, the morning session encouraged attendees to step away from their daily routines and reconnect with themselves through breathwork and gentle movement. “Yoga isn’t just a practice,” said Malvika. “It’s a way of returning to yourself. Here at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, with the sea breeze in your hair and the sound of the waves close by, even a few mindful stretches can feel like a profound reset. Nature supports the journey inward.”

The session drew participants from around the world, including both seasoned yoga enthusiasts and first-time practitioners. One guest shared, “I’ve done yoga before, but this was different—more peaceful, more connected. Doing sun salutations with the ocean in front of you and no distractions around is something I’ll carry with me long after I leave.”

Beyond marking the global celebration of yoga, the event showcased the resort’s ongoing commitment to wellness. Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers a variety of well-being experiences throughout the year, from early morning yoga flows and sunset meditations to personalised one-on-one sessions tailored to individual needs.

As holistic wellness continues to shape global travel trends, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives provides a distinctive retreat where guests can reconnect with themselves and the natural world—one breath at a time.