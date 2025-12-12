News
Cinnamon Maldives updates book direct offer to let guests choose tailored experiences
Travellers continue to return to the Maldives in search of clear lagoons, warm hospitality and meaningful experiences that reflect both the destination and their personal interests. As visitor expectations evolve, research shows a growing preference for stays that feel tailored rather than standardised. A recent Mews survey reports that 68% of travellers prefer personalised experiences instead of generic rewards, with even stronger interest among Gen Z and affluent travellers.
Recognising these preferences, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts Maldives has refined its Book Direct value offering. The updated structure allows guests who book directly to select two curated experiences from each resort’s personalised list while also receiving resort credits for stays of three nights or more. This credit can be used across dining, wellness and recreational activities, giving guests the freedom to shape their time on the island according to their interests and pace.
Members of Cinnamon Discovery, the brand’s loyalty programme, can access an expanded set of Book Direct benefits based on their membership tier. Silver members may select two experiences, Gold members may select three experiences and Platinum members receive all experiences listed at the resort they book.
- Four course dinner by the beach
- Island hopping adventure
- Dolphin safari
- 45 minute spa treatment
Resort credit available: USD 150 per room per stay for bookings of three nights or more
- Four course dinner by the beach
- Balinese massage
- Island hopping adventure
- Guided swim and snorkel session
Resort credit available: USD 100 per room per stay for bookings of three nights or more
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
- Sunset fishing
- Island hopping adventure
- Sparkling bottle of beverage
- 1 hour double kayak experience
Resort credit available: USD 100 per room per stay for bookings of three nights or more
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon
- Four course dinner by the beach
- Balinese massage
- Sunset fishing
- Dolphin safari
Resort credit available: USD 100 per room per stay for bookings of three nights or more
For more information on Book Direct benefits, detailed terms and eligibility, guests are encouraged to visit Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts.
