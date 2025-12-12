Cinnamon Maldives updates book direct offer to let guests choose tailored experiences

Travellers continue to return to the Maldives in search of clear lagoons, warm hospitality and meaningful experiences that reflect both the destination and their personal interests. As visitor expectations evolve, research shows a growing preference for stays that feel tailored rather than standardised. A recent Mews survey reports that 68% of travellers prefer personalised experiences instead of generic rewards, with even stronger interest among Gen Z and affluent travellers.

Recognising these preferences, Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts Maldives has refined its Book Direct value offering. The updated structure allows guests who book directly to select two curated experiences from each resort’s personalised list while also receiving resort credits for stays of three nights or more. This credit can be used across dining, wellness and recreational activities, giving guests the freedom to shape their time on the island according to their interests and pace.

Members of Cinnamon Discovery, the brand’s loyalty programme, can access an expanded set of Book Direct benefits based on their membership tier. Silver members may select two experiences, Gold members may select three experiences and Platinum members receive all experiences listed at the resort they book.

Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

Four course dinner by the beach

Island hopping adventure

Dolphin safari

45 minute spa treatment

Resort credit available: USD 150 per room per stay for bookings of three nights or more

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives

Four course dinner by the beach

Balinese massage

Island hopping adventure

Guided swim and snorkel session

Resort credit available: USD 100 per room per stay for bookings of three nights or more

Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives

Sunset fishing

Island hopping adventure

Sparkling bottle of beverage

1 hour double kayak experience

Resort credit available: USD 100 per room per stay for bookings of three nights or more

Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon

Four course dinner by the beach

Balinese massage

Sunset fishing

Dolphin safari

Resort credit available: USD 100 per room per stay for bookings of three nights or more

For more information on Book Direct benefits, detailed terms and eligibility, guests are encouraged to visit Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts.