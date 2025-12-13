The Standard, Maldives achieves Green Globe Certification after rigorous audit

The Standard, Maldives has announced that it has successfully achieved the prestigious Green Globe Certification, recognizing the resort’s comprehensive and continuous dedication to sustainable operations and management. This monumental achievement underscores the property’s commitment to protecting the pristine Maldivian environment, supporting local communities, and maintaining the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility across all aspects of its unique island experience.

The certification follows a rigorous auditing process that evaluated The Standard, Maldives’ performance in energy and water conservation, waste management, social responsibility, and sustainable procurement. A key highlight of the resort’s innovative sustainability initiatives is the introduction of the Zero Capsule Machine System for Coffee. By replacing traditional single-use capsules with eco-friendly coffee balls, the resort has achieved an estimated reduction of over 25,000 pieces of non-biodegradable coffee capsules annually, substantially minimizing plastic and aluminium waste and setting a new, greener standard for in-room and dining beverage service.

Furthermore, as part of our commitment to local support and Green Globe sustainability standards, The Standard, Maldives has actively strengthened its local supply chain. For the past three months, the resort has been consistently sourcing fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and lettuce from a local farm, Maldivian Mermaid, on a nearby island. This initiative not only strengthens our relationship with the local community but also:

Reduces carbon footprint by minimizing long-distance transportation.

Supports regional agriculture and local island economies.

Optimizes logistical efficiency by easing storage demands on regular supply boat from Malé, ensuring imported items are kept at the correct temperature. The redefining agriculture farm delivers directly to the resort using their own boat, streamlining the process.

“Achieving Green Globe Certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who embody our commitment to sustainability every day,” says Justin Swart, General Manager The Standard, Maldives. “Our goal is to demonstrate that lifestyle, luxury and responsible travel can, and must, go hand in hand. Initiatives like the Zero Capsule Machine System and our growing partnership with local farmers like Maldivian Mermaid, show our proactive approach to finding practical, impactful solutions that preserve the incredible natural beauty surrounding us for generations to come.”

Moving forward, The Standard, Maldives will continue to implement and expand its sustainability programs, focusing on marine conservation, further reducing its carbon footprint, and enhancing local community engagement, all while ensuring guests enjoy the playful, yet mindful, hospitality the brand is known for. The resort looks forward to contributing to a more sustainable future for the Maldives and the broader travel industry.