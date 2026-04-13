The Standard, Maldives unveils new Premium All-Inclusive package

The Standard, Maldives has announced the launch of a new Premium All-Inclusive experience from May 2026, introducing an enhanced offering aimed at travellers seeking a seamless island holiday in Raa Atoll.

The resort said the new package was designed to combine dining, experiences and entertainment with the natural setting of the Maldives. It added that the offering had been curated with Indian travellers in mind, as India continues to grow as a source market for Maldivian tourism.

The package begins with champagne on arrival and includes access to dining across the resort’s outlets. Guests will be able to choose from three restaurants for lunch and five restaurants for dinner with prior reservation. The resort said the dining programme would range from Mediterranean dishes at Onda to Maldivian cuisine at Guduguda, offering guests a varied culinary experience throughout their stay.

The package also includes a beverage programme featuring premium spirits, wines, cocktails and beers, as well as a fully stocked minibar in each villa.

The culinary programme is led by Director of Culinary Nandakumar Dharuman. The resort said his Indian background adds familiarity for Indian travellers, with Indian breakfast options available alongside international selections. Vegetarian and Jain meals can also be prepared on request.

The Standard, Maldives said the resort would continue to offer a lively atmosphere through activities held during the week, including DJ nights, fire dance performances, bingo evenings and other social events. Breakfast DJ sessions are also part of the programme. In addition, guests booking the Premium All-Inclusive package will receive one complimentary 30-minute spa treatment and one island excursion.

Sonika Adlakha, commercial director of The Standard, Maldives, said India remained an important and growing market for the resort. She said the new Premium All-Inclusive experience was intended to offer Indian travellers a stay that combined dining, entertainment and the natural appeal of the Maldives.

Alongside its social spaces, the resort said it also offers quieter areas for guests seeking a more relaxed experience. All villas at the property include private pools and spacious living areas, allowing guests to stay close to the resort’s dining and entertainment facilities while also enjoying privacy.