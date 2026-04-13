Featured
The Standard, Maldives unveils new Premium All-Inclusive package
The Standard, Maldives has announced the launch of a new Premium All-Inclusive experience from May 2026, introducing an enhanced offering aimed at travellers seeking a seamless island holiday in Raa Atoll.
The resort said the new package was designed to combine dining, experiences and entertainment with the natural setting of the Maldives. It added that the offering had been curated with Indian travellers in mind, as India continues to grow as a source market for Maldivian tourism.
The package begins with champagne on arrival and includes access to dining across the resort’s outlets. Guests will be able to choose from three restaurants for lunch and five restaurants for dinner with prior reservation. The resort said the dining programme would range from Mediterranean dishes at Onda to Maldivian cuisine at Guduguda, offering guests a varied culinary experience throughout their stay.
The package also includes a beverage programme featuring premium spirits, wines, cocktails and beers, as well as a fully stocked minibar in each villa.
The culinary programme is led by Director of Culinary Nandakumar Dharuman. The resort said his Indian background adds familiarity for Indian travellers, with Indian breakfast options available alongside international selections. Vegetarian and Jain meals can also be prepared on request.
The Standard, Maldives said the resort would continue to offer a lively atmosphere through activities held during the week, including DJ nights, fire dance performances, bingo evenings and other social events. Breakfast DJ sessions are also part of the programme. In addition, guests booking the Premium All-Inclusive package will receive one complimentary 30-minute spa treatment and one island excursion.
Sonika Adlakha, commercial director of The Standard, Maldives, said India remained an important and growing market for the resort. She said the new Premium All-Inclusive experience was intended to offer Indian travellers a stay that combined dining, entertainment and the natural appeal of the Maldives.
Alongside its social spaces, the resort said it also offers quieter areas for guests seeking a more relaxed experience. All villas at the property include private pools and spacious living areas, allowing guests to stay close to the resort’s dining and entertainment facilities while also enjoying privacy.
Cooking
Kandolhu Maldives announces culinary collaboration with Chef Fabrizio Zanetti
Following a season of culinary collaborations, Kandolhu Maldives has announced that Executive Chef Fabrizio Zanetti will visit the resort this October for a series of dining events.
The resort said the programme would offer guests an opportunity to experience Zanetti’s cuisine through a number of exclusive dining experiences.
Originally from St Moritz, Zanetti has led the kitchens at Hotel Suvretta House in St Moritz for more than a decade. The five-star Suvretta House, built in 1912 by Swiss hotelier Anton Bon, recently opened a new 4,670-square metre spa for the 2025-2026 winter season.
Zanetti has also worked at Michelin-starred establishments including Baur au Lac in Zurich and Savoy Grill in London. His work has been recognised with 17 points in the Gault-Millau Guide 2025 and the Mérite Culinaire Suisse award. In 2024, he was also named Gault-Millau Rising Star of the Year.
The collaboration at Kandolhu Maldives will begin on Wednesday, 14 October, with a three-course à la carte lunch at The Market.
A four-course dinner will follow on Saturday, 17 October, at Olive Restaurant. The evening will begin with a meet-and-greet with Chef Zanetti before dinner is served.
On Wednesday, 21 October, Olive Restaurant will also host a five-course Wine and Dine event, which will include a personal introduction from the chef.
Kandolhu Maldives said each evening event at Olive Restaurant would be limited to 22 guests, offering an intimate dining setting overlooking the Indian Ocean. The resort has encouraged guests to reserve early for the programme.
Featured
Coco Collection brings conservation and low-waste living into resort experience
Coco Collection, a Maldivian-owned resort brand, has invited guests to experience a more conscious approach to luxury at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu and Coco Bodu Hithi.
Across its two island resorts, Coco Collection has incorporated environmental responsibility into the guest experience through its Coco Cares philosophy. From nature-led experiences inspired by the islands’ ecosystems to culinary offerings based on fresh, locally grown ingredients, the resorts have been designed to reflect the natural setting of the Maldives while integrating sustainability into daily operations.
At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, this commitment is reflected in the Maldives’ veterinary-led Marine Turtle Rescue Centre, which is operated in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project. As a founding partner of the facility, the resort provides care for injured sea turtles and supports marine conservation awareness. Since its establishment, the centre has treated and released 152 injured turtles, with a rehabilitation success rate of 60%. The resort also continues seagrass preservation efforts aimed at protecting marine habitats and supporting biodiversity in the surrounding waters.
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu also applies low-waste practices, mindful sourcing, and resource-conscious operations across the resort. This approach extends to Coco Farm, where homegrown produce, handcrafted preserves, and garden-to-table dining experiences are used to bring local flavour and seasonality to the table.
At Coco Bodu Hithi, the same approach is reflected in its food and beverage offerings. To mark Earth Day, the resort has introduced a green-inspired cocktail experience focused on eco-conscious mixology, using fresh ingredients grown on the island.
The resort said its low-waste approach informs all aspects of the guest experience, with attention given to responsible resource use. From the choice of herbs and fruits to preparation and presentation, the offering is intended to reflect respect for the natural environment.
This approach also extends across the resort’s wider culinary programme, which focuses on locally sourced ingredients, house-made preserves, and dishes inspired by the Maldives’ natural produce. Through seasonal menus, conscious sourcing, and resource management, Coco Bodu Hithi aims to offer an experience that combines hospitality with environmental responsibility.
Awards
Kuda Villingili listed in Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards 2026
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has been nominated in the Resorts category for the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 (UK) and the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 (US), marking a further development in the resort’s international recognition.
The Readers’ Choice Awards are based on traveller feedback and are considered a key benchmark within the global travel industry. The dual nomination reflects the resort’s presence across international markets and its engagement with guests from different regions.
The nomination follows a series of recognitions for the resort. In 2025, Kuda Villingili was ranked among the Top 5 Overseas Leisure Resorts Worldwide in the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards, placing fifth globally. It was also listed among the Top Resorts in the Indian Ocean in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 (US). The resort was similarly recognised in the 2024 edition of the awards.
Located in North Malé Atoll, approximately 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives offers 75 villas and residences, each with private pools and views of the surrounding ocean.
The resort features eight restaurants and three bars, including Japanese-Peruvian dining at Mar-Umi and Teppanyaki by Mar-Umi. Other dining options include Asian cuisine at East and grill offerings at Fire. Additional facilities include a cigar lounge, a large swimming pool, a spa with overwater treatment villas, and a range of wellness and recreational activities such as yoga, sound therapy and surfing.
Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, stated that the nominations reflect feedback from guests across international markets and noted the importance of maintaining consistent service standards.
Voting for the Readers’ Choice Awards 2026 is open until 30 June 2026, with results scheduled to be announced in November 2026.
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