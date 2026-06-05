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ELE|NA sets new benchmark with Gold sustainability status across entire portfolio
ELE|NA has achieved Gold Sustainable Wellness Accreditation across all its sanctuaries, marking the first time every property within the portfolio in Maldives, has attained Gold status. ELE|NA was the first spa and wellness company in the Maldives to receive accreditation from the Sustainable Wellness Group, setting a benchmark for responsible wellness practices in the destination.
Since receiving its first Sustainable Wellness Accreditation in 2023, ELE|NA has progressed from Silver to Gold across its sanctuaries, reflecting a long-term commitment to environmental stewardship, community wellbeing, ethical business practices, and responsible wellness operations.
The achievement is further distinguished by ELE|NA becoming the first wellness company within the Sustainable Wellness accreditation programme to maintain Gold accreditation continuously for three consecutive years.
Sustainable Wellness is globally recognised accreditation programme that recognises wellness and hospitality organisations committed to responsible and regenerative business practices. Through a comprehensive assessment framework, it evaluates how businesses integrate environmental sustainability, community wellbeing, ethical operations, cultural preservation, and guest experiences into their everyday practices. The accreditation aims to raise industry standards and promote a holistic approach to wellness that benefits people, communities, and the planet alike.
This milestone comes at a meaningful time as the world celebrates both World Environment Day and World Ocean Day.
As a small island nation whose future is intrinsically linked to the health of its marine ecosystems, the Maldives serves as a powerful reminder of the connection between environmental stewardship and human wellbeing.
For ELE|NA, sustainability is not simply a certification but a philosophy deeply embedded within its wellness experiences. Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Maldives, the ocean serves as both inspiration and therapist, shaping experiences that foster a deeper connection between people and nature.
Across ELE|NA Sanctuaries, guests are invited to reconnect with the restorative power of the sea through immersive experiences including Ocean Flow treatments, Sound Healing, and signature seaweed wellness journeys, all designed to encourage mindfulness, relaxation, and a deeper connection with nature. These experiences reflect ELE|NA’s belief that nature is one of the most powerful tools for wellbeing.
Beyond the treatments themselves, ELE|NA creates opportunities for guests to immerse themselves in the healing presence of the ocean. At OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, guests can enjoy treatments in a unique beach spa setting just steps from the shoreline, where the sound of the waves, fresh ocean breeze, and uninterrupted sea views become part of the wellness journey.
Selected ELE|NA sanctuaries also feature overwater treatment rooms positioned directly above the ocean, creating a sensory connection to the surrounding marine environment. In selected treatment rooms, glass viewing panels beneath the treatment beds allow guests to observe the gentle movement of the ocean below, fostering calm, awareness, and a deeper appreciation of the natural world.
As ELE|NA continues to evolve its sustainability journey, the brand remains committed to demonstrating that luxury wellness can be both transformative and responsible. By protecting the natural environments that inspire its experiences, from thriving marine ecosystems to island communities, ELE|NA continues to champion a vision of wellness that benefits people, place, and planet.
News
The Standard, Maldives blends sustainability, wellness and marine discovery in June programme
This month, The Standard, Maldives invites guests to experience a month where nature, community, and wellbeing come together in meaningful and memorable ways. Set against the backdrop of the Maldives’manta ray season, a time when these majestic creatures gracefully glide through the surrounding waters, the resort curates a series of experiences that celebrate both the environment and the human spirit.
June marks a uniquely special time in the Maldives. As plankton-rich waters attract manta rays in greater numbers, the ocean comes alive, offering guests not only extraordinary marine encounters, but also a deeper reminder of the importance of ocean conservation. Inspired by this natural phenomenon, The Standard, Maldives has designed a month-long program that blends sustainability, wellness, and immersive island living.
The journey begins on 5 June, as the world comes together to celebrate World Environment Day. At the resort, the day unfolds through mindful experiences that encourage guests to reconnect with the planet. A specially curated plant-based menu at Joos Café brings sustainability to the table, while a zero-waste lunch at Kula reimagines dining with minimal environmental impact. In the afternoon, everyone is invited to take part in a tree planting activity, creating a living legacy on the island and fostering a shared sense of responsibility for the natural world.
Just days later, World Ocean Day is celebrated on 8 June, attention turns to the vibrant waters that surround the island. Throughout the week, curated water excursions offer guests the chance to explore the lagoon and beyond, deepening their appreciation for marine life during this remarkable season. From manta ray encounters to nurse shark excursions, from vibrant coral gardens to the house reef just steps from your overwater villa, every experience invites you to fall deeper under the spell of the ocean, discovering how its beauty can truly captivate and mesmerise. For younger guests, Lil’ Shark Kids Club offers a range of ocean-inspired activities and craft sessions, where children can explore the wonders of the sea and discover its fascinating marine life, while learning the importance of protecting and preserving it for generations to come.
From 7 to 13 June, the focus gently turns inward as the resort embraces Hyatt’s Global Wellbeing Week, inviting associates to “Unplug and Recharge.” Guided by the principles of community, discovery, and rejuvenation, the week encourages a more mindful and balanced approach to both work and life. It creates space for meaningful pauses, where connection is strengthened, creativity is awakened, and rest is intentionally embraced, serving as a reminder that wellbeing is not a luxury, but an essential part of everyday living. This sense of reflection naturally flows into a moment of shared celebration. On the evening of 12 June, a thoughtfully curated turndown experience for all villas sets the tone, quietly inviting guests to transition from personal restoration into collective wellbeing.
In the end of the week, Global Wellness Day is celebrated on the 13th, and the island comes alive with energy and movement. Guests and associates are invited to gather for a spirited kayak race across the lagoon, where the rhythm of paddling mirrors the vibrant spirit of the day. As the morning unfolds, a healthy food masterclass at Guduguda offers an inspiring exploration of nourishing cuisine, blending learning with sensory pleasure, including lunch as well. By late afternoon, the atmosphere shifts to the shoreline, where a dynamic CrossFit session on the beach builds momentum, an open invitation for all to move, energise, and connect beneath the setting Maldivian sun.
The spirit of wellbeing continues on 21 June, as The Standard, Maldives celebrates also International Yoga Day with a series of grounding and restorative experiences. At sunrise, guests can gather on the spa pool deck at 6:00 am to flow through breath and movement as the first light of day stretches across the Indian Ocean. Later, a calming Yoga Nidra session offers deep relaxation in the afternoon, while younger guests are welcomed into the world of mindfulness through a playful kids’yoga session led in collaboration with the Lil’ Shark Kids Club and the wellness team at 10:00 am.
Coinciding with the day is Father’s Day, bringing a joyful and relaxed energy to the island. A dedicated space is created for fathers and families to unwind together, complete with movies, volleyball matches, accompanied by refreshments at Todis Bar.
Throughout the month, each experience, whether on land or at sea, echoes a shared intention: to reconnect with what truly matters. In a destination defined by its natural beauty and rich marine life, June at The Standard, Maldives becomes more than a celebration of global environmental days; it becomes a living expression of them.
Cooking
Nova Maldives introduces plant-based culinary journey inspired by Maldivian heritage
Developed in response to the growing global appetite for health-conscious, ethically sourced and culturally meaningful food experiences, Nova Maldives is set to introduce Maldivian Flavours, a contemporary island dining series available year-round, that brings together the rich culinary traditions of the Maldives with the finesse of modern gastronomy.
As new additions to the resort’s hearty buffet spreads, a rotation of Maldivian starters, main courses and desserts will be featured daily in Nova’s flagship restaurant, Soul Kitchen. Curated by Nova’s culinary team, each dish draws from the Maldives’ rich larder of native and locally grown produce: breadfruit, green mango, plantain, cassava, bitter gourd, coconut, wax gourd and banana blossom are just some among many nutrient and fibre-rich ingredients that guests will have a chance to sample across this new line-up.
“Growing up in the Maldives, food was always deeply connected to home, memory, and the islands around us,” said Chef Sobah, Nova’s Executive Chef and the creative force behind the concept. “Every dish on this menu begins with something I recognise from home, whether it is a relish, a root, a fruit from a neighbour’s garden, or a flavour shaped by memory. While Maldivian cuisine is not traditionally plant-based, this concept reimagines its familiar ingredients and soulful flavours through a fresh, creative lens. For guests discovering these tastes for the first time, I hope it feels like a genuine revelation, playful, nourishing, and deeply connected to the islands.”
Diners can expect refreshing starters served in small, elegant portions, bringing lesser-known Maldivian flavours into an accessible buffet setting. The Green Mango & Wild Roquette is a refined reinterpretation of the beloved Maldivian relish Ambu Majaa, that balances sour, bitter and sweet through shaved green mango, toasted coconut and tamarind dressing. Alongside it, a Spiced Eggplant Terrine with Confit Cherry Tomato and Copi Leaf Emulsion draws from the smoky depth of island eggplant curries, reimagined into a contemporary layered composition.
Main courses continue this dialogue between heritage and local insight. The Breadfruit Wellington, made with roasted breadfruit and pumpkin duxelles wrapped in collard greens and served with a roasted root velouté, elevates one of the Maldives’ most historically significant staple ingredients into a familiar favourite dish. Equally inventive, the Plantain Gnocchi with Moringa Emulsion applies classical European technique to a beloved backyard island ingredient, showcasing Nova’s philosophy of blending global culinary craft with local identity.
Dessert selections bring the journey to a close with a touch of artistry. The Huni-Hakuru Tart with Sea Almond & Screw Pine Gel pays tribute to the nostalgic Maldivian coconut sweet of the same name, translated into an elegant dark chocolate and palm sugar tart. While the Papaya & Screw Pine Mille-Feuille, constructed from crispy banana layers, papaya-coconut cream and passionfruit coulis, reflects the vibrant colour and spirit of the islands in architectural form.
The menu is entirely plant-based, with several naturally gluten-free options thoughtfully woven throughout. Wherever possible, Nova sources ingredients locally, celebrating the richness of island produce while supporting the local island community close by, and reducing the resort’s environmental footprint. It is a natural expression of Nova’s belief in more mindful hospitality, where soulful dining, local connection, and care for the natural world go hand in hand.
The launch of Nova’s new Maldivian dining programme comes at a time where plant-based and wellness-led dining continues to reshape how the world travels and eats. Nova hopes to offer something that lingers beyond the meal, inviting those with a passion for eating consciously and curiously to discover the quiet soul of an island that has always known how to feed its people well.
News
The Westin Maldives unveils ‘Reset at Westin’ for Global Wellness Day 2026
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to embrace a day of purposeful renewal as it marks Global Wellness Day on June 13, 2026, with Reset at Westin, a curated island experience designed to help guests reconnect with movement, mindful nourishment, and restorative rest. Anchored by the Westin’s wellbeing pillars — Move Well, Eat Well, and Sleep Well — the full-day lineup features a series of energising and calming activations in a naturally inspiring setting.
The reset begins with Sunrise Yoga, a gentle morning flow set against the first light of day. Led by Santosh Singh, the resort’s resident wellness specialist, the session is designed to awaken the body, improve flexibility, and set a calm, grounded tone. As the day builds, guests are invited to actively move with Beach Fitness at the resort’s Westin Fit – Outdoor Gym, a dynamic yet approachable session focused on movement, strength, and mobility in an energising, social atmosphere.
The programme continues with Breathing Workout that combines intentional breathing patterns with light movement to boost energy, sharpen focus, and support stress release. For a mindful approach to nourishment, the resort will host a Healthy Juice Bar workshop where guests learn practical juice recipes using fresh island ingredients. A featured blend may include pineapple, lime, and ginger, balanced with hydrating cucumber and greens for clean, refreshing hydration, detox, and immune support.
As the sun begins to set, a scenic Sunset Run offers a relaxed, community-style experience suited to runners and non-runners alike. The day concludes with Yoga Nidra, a deeply restorative guided practice often called yogic sleep, helping guests reset their nervous systems and unwind mental tension before returning to their villas for truly restorative rest on the resort’s signature Heavenly Bed – an ideal finale for guests looking to sleep well.
“Global Wellness Day is a timely reminder that the most powerful reset often comes from intentional moments of moving with purpose, nourishing well, and giving ourselves the space to truly rest,” said Nithil Baskar, Resort Manager at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. “Through Reset at Westin, we are proud to offer activities that encourage guests to slow down and leave the island feeling restored.”
Set in the heart of the Maldives’ UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers a refined sanctuary for guests seeking a meaningful rejuvenation. With 69 spacious beach and overwater villas, the resort blends contemporary comfort with island calm, complemented by restorative experiences at Heavenly Spa by Westin and tailored training at the Westin Workout® Fitness Studio.
For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s website.
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