ELE|NA sets new benchmark with Gold sustainability status across entire portfolio

ELE|NA has achieved Gold Sustainable Wellness Accreditation across all its sanctuaries, marking the first time every property within the portfolio in Maldives, has attained Gold status. ELE|NA was the first spa and wellness company in the Maldives to receive accreditation from the Sustainable Wellness Group, setting a benchmark for responsible wellness practices in the destination.

Since receiving its first Sustainable Wellness Accreditation in 2023, ELE|NA has progressed from Silver to Gold across its sanctuaries, reflecting a long-term commitment to environmental stewardship, community wellbeing, ethical business practices, and responsible wellness operations.

The achievement is further distinguished by ELE|NA becoming the first wellness company within the Sustainable Wellness accreditation programme to maintain Gold accreditation continuously for three consecutive years.

Sustainable Wellness is globally recognised accreditation programme that recognises wellness and hospitality organisations committed to responsible and regenerative business practices. Through a comprehensive assessment framework, it evaluates how businesses integrate environmental sustainability, community wellbeing, ethical operations, cultural preservation, and guest experiences into their everyday practices. The accreditation aims to raise industry standards and promote a holistic approach to wellness that benefits people, communities, and the planet alike.

This milestone comes at a meaningful time as the world celebrates both World Environment Day and World Ocean Day.

As a small island nation whose future is intrinsically linked to the health of its marine ecosystems, the Maldives serves as a powerful reminder of the connection between environmental stewardship and human wellbeing.

For ELE|NA, sustainability is not simply a certification but a philosophy deeply embedded within its wellness experiences. Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Maldives, the ocean serves as both inspiration and therapist, shaping experiences that foster a deeper connection between people and nature.

Across ELE|NA Sanctuaries, guests are invited to reconnect with the restorative power of the sea through immersive experiences including Ocean Flow treatments, Sound Healing, and signature seaweed wellness journeys, all designed to encourage mindfulness, relaxation, and a deeper connection with nature. These experiences reflect ELE|NA’s belief that nature is one of the most powerful tools for wellbeing.

Beyond the treatments themselves, ELE|NA creates opportunities for guests to immerse themselves in the healing presence of the ocean. At OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, guests can enjoy treatments in a unique beach spa setting just steps from the shoreline, where the sound of the waves, fresh ocean breeze, and uninterrupted sea views become part of the wellness journey.

Selected ELE|NA sanctuaries also feature overwater treatment rooms positioned directly above the ocean, creating a sensory connection to the surrounding marine environment. In selected treatment rooms, glass viewing panels beneath the treatment beds allow guests to observe the gentle movement of the ocean below, fostering calm, awareness, and a deeper appreciation of the natural world.

As ELE|NA continues to evolve its sustainability journey, the brand remains committed to demonstrating that luxury wellness can be both transformative and responsible. By protecting the natural environments that inspire its experiences, from thriving marine ecosystems to island communities, ELE|NA continues to champion a vision of wellness that benefits people, place, and planet.