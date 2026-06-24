Awards
Tripadvisor recognises three Atmosphere resorts among global top 10%
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts has announced that three of its standout properties—Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives, RAAYA by Atmosphere, and VARU by Atmosphere—have been recognised by Tripadvisor as part of the top 10% of hotels worldwide, based on exceptional guest reviews and ratings over the past year. This builds on a strong legacy of Travellers’ Choice Awards, with Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives consistently recognised over the years, RAAYA by Atmosphere marking its second consecutive win, and VARU by Atmosphere extending its streak of consecutive awards since 2021.
This prestigious recognition highlights the brand’s continued commitment to delivering elevated, guest-centric experiences rooted in authentic Maldivian hospitality, thoughtful design, and curated holiday plans and offerings.
The accolade reflects consistent positive feedback from travellers across the globe, celebrating everything from personalised service and culinary excellence to immersive island experiences. Each of the three awarded resorts offers a distinct identity while maintaining the brand’s positioning, “A New Experience Awaits.”
Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives offers a vibrant island escape defined by spacious villas, lush natural surroundings, and a lively yet relaxed atmosphere. Known for its seamless Kanifushi Plan™, the resort delivers exceptional dining, engaging experiences, and warm, intuitive service that consistently resonates with guests seeking both comfort and adventure in the Maldives.
RAAYA by Atmosphere invites you into a luxurious world shaped by nature and imagination in Raa Atoll. Drift across crystal lagoons and indulge in a premium all-inclusive island escape where every detail is effortlessly taken care of. Relax in nature’s embrace surrounded by our architectural grace and embark on a journey of immersive experiences for couples, families, and friends alike.
VARU by Atmosphere is celebrated for its refined elegance and effortless experience, located just a short transfer from the airport. Combining modern architecture with authentic Maldivian warmth, the resort delivers personalised service, diverse dining options, and a tranquil yet sophisticated setting that continues to earn high praise from guests worldwide.
Building on this achievement, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts continues to strengthen its portfolio across the Maldives and beyond, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and authentic guest engagement.
Awards
Villa Nautica named among Maldives’ best resort pools by Travel + Leisure
Villa Nautica has once again been recognised by the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, with its signature infinity pool named among the best resort pools in the Maldives. The recognition marks four consecutive years of Travel + Leisure honours for the resort’s pool experience, following its top spot win as Best Resort Pool in the Maldives in 2025.
Set along the edge of the island in North Malé Atoll, Villa Nautica’s 1,350-square-metre infinity pool has become one of the resort’s defining spaces. Designed not simply as a place to swim, but as a social and restorative heart of the island, the pool brings together open ocean views, relaxed lounging, shaded corners and a seamless connection to the sea beyond.
The space was curated with a sense of easy island living in mind. Mornings begin with slow swims and coffee from nearby Press & Pot, afternoons unfold between sun loungers and poolside refreshments, and by sunset, the water mirrors the changing sky. It is a setting made for both quiet pause and shared holiday moments.
What makes the pool stand out is its balance of scale and atmosphere. Expansive without feeling overwhelming, elegant without feeling formal, it captures Villa Nautica’s approach to contemporary Maldivian hospitality: stylish, effortless and deeply connected to its surroundings.
Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Villa Nautica continues to appeal to travellers looking for a resort experience that feels both accessible and elevated. The latest recognition from Travel + Leisure further cements the resort’s infinity pool as one of the Maldives’ most memorable places to swim, gather and linger by the water.
Awards
Sirru Fen Fushi earns multiple honours in Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026
Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, is celebrating a series of prestigious accolades that reaffirm its position as one of the Maldives’ leading luxury destinations and reflect its dedication to creating meaningful guest experiences.
At the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, Sirru Fen Fushi was recognised in three highly competitive categories:
- #1 Best Resort Pools in the Maldives
- #5 Best Resorts for Families in the Maldives
- #5 Most Outrageous Villas in the Maldives
These awards reflect the votes and experiences of discerning travellers across the region and celebrate the resort’s unique blend of contemporary luxury, immersive experiences and natural beauty.
Adding to this achievement, Sirru Fen Fushi has also been honoured with the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, a recognition awarded to properties that consistently earn outstanding guest reviews and rank among the top 10% travellers’ preferred destinations worldwide.
Nestled in the pristine waters of Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi offers an extraordinary island escape defined by spacious villas, exceptional dining, family-friendly experiences and a strong commitment to sustainability. Home to one of the Maldives’ most iconic infinity pools overlooking the turquoise lagoon, the resort continues to attract travellers seeking both relaxation and adventure in a secluded setting.
“We are incredibly grateful to our guests for their trust and support, and to our dedicated team whose passion and commitment make these achievements possible,” said Abdulla Nabeel, Commercial Director. “These recognitions are especially meaningful as they reflect the experiences of the travellers we welcome to our island every day. We are honoured to receive them and remain committed to delivering exceptional hospitality and unforgettable moments.”
The awards mark another milestone in Sirru Fen Fushi’s ongoing journey of excellence, further strengthening its reputation as a destination where authentic luxury, personalised service and natural beauty come together to create truly memorable stays.
For further information and reservations, please visit the resort’s website or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Awards
OBLU SELECT Lobigili named among world’s top 1% hotels in Tripadvisor awards
COLOURS OF OBLU is celebrating a remarkable year of recognition. Guest love has placed OBLU SELECT Lobigili among the top 1% of hotels worldwide, earning the adults-only resort Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2026 honour. Joining the celebration, OBLU SELECT Sangeli and OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO have both been recognised with Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2026.
Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards are the top accolades in the travel industry. The awards are given by real travellers who share their travel experiences on the world’s largest travel guidance platform and are not decided by panels or experts as is the case in industry awards. The award recognises properties that consistently provide outstanding hospitality and memorable guest experiences.
OBLU SELECT Lobigili is a popular adults-only escape for travellers seeking a secluded Maldivian getaway centred on romance and relaxation. Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the resort continues to earn praise for its charming nest villas, personalised service, and the unforgettable under ocean dining experience at Only BLU. This latest honour further reinforces OBLU SELECT Lobigili’s reputation as one of the Maldives’ most sought-after luxury resorts, known for its intimate island setting, exquisite food, and warm hospitality.
The recognition extends across the wider COLOURS OF OBLU collection. OBLU SELECT Sangeli continues to delight guests with its vibrant island atmosphere, chic contemporary villas, diverse dining options, and seamless blend of relaxation and adventure. Meanwhile, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO remains a favourite among diving and snorkelling enthusiasts, offering direct access to one of the Maldives’ most celebrated house reefs, complemented by an authentic island ambience and heartfelt service.
From romantic escapes and island adventures to unforgettable underwater discoveries, these resorts create experiences that guests value, remember, and recommend. Together, this Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice recognition reflects the power of authentic guest reviews and stands as a testament to the warm hospitality, personalised service, and memorable holiday experiences that define COLOURS OF OBLU.
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