Tripadvisor recognises three Atmosphere resorts among global top 10%

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts has announced that three of its standout properties—Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives, RAAYA by Atmosphere, and VARU by Atmosphere—have been recognised by Tripadvisor as part of the top 10% of hotels worldwide, based on exceptional guest reviews and ratings over the past year. This builds on a strong legacy of Travellers’ Choice Awards, with Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives consistently recognised over the years, RAAYA by Atmosphere marking its second consecutive win, and VARU by Atmosphere extending its streak of consecutive awards since 2021.

This prestigious recognition highlights the brand’s continued commitment to delivering elevated, guest-centric experiences rooted in authentic Maldivian hospitality, thoughtful design, and curated holiday plans and offerings.

The accolade reflects consistent positive feedback from travellers across the globe, celebrating everything from personalised service and culinary excellence to immersive island experiences. Each of the three awarded resorts offers a distinct identity while maintaining the brand’s positioning, “A New Experience Awaits.”

Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives offers a vibrant island escape defined by spacious villas, lush natural surroundings, and a lively yet relaxed atmosphere. Known for its seamless Kanifushi Plan™, the resort delivers exceptional dining, engaging experiences, and warm, intuitive service that consistently resonates with guests seeking both comfort and adventure in the Maldives.

RAAYA by Atmosphere invites you into a luxurious world shaped by nature and imagination in Raa Atoll. Drift across crystal lagoons and indulge in a premium all-inclusive island escape where every detail is effortlessly taken care of. Relax in nature’s embrace surrounded by our architectural grace and embark on a journey of immersive experiences for couples, families, and friends alike.

VARU by Atmosphere is celebrated for its refined elegance and effortless experience, located just a short transfer from the airport. Combining modern architecture with authentic Maldivian warmth, the resort delivers personalised service, diverse dining options, and a tranquil yet sophisticated setting that continues to earn high praise from guests worldwide.

Building on this achievement, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts continues to strengthen its portfolio across the Maldives and beyond, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and authentic guest engagement.