News
Oaga Art Resort completes first phase of reboot ahead of August return
Oaga Art Resort Maldives returns on 1 August 2026 following a brief operational hiatus, unveiling an island-wide refresh that enhances the way guests eat, stay, unwind and explore, while staying true to the artistic spirit that has defined the resort since its opening.
More than a refurbishment, this reboot reflects Oaga’s philosophy that creativity is always organically growing. Over the past few months, the resort has reimagined some of its most loved spaces, introduced entirely new experiences, and laid the foundation for the next phase of its growth.
A More Comfortable Stay
The resort’s Haruge and Bodu Haruge villas return with refreshed interiors designed to enhance both comfort and functionality. Guests can expect more complete and thoughtfully curated furnishings, expanded lounge seating, dedicated vanity areas, and carefully considered details that make each villa feel even more like a home by the sea.
A Bigger, Bolder Kaa Kada
The most significant transformation can be found at Kaa Kada, Oaga’s main restaurant.
Now larger than ever, the restaurant introduces expanded indoor and outdoor dining areas, an elevated buffet experience and a spacious new bar. The culinary offering has also evolved through a collection of dedicated food stations celebrating flavours from around the world, including Asian cuisine, Mediterranean favourites, vegetarian selections, grilled specialties and seafood, alongside an extensive Maldivian cart.
Guests looking for a late-night bite will also find the return of Dhan Kada, serving comforting midnight favourites from 11:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.
Private dining spaces, upgraded guest facilities and a more seamless restaurant layout complete the new experience.
The Social Hub Gets a New Stage
At Raa Baa, the resort’s vibrant gathering place has been thoughtfully expanded to welcome even more moments of connection.
Building on the introduction of Oaga’s new Arcade earlier this year, Raa Baa continues to evolve as the island’s social heart. The former Jeymu Café seating has been transformed into a spacious indoor lounge, creating a relaxed environment for arriving and departing guests. Additional seating, expanded guest facilities including a dedicated washroom for day-use guests, and a larger performance stage further enhance the space, offering an even better setting for Oaga’s live music, performances, artistic showcases and community gatherings.
The main pool at Raa Baa has also been refreshed with bolder, brighter tones, while its extension allows more guests to enjoy the poolside experience comfortably. Together with the upgraded spaces and expanded facilities, Raa Baa’s evolution creates even more opportunities to connect, play and unwind from day into night.
Welcoming La’ Fuh Dan
Joining Oaga’s dining collection for the first time is La’ Fuh Dan, a new sunset-side Italian specialty restaurant overlooking the beach.
The menu combines beloved Italian classics with locally inspired creations that celebrate Maldivian ingredients through a contemporary Italian lens. Beside the restaurant, guests will also discover a new van bar serving cocktails and refreshments, creating another social space to enjoy the island’s famous sunsets.
Enhancing Every Corner of the Island
The Oaga Art Resort reboot extends beyond accommodation and dining.
Guests will discover larger, more comfortable spaces at the Hoara X-Centre, making it even easier to embark on excursions and island adventures. Families can enjoy upgraded facilities at Fiyoh Kids Club and Ollie’s Farm, while Hoba Spa returns with an elevated treatment menu inspired by the rhythms of the sun and moon, blending wellness with Maldivian traditions.
The Story Continues
The August reopening marks the first phase of Oaga’s continued reboot in progress.
Later this year, the resort will introduce a collection of new overwater villas, including an entirely new villa category on the island’s sunrise side, further expanding the accommodation offering while preserving Oaga’s signature focus on art, culture and authentic Maldivian experiences.
As guests return from 1 August, they can expect the same warm hospitality, vibrant creativity and unmistakable character that define Oaga Art Resort, now reimagined through this reboot.
The reboot doesn’t end here. More enhancements, new spaces and exciting reveals will be unveiled over the coming weeks.
Cooking
Where every meal becomes a memory at Machchafushi Island Resort
At Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by The Centara Collection, dining extends far beyond the restaurant. It unfolds as a sensory journey where place, flavour and emotion come together in perfect harmony. Surrounded by the shimmering waters of South Ari Atoll, every shoreline, every sunset and every tranquil stretch of sand becomes part of an immersive culinary landscape, shaped by the rhythm and beauty of the island.
Here, dining is reimagined as a collection of deeply personal encounters. From the romance of The Love Hut and the serenity of a shoreline champagne breakfast to the barefoot elegance of a private beach dinner beneath the stars, each experience has been thoughtfully created to celebrate meaningful moments in extraordinary surroundings.
While each occasion offers its own distinct character, together they form a seamless expression of the Machchafushi experience. Cuisine responds naturally to its setting, evolving with the changing light, the gentle ocean breeze and the atmosphere of each moment. Every detail is carefully considered, creating experiences that feel effortless, authentic and impossible to replicate elsewhere.
The Shoreline Breakfast welcomes the day with quiet celebration, where the ocean sets the pace and simplicity becomes the ultimate expression of island living. Intimate beachfront dining offers a more secluded experience, where refined cuisine is paired with the natural beauty of the shoreline and the gentle rhythm of the ocean. The Barefoot Beach Dinner embraces understated elegance, where exquisite dishes are enjoyed with the softness of sand beneath your feet and the stars overhead. At The Love Hut, thoughtfully curated dining becomes part of life’s most meaningful milestones, creating memories that linger long after the moment has passed.
Across every experience, the culinary philosophy remains beautifully consistent. Menus are intentionally refined and understated, allowing the setting, the occasion and the company to remain at the heart of each encounter. Every dish is designed to complement its surroundings rather than compete with them, creating a style of dining elevated through simplicity, authenticity and a genuine sense of place.
Together, these experiences define the essence of Machchafushi. They blur the boundaries between dining, celebration and island living, where every meal becomes part of a larger story shaped by nature and heartfelt hospitality. Here, the ocean is more than a backdrop; it is an integral part of the experience, influencing every flavour, every atmosphere and every lasting memory.
More than a collection of dining experiences, this is the spirit of Machchafushi expressed through cuisine. A destination where exceptional food, breathtaking surroundings and meaningful moments come together effortlessly, inviting every guest to become part of an unforgettable island story.
Awards
RAAYA by Atmosphere recognised at International Sustainability Awards 2026
RAAYA by Atmosphere has announced its recognition as a winner at the International Sustainability Awards 2026, celebrating the resort’s commitment to responsible hospitality and environmental stewardship.
At the heart of the award is RAAYA by Atmosphere’s on-site composting programme, introduced in April 2024. All wet organic waste, including fruit and vegetable scraps, coffee grounds and eggshells, is processed on the island and converted into nutrient-rich compost for landscaping. Garden waste such as leaves, grass cuttings and plant trimmings is also composted instead of being discarded.
Today, approximately 600 kilograms of organic waste is converted into compost each month, with no food waste leaving the island. This has reduced the need for off-island transportation and disposal, saving approximately USD 2,400 each month while lowering the emissions associated with waste transfers. Most of RAAYA by Atmosphere’s waste is now sorted and managed in-house, with a garbage transfer vessel required only once every two months to transport recyclable materials.
Commenting on the achievement, Mario Stanic, General Manager of RAAYA by Atmosphere, said, “We are truly honoured to receive this recognition at the International Sustainability Awards 2026. Sustainability is deeply embedded in our vision and guides every decision we make, from protecting our natural surroundings and embracing responsible operations to creating meaningful experiences for our guests. This award is a testament to the passion and commitment of our entire team, whose dedication enables us to make a lasting positive impact while delivering exceptional Maldivian hospitality.”
The initiative is part of a wider commitment to sustainability across RAAYA’s operations. The resort’s solar power production increased from 382,856 kWh in 2024 to 1,541,286 kWh in 2025. Solar energy now accounts for 21% of the island’s total energy needs, up from 8% the previous year. The resulting reduction in carbon emissions nearly doubled, rising from 541 metric tonnes to 1,097 metric tonnes.
As a Green Globe Certified resort, RAAYA by Atmosphere continues to build on this progress through responsible waste management and resource conservation. Future plans include introducing a glass crusher to repurpose waste glass for construction and a green waste shredder to strengthen the island’s circular waste-management system.
The award recognises a team effort that turns everyday operational decisions into measurable results. For RAAYA by Atmosphere, sustainability is a part of the island experience, in how the island operates, grows and protects its natural environment.
RAAYA by Atmosphere is a 167-key private island resort in the pristine Raa Atoll, offering a distinctive blend of adventure, creativity and authentic Maldivian hospitality. The exclusive RAAYA Plan™ seamlessly blends the stay with the finest world cuisine, premium beverages, spa and wellness therapies, ocean experiences and curated artistic interludes. Balancing indulgence and relaxation with an engaging island lifestyle that encourages outdoor fun, nature exploration and immersive experiences for couples, families, and friends alike.
Action
Le Méridien Maldives announces padel retreat with world champion Juani Mieres
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites padel aficionados and active travellers to trade the city court for an extraordinary island escape with The Maldives Padel Retreat, from 13 to 23 December 2026. Led by former World No. 1, Juani Mieres, the retreat invites guests to refine their game with a legend of the sport while embracing the pleasures of island life.
The 10-day retreat brings together expert coaching on a state-of-the-art padel court overlooking the turquoise lagoon, island discovery and a curated programme of wellness, recreation and exploration.
Widely regarded as one of the sport’s most respected figures, Juani Mieres reached World No. 1 and won multiple World Championship and World Padel Tour titles. Known as “The Gentleman of Padel” for his elegant playing style and precision, Juani will open up his playbook, giving guests an insider’s look at the techniques, tactics and secrets behind the game at its highest level. Daily small-group clinics, personalised coaching, match play and friendly competition give players the chance to refine their skills while embracing the social spirit that makes padel such a unique and engaging sport.
Designed for players seeking to elevate their game, padel enthusiasts eager to connect through a shared passion, and travellers drawn to an active escape with a sense of adventure, the retreat extends well beyond the court. The programme brings together wellness and relaxation, with sunset yoga rituals, guided stretching and recovery sessions creating a rhythm that moves naturally between energy and the serenity of island life.
“I am delighted to return to Le Méridien Maldives to host a Padel Retreat. Padel has grown at an incredible pace around the world over the past few years, bringing together a global community of players and enthusiasts. I experienced the resort in 2025, and its beautiful island offers a unique backdrop for the sport. I am excited to welcome players from around the world and share my passion for the game in such an inspiring destination,” said Juani Mieres.
Beyond the court, a different kind of adventure awaits. Guests can explore the vibrant housereef and encounter marine life in its natural habitat, glide across turquoise lagoons by kayak and paddleboard, or discover the art of hydroponic farming at one of the Maldives’ largest greenhouses. Five restaurants and bars offer a journey of flavours, from Japanese teppanyaki at Tabemasu to Mediterranean-inspired dining at Riviera, while La Vie, the adults-only bar, offers a relaxed atmosphere for sunset drinks and live music. Days unfold with endless summer moments at Au Soleil pool parties or a private beach picnic by the sea, while evenings invite guests to explore the Maldivian sky alongside the resident astronomer.
For younger guests and families travelling together, the Family Kids Hub offers a world of its own, with creative activities and experiences designed for curious little explorers. From culinary workshops and arts and crafts to marine conservation, children can follow their curiosity and make the most of island life while parents take to the court.
“At Le Méridien Maldives, we strive to create experiences that invite guests to engage, connect and discover. The Padel Retreat brings the spirit of the sport together with the pleasures of island life: a shared passion for padel, learning from an icon of the game and savouring the good life, from the court and the ocean to wellness, gastronomy and adventure,” said Thomas Schult, General Manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa.
Located in the Lhaviyani Atoll on the natural island of Thilamaafushi, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a 360-degree chic, eco-conscious island escape surrounded by a pristine lagoon and the Indian Ocean. The resort’s collection of overwater and beach villas, alongside two-bedroom villas ideal for families and groups of friends, offers an idyllic hideaway to indulge in island life, explore the surrounding waters and immerse in the beauty of the Maldives.
The Maldives Padel Retreat with Juani Mieres will take place from 13 to 23 December 2026. The retreat package includes:
- 10-night stay in an Overwater Villa
- Return seaplane transfers
- Full Board dining
- Padel Retreat programme with Juani Mieres
- One 60-minute massage per guest
- Complimentary yoga sessions, guided stretching and recovery sessions
- Complimentary daily watersports, including kayaking, paddleboarding and snorkelling
- 24/7 access to Waves Fitness Centre
- A collection of complimentary wellness and recreational activities
For more information or to book, please visit lemeridien-maldives.com or contact reservations.maldives@lemeridien.com.
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