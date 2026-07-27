Oaga Art Resort completes first phase of reboot ahead of August return

Oaga Art Resort Maldives returns on 1 August 2026 following a brief operational hiatus, unveiling an island-wide refresh that enhances the way guests eat, stay, unwind and explore, while staying true to the artistic spirit that has defined the resort since its opening.

More than a refurbishment, this reboot reflects Oaga’s philosophy that creativity is always organically growing. Over the past few months, the resort has reimagined some of its most loved spaces, introduced entirely new experiences, and laid the foundation for the next phase of its growth.

A More Comfortable Stay

The resort’s Haruge and Bodu Haruge villas return with refreshed interiors designed to enhance both comfort and functionality. Guests can expect more complete and thoughtfully curated furnishings, expanded lounge seating, dedicated vanity areas, and carefully considered details that make each villa feel even more like a home by the sea.

A Bigger, Bolder Kaa Kada

The most significant transformation can be found at Kaa Kada, Oaga’s main restaurant.

Now larger than ever, the restaurant introduces expanded indoor and outdoor dining areas, an elevated buffet experience and a spacious new bar. The culinary offering has also evolved through a collection of dedicated food stations celebrating flavours from around the world, including Asian cuisine, Mediterranean favourites, vegetarian selections, grilled specialties and seafood, alongside an extensive Maldivian cart.

Guests looking for a late-night bite will also find the return of Dhan Kada, serving comforting midnight favourites from 11:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.

Private dining spaces, upgraded guest facilities and a more seamless restaurant layout complete the new experience.

The Social Hub Gets a New Stage

At Raa Baa, the resort’s vibrant gathering place has been thoughtfully expanded to welcome even more moments of connection.

Building on the introduction of Oaga’s new Arcade earlier this year, Raa Baa continues to evolve as the island’s social heart. The former Jeymu Café seating has been transformed into a spacious indoor lounge, creating a relaxed environment for arriving and departing guests. Additional seating, expanded guest facilities including a dedicated washroom for day-use guests, and a larger performance stage further enhance the space, offering an even better setting for Oaga’s live music, performances, artistic showcases and community gatherings.

The main pool at Raa Baa has also been refreshed with bolder, brighter tones, while its extension allows more guests to enjoy the poolside experience comfortably. Together with the upgraded spaces and expanded facilities, Raa Baa’s evolution creates even more opportunities to connect, play and unwind from day into night.

Welcoming La’ Fuh Dan

Joining Oaga’s dining collection for the first time is La’ Fuh Dan, a new sunset-side Italian specialty restaurant overlooking the beach.

The menu combines beloved Italian classics with locally inspired creations that celebrate Maldivian ingredients through a contemporary Italian lens. Beside the restaurant, guests will also discover a new van bar serving cocktails and refreshments, creating another social space to enjoy the island’s famous sunsets.

Enhancing Every Corner of the Island

The Oaga Art Resort reboot extends beyond accommodation and dining.

Guests will discover larger, more comfortable spaces at the Hoara X-Centre, making it even easier to embark on excursions and island adventures. Families can enjoy upgraded facilities at Fiyoh Kids Club and Ollie’s Farm, while Hoba Spa returns with an elevated treatment menu inspired by the rhythms of the sun and moon, blending wellness with Maldivian traditions.

The Story Continues

The August reopening marks the first phase of Oaga’s continued reboot in progress.

Later this year, the resort will introduce a collection of new overwater villas, including an entirely new villa category on the island’s sunrise side, further expanding the accommodation offering while preserving Oaga’s signature focus on art, culture and authentic Maldivian experiences.

As guests return from 1 August, they can expect the same warm hospitality, vibrant creativity and unmistakable character that define Oaga Art Resort, now reimagined through this reboot.

The reboot doesn’t end here. More enhancements, new spaces and exciting reveals will be unveiled over the coming weeks.