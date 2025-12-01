Featured
‘Threading Time’: Stitched photo stories debut at Oaga Art Resort
Oaga Art Resort, a homegrown Maldivian brand where creativity thrives and stories unfold, has announced Threading Time, a captivating solo exhibition by Maldivian artist Hajja Nazwa. The exhibition will open on 5 December 2025 at Moo Gé Gallery by Suvāsthi, the art brand of Oaga Resorts, and will run until 6 January 2026, giving guests the chance to experience Hajja’s stitched photographic narratives throughout the festive season.
Threading Time explores memory, everyday life, and the subtle beauty of island living. Through a fusion of photography and embroidery, Hajja Nazwa transforms ordinary moments into enduring visual stories. Each stitched detail reflects scenes of Maldivian daily life—street corners, bursts of colour, the quiet rhythm of the city, and the serenity of the islands.
Reflecting on her work, Hajja said: “Photo embroidery gives me a gentle place to return to… a space where I can slow down, look closely, and connect with myself. The act of stitching feels like a conversation between my hands and my memories. It reminds me to notice the small things, to honour them, and to hold on to the parts of life that quietly shape me.”
The exhibition features 55 works from Hajja’s stitched-story collection, many based on her own photographs celebrating Maldivian culture, heritage, and everyday moments. The pieces encourage viewers to engage with the interplay of thread, colour, and light, creating a space where art, memory, and island life intersect.
The exhibition is curated by Ahmed Sobah, whose long-standing involvement in the Maldivian arts scene ensures a presentation that highlights the vibrancy, intimacy, and contemplative depth of Hajja’s work.
The exhibition will open with a ticketed event on 5 December, offering guests:
- A guided tour with the artist
- A curated dinner at Kaa Kada, Oaga’s signature restaurant
- Evening entertainment at Raa Baa bar
Date & Time: 5 December 2025, 16:00 – 22:30
Ticket Price: MVR 1,542 (USD 100)
Includes: Roundtrip speedboat transfer from Malé International Airport, exhibition access with guided tour, dinner, and entertainment.
From 6 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, the exhibition will be open to all resort guests, allowing visitors to explore Hajja’s work at their own pace in an intimate island gallery setting.
Moo Gé is the transformative creative space of Oaga Art Resort—a hybrid venue that functions as a movement studio, performance arena, and exhibition platform. Its fluid design allows it to adapt to the needs of artists and audiences alike. For Threading Time, Moo Gé becomes a dedicated gallery, enabling guests to experience Hajja Nazwa’s embroidered photographic works up close.
As part of Suvāsthi, Oaga’s artistic ecosystem centred on joy and creative expression, Moo Gé reflects the resort’s commitment to nurturing local and visiting talent. It is a place where culture, creativity, and island spirit come together, offering an experience rooted not only in observation but also in participation.
Oaga Art Resort continues to champion Maldivian artistry, giving guests the rare opportunity to engage with local talent in meaningful ways. Threading Time is more than an exhibition— it is an ongoing dialogue between artist, audience, and island life, where each thread and photograph tells a story of home, memory, and culture.
Firedoor at Grand Park Kodhipparu introduces overwater glass-floor dining
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has announced a distinctive enhancement to its acclaimed restaurant Firedoor, an award-winning luxury boutique dining venue recognised by the World Luxury Restaurant Awards. Renowned for its refined overwater setting and exceptional culinary craftsmanship, Firedoor now features a custom-designed glass floor, offering guests a remarkable view into the island’s vibrant marine world.
Suspended gracefully above the turquoise lagoon, the new glass-floor installation transforms Firedoor into an immersive sanctuary where fine dining and underwater discovery coexist. As guests enjoy carefully curated tasting menus, they can watch a dynamic natural tableau unfold beneath them—shoals of colourful fish, soft corals swaying with the current, and rays gliding silently through the sunlit waters below.
Firedoor has long been celebrated for its intimacy, craftsmanship, and elegant overwater design. The introduction of the glass floor elevates the restaurant’s identity even further, providing a perspective that is both unique and unforgettable—a seamless fusion of luxury, artistry, and the natural beauty surrounding Kodhipparu.
As a distinguished winner of the World Luxury Restaurant Awards, Firedoor has established itself as one of the Maldives’ most exclusive dining destinations. The new design feature reinforces this standing, enriching the venue’s sophisticated atmosphere while highlighting its deep connection to the island’s marine environment.
Crafted with careful attention to architectural integrity and environmental sensitivity, the glass-floor feature preserves the tranquillity of the lagoon while adding a new sensory dimension to the dining experience. The upgrade reflects the resort’s commitment to innovation, curated luxury, and experiences that embody the signature identity of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.
The enhanced Firedoor experience is now available exclusively to guests of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, inviting them to enjoy fine dining above the water, where culinary excellence meets the mesmerising beauty of the Indian Ocean.
Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives toasts two years and multiple World Luxury Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives is celebrating its second anniversary on 1 December 2025, marking two vibrant years of breathtaking sunsets, memorable celebrations, and elevated guest experiences, while continuing to redefine premium all-inclusive travel in the Maldives. The milestone reflects the resort’s rapid growth and rising global recognition, further strengthened by major wins at the 2025 World Luxury Awards and the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards.
Located in the tranquil Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island offers a peaceful island escape featuring one kilometre of pristine white sand and some of the Maldives’ most striking sunsets. The resort balances lively communal spaces with serene private areas, creating an environment that seamlessly blends connection with calm. With 147 spacious accommodations—each featuring a private pool and direct beach access—Ifuru Island remains a favoured destination for families, couples, friends, and solo travellers seeking meaningful, memorable experiences.
Culinary excellence is central to the Ifuru Island experience. Guests can enjoy a premium all-inclusive offering across six restaurants and four bars, supported by 24-hour dining options. From authentic Maldivian dishes to inventive international cuisine, each venue reflects the resort’s flair for flavour and dedication to crafting exceptional dining moments.
The past year has brought a diverse range of experiences, from dolphin cruises and diving adventures to cultural encounters and restorative therapies at Xanadu Spa. Younger guests have enjoyed creative activities at the Coconut Kids Club, while families have found opportunities to relax and connect in an atmosphere that balances energy with ease.
In 2025, Ifuru Island Maldives added several prestigious accolades to its growing list of achievements, including:
- Best Luxury All-Inclusive Property in the Maldives
- Best Luxury Family Beach Property in the Indian Ocean Islands
- Best Luxury Wedding Property in the Indian Ocean
— all awarded at the 2025 World Luxury Awards.
The resort was also named Best Luxury Beach Property at the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2025. These honours underscore Ifuru Island’s dedication to delivering exceptional and personalised experiences for every guest.
Reflecting on the resort’s second anniversary, Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, said: “Reaching this milestone is truly special. At Ifuru Island, we focus on creating experiences that inspire, connect, and linger in memory. Our team’s passion has earned these honours, and we look forward to sharing the magic of Ifuru Island Maldives with our guests for years to come.”
Celebrating two remarkable years, Ifuru Island Maldives remains committed to offering exceptional experiences, meaningful moments, and the sense of magic that makes every stay truly unforgettable.
Cooking
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort reveals two-night culinary collaboration with Chef Stefan Fäth
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort has announced a special two-night guest chef event featuring Chef-Owner Stefan Fäth of the one-Michelin-starred Restaurant Jellyfish in Hamburg. Renowned for his French-inspired global cuisine and a signature style defined by precision, creativity, and respect for ingredients, Chef Stefan will present two distinct dining experiences on 4 and 5 December 2026.
On 4 December, guests will gather on Wahoo Beach for The Ocean Symphony, an exclusive seven-course dinner set against lantern-lit shores and the natural rhythm of the Indian Ocean. The menu will reflect Chef Stefan’s refined culinary sensibilities, with highlights including salmon paired with beetroot and leek, swordfish accented with chilli and coriander, and a luxurious cod preparation enhanced with caviar and sweet potato. The menu continues with an Iberico dish complemented by soy and cabbage before transitioning to playful desserts such as pineapple with coconut and exotic fruits, followed by a milk chocolate creation layered with yoghurt and blueberry.
The culinary experience continues on 5 December at Veyo with The Island Reverie, a five-course tasting menu inspired by freshness, contrast, and balance. Guests can expect dishes such as tuna sashimi brightened with mango and ponzu, mackerel paired with melon, feta, and mint, and a delicate salmon preparation with potato, dashi, and chives. The menu then moves to a comforting yet refined corn-fed chicken dish with celery, truffle, and apple, concluding with a warm dessert of banana, caramel, chocolate, and almond.
Chef Stefan’s cooking is characterised by elegance without formality, attention to detail without unnecessary complexity, and a relaxed sophistication that has made Restaurant Jellyfish a highly regarded dining destination in Hamburg’s Schanzenviertel. His culinary philosophy—anchored in craftsmanship, global curiosity, and deep respect for ingredients—was shaped by his upbringing on a family farm and refined through training in acclaimed German kitchens, including the Michelin-starred Restaurant 1622, the three-Michelin-starred Restaurant Dieter Müller aboard MS Europa, and the two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Seven Seas. Since assuming ownership of Restaurant Jellyfish in 2019, he has earned a Michelin star, 16 Gault Millau points, and recognition as a Krug Ambassade.
“We are delighted to welcome Michelin-starred Chef Stefan Fäth to JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort for this special two-night culinary event,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “His thoughtful, ingredient-led approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering experiences that are refined, soulful, and unforgettable. These evenings will celebrate craftsmanship, creativity, and connection, set against one of the Maldives’ most striking backdrops.”
Reflecting on the upcoming collaboration, Chef Stefan remarked, “Cooking at JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort is a meaningful opportunity to express my cuisine in a setting that celebrates nature, seasonality, and a true appreciation for craftsmanship. My approach has always been about precision, respect for ingredients, and creating flavours that inspire, and I look forward to sharing this philosophy through a journey that feels relaxed, open-minded, and rooted in the joy of good food.”
Reservations are strongly recommended due to limited seating for both evenings.
