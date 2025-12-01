‘Threading Time’: Stitched photo stories debut at Oaga Art Resort

Oaga Art Resort, a homegrown Maldivian brand where creativity thrives and stories unfold, has announced Threading Time, a captivating solo exhibition by Maldivian artist Hajja Nazwa. The exhibition will open on 5 December 2025 at Moo Gé Gallery by Suvāsthi, the art brand of Oaga Resorts, and will run until 6 January 2026, giving guests the chance to experience Hajja’s stitched photographic narratives throughout the festive season.

Threading Time explores memory, everyday life, and the subtle beauty of island living. Through a fusion of photography and embroidery, Hajja Nazwa transforms ordinary moments into enduring visual stories. Each stitched detail reflects scenes of Maldivian daily life—street corners, bursts of colour, the quiet rhythm of the city, and the serenity of the islands.

Reflecting on her work, Hajja said: “Photo embroidery gives me a gentle place to return to… a space where I can slow down, look closely, and connect with myself. The act of stitching feels like a conversation between my hands and my memories. It reminds me to notice the small things, to honour them, and to hold on to the parts of life that quietly shape me.”

The exhibition features 55 works from Hajja’s stitched-story collection, many based on her own photographs celebrating Maldivian culture, heritage, and everyday moments. The pieces encourage viewers to engage with the interplay of thread, colour, and light, creating a space where art, memory, and island life intersect.

The exhibition is curated by Ahmed Sobah, whose long-standing involvement in the Maldivian arts scene ensures a presentation that highlights the vibrancy, intimacy, and contemplative depth of Hajja’s work.

The exhibition will open with a ticketed event on 5 December, offering guests:

A guided tour with the artist

A curated dinner at Kaa Kada, Oaga’s signature restaurant

Evening entertainment at Raa Baa bar

Date & Time: 5 December 2025, 16:00 – 22:30

Ticket Price: MVR 1,542 (USD 100)

Includes: Roundtrip speedboat transfer from Malé International Airport, exhibition access with guided tour, dinner, and entertainment.

From 6 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, the exhibition will be open to all resort guests, allowing visitors to explore Hajja’s work at their own pace in an intimate island gallery setting.

Moo Gé is the transformative creative space of Oaga Art Resort—a hybrid venue that functions as a movement studio, performance arena, and exhibition platform. Its fluid design allows it to adapt to the needs of artists and audiences alike. For Threading Time, Moo Gé becomes a dedicated gallery, enabling guests to experience Hajja Nazwa’s embroidered photographic works up close.

As part of Suvāsthi, Oaga’s artistic ecosystem centred on joy and creative expression, Moo Gé reflects the resort’s commitment to nurturing local and visiting talent. It is a place where culture, creativity, and island spirit come together, offering an experience rooted not only in observation but also in participation.

Oaga Art Resort continues to champion Maldivian artistry, giving guests the rare opportunity to engage with local talent in meaningful ways. Threading Time is more than an exhibition— it is an ongoing dialogue between artist, audience, and island life, where each thread and photograph tells a story of home, memory, and culture.