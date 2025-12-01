Firedoor at Grand Park Kodhipparu introduces overwater glass-floor dining

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has announced a distinctive enhancement to its acclaimed restaurant Firedoor, an award-winning luxury boutique dining venue recognised by the World Luxury Restaurant Awards. Renowned for its refined overwater setting and exceptional culinary craftsmanship, Firedoor now features a custom-designed glass floor, offering guests a remarkable view into the island’s vibrant marine world.

Suspended gracefully above the turquoise lagoon, the new glass-floor installation transforms Firedoor into an immersive sanctuary where fine dining and underwater discovery coexist. As guests enjoy carefully curated tasting menus, they can watch a dynamic natural tableau unfold beneath them—shoals of colourful fish, soft corals swaying with the current, and rays gliding silently through the sunlit waters below.

Firedoor has long been celebrated for its intimacy, craftsmanship, and elegant overwater design. The introduction of the glass floor elevates the restaurant’s identity even further, providing a perspective that is both unique and unforgettable—a seamless fusion of luxury, artistry, and the natural beauty surrounding Kodhipparu.

As a distinguished winner of the World Luxury Restaurant Awards, Firedoor has established itself as one of the Maldives’ most exclusive dining destinations. The new design feature reinforces this standing, enriching the venue’s sophisticated atmosphere while highlighting its deep connection to the island’s marine environment.

Crafted with careful attention to architectural integrity and environmental sensitivity, the glass-floor feature preserves the tranquillity of the lagoon while adding a new sensory dimension to the dining experience. The upgrade reflects the resort’s commitment to innovation, curated luxury, and experiences that embody the signature identity of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.

The enhanced Firedoor experience is now available exclusively to guests of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, inviting them to enjoy fine dining above the water, where culinary excellence meets the mesmerising beauty of the Indian Ocean.