Ifuru Island Maldives toasts two years and multiple World Luxury Awards

Ifuru Island Maldives is celebrating its second anniversary on 1 December 2025, marking two vibrant years of breathtaking sunsets, memorable celebrations, and elevated guest experiences, while continuing to redefine premium all-inclusive travel in the Maldives. The milestone reflects the resort’s rapid growth and rising global recognition, further strengthened by major wins at the 2025 World Luxury Awards and the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards.

Located in the tranquil Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island offers a peaceful island escape featuring one kilometre of pristine white sand and some of the Maldives’ most striking sunsets. The resort balances lively communal spaces with serene private areas, creating an environment that seamlessly blends connection with calm. With 147 spacious accommodations—each featuring a private pool and direct beach access—Ifuru Island remains a favoured destination for families, couples, friends, and solo travellers seeking meaningful, memorable experiences.

Culinary excellence is central to the Ifuru Island experience. Guests can enjoy a premium all-inclusive offering across six restaurants and four bars, supported by 24-hour dining options. From authentic Maldivian dishes to inventive international cuisine, each venue reflects the resort’s flair for flavour and dedication to crafting exceptional dining moments.

The past year has brought a diverse range of experiences, from dolphin cruises and diving adventures to cultural encounters and restorative therapies at Xanadu Spa. Younger guests have enjoyed creative activities at the Coconut Kids Club, while families have found opportunities to relax and connect in an atmosphere that balances energy with ease.

In 2025, Ifuru Island Maldives added several prestigious accolades to its growing list of achievements, including:

Best Luxury All-Inclusive Property in the Maldives

Best Luxury Family Beach Property in the Indian Ocean Islands

Best Luxury Wedding Property in the Indian Ocean

— all awarded at the 2025 World Luxury Awards.

The resort was also named Best Luxury Beach Property at the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2025. These honours underscore Ifuru Island’s dedication to delivering exceptional and personalised experiences for every guest.

Reflecting on the resort’s second anniversary, Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, said: “Reaching this milestone is truly special. At Ifuru Island, we focus on creating experiences that inspire, connect, and linger in memory. Our team’s passion has earned these honours, and we look forward to sharing the magic of Ifuru Island Maldives with our guests for years to come.”

Celebrating two remarkable years, Ifuru Island Maldives remains committed to offering exceptional experiences, meaningful moments, and the sense of magic that makes every stay truly unforgettable.