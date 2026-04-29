Le Méridien Maldives highlights family travel with summer package

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has introduced its Family Fun Summer package, aimed at families seeking a longer island stay built around shared activities, dining and accommodation benefits. The offer is available for booking until 15 June 2026, for stays through to 20 December 2026, with a minimum stay of four nights.

Located in Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort is set within a lagoon environment and is positioning the package around a combination of family-oriented experiences and flexible daily programming. The property incorporates eco-conscious design elements alongside its natural island setting, with activities structured across both recreation and relaxation.

The Family Fun Summer package is designed for two adults and two children aged 12 and below. It includes full board dining with daily breakfast, lunch and dinner across selected venues, while children in this age group stay and dine free of charge. Guests also receive a USD 150 resort credit per stay, which can be used across dining outlets and Explore Spa by Le Méridien.

Daily watersports such as kayaking, paddleboarding and snorkelling are included, alongside a programme of activities that varies each day. These include yoga, Pilates, beach volleyball, scavenger hunts and live entertainment. Younger guests have access to the Le Méridien Family Kids Hub, which offers structured activities, outdoor play areas and a dedicated toddler space.

Additional experiences include access to the Marine Conservation Hub, where guests can engage with the resident marine biologist, and guided tours of the resort’s hydroponic garden through The Greenhouse Tour. The Waves Fitness Centre is also available, offering programmes for different fitness levels, while the in-villa minibar is replenished daily with non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.

For children, the Kids Hub programme includes themed activity days focused on subjects such as marine life and local culture, alongside workshops, games and evening experiences including a children’s camping activity with stargazing and group activities.

Families can also take part in marine-based activities including snorkelling, lagoon exploration and excursions such as dolphin and turtle trips. Creative sessions, including painting, are also part of the activity offering.

Through the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy programme, the resort offers a Family Foraging experience in its hydroponic garden, where guests can take part in harvesting produce with the resident horticulturalist before using the ingredients in cooking sessions.

The resort’s dining outlets include a range of options, from Mediterranean-style lunches at Riviera to beachside dining at Velaa Bar + Grill. Le Scoop, the resort’s gelato outlet, offers a selection of flavours including options using locally sourced ingredients.

For adults, La Vie provides an adults-only bar environment, with views over the Indian Ocean, a private pool and a selection of beverages and light dishes.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa features 134 villas across beach and overwater categories, including two-bedroom options designed for families and groups. These include Beach Villas with direct access to the shoreline and Overwater Villas with lagoon access. Some villas also include private pools.

For larger groups, the three-bedroom Thilamaafushi Beach Villa accommodates up to six adults and three children, with indoor and outdoor living spaces, a private beach area, swimming pool and jacuzzi.

Through the Family Fun Summer package, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is positioning its offer within the family and multigenerational travel segment, combining accommodation, dining and activity-based experiences within an island setting.