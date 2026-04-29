Family
Le Méridien Maldives highlights family travel with summer package
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has introduced its Family Fun Summer package, aimed at families seeking a longer island stay built around shared activities, dining and accommodation benefits. The offer is available for booking until 15 June 2026, for stays through to 20 December 2026, with a minimum stay of four nights.
Located in Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort is set within a lagoon environment and is positioning the package around a combination of family-oriented experiences and flexible daily programming. The property incorporates eco-conscious design elements alongside its natural island setting, with activities structured across both recreation and relaxation.
The Family Fun Summer package is designed for two adults and two children aged 12 and below. It includes full board dining with daily breakfast, lunch and dinner across selected venues, while children in this age group stay and dine free of charge. Guests also receive a USD 150 resort credit per stay, which can be used across dining outlets and Explore Spa by Le Méridien.
Daily watersports such as kayaking, paddleboarding and snorkelling are included, alongside a programme of activities that varies each day. These include yoga, Pilates, beach volleyball, scavenger hunts and live entertainment. Younger guests have access to the Le Méridien Family Kids Hub, which offers structured activities, outdoor play areas and a dedicated toddler space.
Additional experiences include access to the Marine Conservation Hub, where guests can engage with the resident marine biologist, and guided tours of the resort’s hydroponic garden through The Greenhouse Tour. The Waves Fitness Centre is also available, offering programmes for different fitness levels, while the in-villa minibar is replenished daily with non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.
For children, the Kids Hub programme includes themed activity days focused on subjects such as marine life and local culture, alongside workshops, games and evening experiences including a children’s camping activity with stargazing and group activities.
Families can also take part in marine-based activities including snorkelling, lagoon exploration and excursions such as dolphin and turtle trips. Creative sessions, including painting, are also part of the activity offering.
Through the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy programme, the resort offers a Family Foraging experience in its hydroponic garden, where guests can take part in harvesting produce with the resident horticulturalist before using the ingredients in cooking sessions.
The resort’s dining outlets include a range of options, from Mediterranean-style lunches at Riviera to beachside dining at Velaa Bar + Grill. Le Scoop, the resort’s gelato outlet, offers a selection of flavours including options using locally sourced ingredients.
For adults, La Vie provides an adults-only bar environment, with views over the Indian Ocean, a private pool and a selection of beverages and light dishes.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa features 134 villas across beach and overwater categories, including two-bedroom options designed for families and groups. These include Beach Villas with direct access to the shoreline and Overwater Villas with lagoon access. Some villas also include private pools.
For larger groups, the three-bedroom Thilamaafushi Beach Villa accommodates up to six adults and three children, with indoor and outdoor living spaces, a private beach area, swimming pool and jacuzzi.
Through the Family Fun Summer package, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is positioning its offer within the family and multigenerational travel segment, combining accommodation, dining and activity-based experiences within an island setting.
Awards
Family Fun Summer returns to JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
As multigenerational travel continues to influence the luxury hospitality sector, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has reintroduced its Family Fun Summer programme, aimed at families seeking more time together through a combination of accommodation, activities and dining benefits.
Built around the brand’s “Stay in the Moment” philosophy, the programme includes a USD 300 resort credit that can be used across dining, spa and recreational experiences, allowing different generations to shape their stay according to their interests.
At the centre of the offer are the resort’s Overwater Duplex Villas and Two-Bedroom Duplex Beach Villas with Pool, which are designed to accommodate multigenerational travel through larger layouts and private space. These villas are supported by Thakuru service and complimentary bicycles, giving guests flexibility in how they move around and experience the island.
Beyond the villa, the programme includes a range of activities intended to support family engagement and shared experiences. Younger guests have access to the Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the larger children’s clubs in the Maldives, with more than 100 programmes focused on play and discovery. Families can also take part in culinary classes at the JW Garden, where the resort offers a farm-to-table experience linked to the natural setting of the island.
Mohit Dembla, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, said the programme responds to changing guest expectations around luxury travel.
“Today’s luxury traveller isn’t just seeking a beautiful destination, they’re seeking time,” he said. “Time together, time to be present, time away from the noise. ‘Family Fun Summer’ is our answer to that, a sanctuary where every generation finds something meaningful.”
The Family Fun Summer package includes the USD 300 resort credit, which can be used for spa treatments, dining or island activities. It also includes daily breakfast, as well as three-course lunches and dinners for two adults and children under 12 at selected venues. Families will also receive a floating breakfast served in the privacy of their villa.
In addition, the package offers 60 per cent savings on dining at the resort’s signature restaurants, Hashi and Shio. Other inclusions include Thakuru service, complimentary use of non-motorised watersports equipment, and private bicycles for island use. The package also includes a 30-minute photography session and one printed photograph as a keepsake.
Through the relaunch of Family Fun Summer, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is positioning itself within the growing multigenerational travel segment, combining larger villa accommodation with dining, leisure and family-focused experiences.
Family
NH Collection Reethi Resort unveils new family club in Maldives
In the heart of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the newly opened NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort enriches its already expansive leisure offering with the debut of The Maxies Family Club.
The new tech-light sanctuary invites young explorers and their families to connect, create and celebrate the wonders of the natural world together across 165 square metres of bright, breezy interiors that open onto generous outdoor play spaces.
Anchored in the resort’s philosophy of indoor–outdoor living, The Maxies Family Club’s design draws from the kaleidoscopic colours of the house reef, creating the setting that feels both spirited and soothing. Inside, children explore a supervised two-storey playground built to international safety standards; outside, a toddler-friendly family pool with a water slide keeps the laughter going, often ending in that cherished holiday rite of passage, a stop at the ice‑cream truck for frozen treats made with seasonal ingredients.
Programming at the club is designed for children aged 5 to 12, blending movement, creativity and imagination through dance classes, musical games, face painting and paper art. A key part of the club’s philosophy is Dodo4Kids, an educational initiative developed in collaboration with SUNx Malta that introduces young guests to the concept of Climate Friendly Travel. Through environmental storytelling, interactive learning and activities that connect them with nature, culture and Maldivian communities, the programme aims to inspire environmental awareness from an early age and help shape a new generation of conscious travellers.
“The Maxies Family Club is where childhood wonder meets the soul of the Maldives,” says Valentin Osolos, the General Manager of the resort. “We wanted to create a space where families don’t just holiday together but grow together. Where memories take root as naturally as the coral beneath our waters.”
The Maxies Family Club forms part of a broader family‑centric vision at NH Collection Reethi Maldives Resort. A selection of family‑designated beach villas sits centrally along the island’s longest beach, offering easy access for guests travelling with children, along with multi-generational amenities and tailored culinary touches upon arrival. In particular, The Reethi Suite, the resort’s largest two-bedroom villa, is ideal for families looking for spacious accommodations with unparalleled privacy along a secluded stretch of beach.
All villa categories are designed to welcome at least one child, while the club’s direct access to the dedicated Family Zone within the Activity Centre means parents can enjoy the gym, tennis, badminton, table tennis or refreshments at the Splash Bar with their children safely supervised nearby.
Dining is equally inclusive, with a Kids’ Corner at the Jumla main buffet serving comforting, nutritious favourites. Parents seeking added flexibility can enjoy complimentary babysitting for two hours daily, allowing them to enjoy simple moments by themselves while knowing their children are cared for in a safe and engaging environment.
Ensuring a smooth journey from the moment families arrive in the Maldives, the resort is accessible via both seaplane and domestic flight transfers, each tailored to be child‑friendly. To explore the property’s diverse stay packages and dining experiences, please visit the offers hub.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
Cooking
The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives announces Easter residency by Chef Dimitry Eremeev
The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection, invites guests to experience Easter through a refined celebration of gastronomy, creativity, and island discovery. Set within the untouched beauty of Huvadhoo Atoll, the resort unveils a thoughtfully curated programme designed to inspire connection, indulgence, and a sense of wonder.
At the heart of the celebration is an exclusive residency by Chef Dimitry Eremeev, who will be in residence from 30 March to 6 April 2026. Bringing his distinctive culinary perspective to the island, Chef Dimitry introduces Alchemy of Flavours—a concept where each dish becomes a story, blending art, flavour, and technique into a journey that surprises and delights.
Chef Dimitry is a highly regarded culinary talent known for his expertise in both Pan-Asian and European cuisine. As part of the renowned Maison Dellos, he brings a refined approach shaped by diverse gastronomic influences, seamlessly combining eastern traditions with western techniques. His career includes experience at prestigious institutions such as the Presidential Executive Office of the Russian Federation and the celebrated Café Pushkin, reflecting a deep understanding of global culinary trends and a commitment to excellence.
During his residency, guests can experience a series of curated culinary events beginning with Sunset Cocktails with Chef Dimitry, an intimate Easter prelude where guests meet the chef against the backdrop of Maldivian sunsets and gain insight into his culinary philosophy.
The celebrations continue with a Four-Hands Dinner at the Fire Pit, where Chef Dimitry collaborates with in-house Executive Chef Harpal Singh. Set beneath the stars, this open-air dining experience unfolds as a dynamic exchange of flavours, where smoke, spice, and storytelling create a memorable evening.
A Wine Dinner at the Private Dining Room (PDR) offers a more refined experience, pairing hand- selected wines with Chef Dimitry’s imaginative creations. Each course is designed to guide guests through a sensory journey of flavour, texture, and aroma.
Beyond the culinary programme, Easter at The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives embraces the spirit of island living through a diverse collection of experiences. From creative workshops and family- friendly moments to ocean adventures and opportunities for relaxation, the programme reflects the resort’s philosophy of curated individuality and meaningful connection.
The Easter programme encourages guests to discover the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Maldives through a thoughtfully designed series of experiences. From exploring vibrant house reefs and nearby uninhabited islands to engaging in creative and wellness activities, each moment is crafted to inspire a sense of wonder, celebration, and effortless indulgence in a truly secluded island setting.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at ak.mlehp.reservations@marriott.com or +960 682 8800
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