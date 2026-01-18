Endless Summer awaits at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is inviting guests to extend their time in paradise with the introduction of its Endless Summer offer, a thoughtfully curated stay designed to encourage a slower pace, elevated comfort and a deeper appreciation of island living.

Created for travellers seeking flexibility and ease, the Endless Summer offer combines dining experiences, leisure activities and added privileges that allow each stay to feel personalised. From arrival, guests receive USD 150 in resort credit per room, per stay, providing the freedom to enjoy moments of relaxation, culinary discovery or island exploration.

Mornings begin with a buffet breakfast at Feast, offering a selection of international favourites alongside fresh pastries and live cooking stations. Lunch is served as a relaxed three-course à la carte experience at four selected restaurants, including a beachfront venue, presenting a range of global flavours inspired by island freshness.

In the evening, guests may choose between a buffet dinner at Feast or a three-course à la carte menu at Indian, Mediterranean or Asian dining venues. Adults also receive a nightly USD 45 dining credit, which can be used at Baan Thai for authentic Thai cuisine or at Sea Salt, known for its seafood-focused menu and oceanfront setting.

Families are welcomed with added convenience, as children aged 11 and under dine complimentary from the breakfast and dinner buffets or from the Kids’ Menu when accompanied by parents. Daily experiences throughout the resort include poolside events and live entertainment at Anchorage, creating relaxed and social evenings.

Wellbeing and recreation are integrated into the daily programme, with complimentary wellness sessions and recreational activities available according to the resort schedule. Guests also have access to the tennis court with equipment included and may enjoy a 15 per cent saving on selected treatments at Shine Spa for Sheraton.

The Endless Summer offer is available for booking until 28 February 2026, for stays valid through to 20 December 2026, allowing guests to plan a year-round island escape.

Reflecting the essence of a Maldivian holiday, the Endless Summer experience is defined by unhurried days, diverse dining options and moments designed to linger beyond the stay. At Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, summer is presented not as a season, but as a way of life.