Sheraton Maldives Full Moon celebrates sixth anniversary of Reefscapers collaboration
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa marks the sixth anniversary of its partnership with Reefscapers on February 19, 2026, reaffirming its commitment to protecting and restoring the Maldives’ fragile reef ecosystems. Since launching the partnership in 2020, the resort and Reefscapers have worked together to restore coral habitats, support marine biodiversity, and engage guests in meaningful conservation experiences. The milestone also marks one year since the successful relocation of approximately five tons of coral to the resort’s house reefs — one of the partnership’s most significant conservation initiatives.
Over the past six years, the partnership has become a defining pillar of the resort’s sustainability journey, blending scientific restoration with purposeful guest engagement. To date, the initiative has resulted in the planting of 898 coral frames, supporting approximately 33,000 coral colonies now growing across the restoration sites. Through coral propagation, reef monitoring, and awareness programmes, these efforts continue to regenerate reef structures while deepening understanding of the essential role coral ecosystems play in sustaining marine life and protecting coastlines. Each thriving coral frame reflects a shared dedication to preserving the natural wonders that make the Maldives one of the world’s most extraordinary marine destinations.
“What makes this partnership special is seeing how small, consistent actions turn into real change underwater. Watching the relocated corals settle, survive, and begin to grow over the past year has been incredibly rewarding for us and the guests who return and witness how they’ve helped restore a living reef,” shares Katelyn, the resort’s Marine Biologist.
A defining achievement of the collaboration has been the coral relocation project, which carefully transferred coral colonies from Ras Malé, also known as the Maldives Eco City, to the resort’s dedicated restoration site, safeguarding them from potential threats linked to land reclamation activities in the Fushi Dhiggaru Lagoon. One year on, these corals continue to flourish beneath the surface, strengthening reef resilience and contributing to the long-term health of the surrounding ecosystem.
At the heart of the partnership lies the resort’s Adopt a Coral programme, part of the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy initiative, which encourages guests to travel with intention through meaningful environmental experiences. Through this hands-on activity, visitors can adopt and name a coral frame while learning directly from marine experts about coral ecology and the importance of protecting marine habitats.
To deepen this connection beyond the stay, guests receive growth updates on their adopted corals every six months, allowing them to follow the progress of their living contribution to the reef. As these corals grow over time, they become enduring symbols of renewal and shared responsibility, transforming a holiday memory into a lasting environmental legacy, and reflecting how travel can positively support local ecosystems and communities.
“Our island is surrounded by a remarkable marine environment, and protecting it is a responsibility we take seriously. Our partnership with Reefscapers reflects our belief that hospitality should go hand in hand with stewardship. Seeing the reef restoration progress over the past six years, and the involvement of our guests and associates in that journey, makes this anniversary especially meaningful for all of us,” comments Greg Allan, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa.
Through its continued collaboration with Reefscapers, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa remains dedicated to advancing marine conservation while creating purposeful guest experiences rooted in sustainability, education, and connection to nature.
To discover more about the resort’s sustainability initiatives, join the Adopt a Coral programme, or plan a stay that supports reef conservation, visit sheratonmaldives.com or contact the reservations team at Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef unveils expanded marine excursion portfolio
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of the Sun Siyam Privé Collection, has introduced an expanded portfolio of water-based experiences designed to showcase the natural environment and marine life of the surrounding atolls. The enhanced programme combines exploration, activity and moments of calm, offering guests new ways to experience the Maldives through curated ocean journeys and personalised excursions.
Building on established activities such as Jet Car rides, SeaBob adventures and windsurfing, the resort has expanded its watersports offering to include private speedboat journeys and bespoke marine experiences. These additions are tailored for small groups seeking intimate and meaningful encounters with the ocean.
Available daily from the resort’s Watersports Centre, the new private speedboat excursions provide a personalised way to explore the hidden marine sites of Dhaalu Atoll. Designed for one to four guests, each journey offers flexibility and individual attention. Guests may choose from four-hour, five-hour or full-day itineraries, all of which include a freshly prepared barbecue lunch. From coral gardens to secluded sandbanks, the excursions highlight the region’s diverse marine landscapes.
The programme’s centrepiece is the Full Day Adventure Trip, which offers an extended exploration of key marine locations. Highlights include the Coral Garden, known for its biodiversity and reef formations; Turtle Point, where sea turtles are frequently sighted; and Nurse Shark Point, which provides opportunities to observe nurse sharks in their natural environment. The experience concludes with a beachside lunch on a private sandbank, set against uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean.
For guests seeking a balance between activity and relaxation, the Waves of Adventure and Calmness experience combines a private two-hour snorkelling safari or Jet Ski safari with a full-body massage at the resort. The programme is designed to transition smoothly from ocean exploration to restorative island time, reflecting the relaxed pace that characterises Sun Siyam Vilu Reef.
As part of the Sun Siyam Privé Collection, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef continues to focus on personalised service and experiences rooted in the natural setting of the Maldives. Through its expanded watersports offering, the resort invites guests to engage with the marine environment while enjoying a sense of privacy, discovery and connection to the Maldivian seascape.
Atmosphere Foundation launches annual dive training scholarship for Maldivians
Atmosphere Foundation has launched a new annual scholarship programme that will sponsor 10 Maldivians each year to complete internationally recognised scuba diving training and professional development pathways, supporting youth career growth while strengthening the Maldivian workforce in tourism.
Designed to create clearer entry points into the industry and help Maldivians advance from foundational training to professional roles, the programme will provide sponsored candidates with access to a structured set of certifications that can lead to employment opportunities in resort dive centres, watersports operations, and marine excursions across the country.
The programme will support both beginners and those already working in the sector who want to progress further. By sponsoring these certifications, the initiative aims to help participants develop technical competence, safety capabilities and professional readiness—skills that are essential for career progression in dive and marine-related roles within the tourism industry.
To ensure the programme delivers direct long-term value to the Maldives, successful candidates will be required to work in the Maldives for a specified period after completing their course. This service commitment is intended to strengthen local capacity within the tourism workforce, help resorts access qualified Maldivian professionals, and support career continuity for young people entering the sector.
“Tourism is the Maldives’ greatest economic mainstay, and our future depends on ensuring Maldivians are represented across the industry—not only at entry level, but in specialist and leadership positions as well,” said Abdul Azeez Abdul Hakeem, Vice President of Atmosphere Foundation. “This programme is designed to remove barriers to training, equip young people with globally recognised qualifications, and support them to progress from the beginning of their careers to new heights. The service component also ensures that the skills gained remain in the Maldives and contribute to the development of our tourism workforce.”
Atmosphere Foundation continues to develop and support initiatives that contribute to community wellbeing and opportunity, with a focus on empowering youth, building skills, and creating sustainable pathways for Maldivians. The annual dive training sponsorship programme builds on the Foundation’s broader mission to deliver meaningful, practical support that helps individuals and communities thrive—while contributing to the long-term resilience of the national economy.
Further information on how to apply, programme partners and timelines will be announced soon through Atmosphere Foundation’s official channels.
Bestbuy Maldives supports health, wellness as Main Sponsor of MNU Marathon 2026
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), one of the Maldives’ leading and most trusted distribution partners to the hospitality and retail sectors, served as the Main Sponsor of the MNU Marathon 2026, organised by Maldives National University (MNU) and held in Hulhumalé on 13 February. The event drew over 1,500 runners and focused on promoting fitness, health and wellness, active lifestyles, and community unity, as part of a long-term sponsorship arrangement.
As Main Sponsor, BBM maintained a strong on-ground presence throughout the marathon, with high brand visibility and activations designed to engage participants and spectators.
A key highlight was BBM’s collaboration with Unilever – Vaseline, with free product samples distributed to all marathon participants, reinforcing messages around skincare. Additional brand activations included a dedicated Cornitos stall offering free nacho samples, and a Godrej Aer booth focused on product sampling and brand awareness. BBM also distributed Cavin’s milkshake samples to runners at the finish line.
BBM’s participation extended beyond sponsorship, with more than 50 BBM employees taking part in the marathon as runners. Representatives from Unilever International also joined the run, underscoring a shared commitment to wellbeing and community engagement.
“Supporting the MNU Marathon aligns closely with BBM’s commitment to healthier communities and meaningful national partnerships,” said Ali Afrah Hassan, Head – Human Resources, Administration & Corporate Affairs at Bestbuy Maldives. “It was especially rewarding to see our colleagues participate as runners alongside the wider public, demonstrating that wellbeing is part of our culture, not just our sponsorship. We are proud to work with MNU to create a positive platform that brings people together around health, wellness and unity.”
Through its portfolio of internationally recognised FMCG and consumer lifestyle brands—spanning food and beverage, personal care, and home care—BBM continues to support initiatives that create shared value for communities, partners and customers across the Maldives. The company’s involvement in events such as the MNU Marathon reflects BBM’s broader commitment to championing positive lifestyles, strengthening local partnerships, and backing platforms that bring people together with purpose.
BBM noted that the event strengthened its partnership with Maldives National University and provided an opportunity to connect directly with the Maldivian community in an uplifting setting, reinforcing BBM’s role as a responsible corporate partner supporting national initiatives.
