Sheraton Maldives Full Moon celebrates sixth anniversary of Reefscapers collaboration

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa marks the sixth anniversary of its partnership with Reefscapers on February 19, 2026, reaffirming its commitment to protecting and restoring the Maldives’ fragile reef ecosystems. Since launching the partnership in 2020, the resort and Reefscapers have worked together to restore coral habitats, support marine biodiversity, and engage guests in meaningful conservation experiences. The milestone also marks one year since the successful relocation of approximately five tons of coral to the resort’s house reefs — one of the partnership’s most significant conservation initiatives.

Over the past six years, the partnership has become a defining pillar of the resort’s sustainability journey, blending scientific restoration with purposeful guest engagement. To date, the initiative has resulted in the planting of 898 coral frames, supporting approximately 33,000 coral colonies now growing across the restoration sites. Through coral propagation, reef monitoring, and awareness programmes, these efforts continue to regenerate reef structures while deepening understanding of the essential role coral ecosystems play in sustaining marine life and protecting coastlines. Each thriving coral frame reflects a shared dedication to preserving the natural wonders that make the Maldives one of the world’s most extraordinary marine destinations.

“What makes this partnership special is seeing how small, consistent actions turn into real change underwater. Watching the relocated corals settle, survive, and begin to grow over the past year has been incredibly rewarding for us and the guests who return and witness how they’ve helped restore a living reef,” shares Katelyn, the resort’s Marine Biologist.

A defining achievement of the collaboration has been the coral relocation project, which carefully transferred coral colonies from Ras Malé, also known as the Maldives Eco City, to the resort’s dedicated restoration site, safeguarding them from potential threats linked to land reclamation activities in the Fushi Dhiggaru Lagoon. One year on, these corals continue to flourish beneath the surface, strengthening reef resilience and contributing to the long-term health of the surrounding ecosystem.

At the heart of the partnership lies the resort’s Adopt a Coral programme, part of the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy initiative, which encourages guests to travel with intention through meaningful environmental experiences. Through this hands-on activity, visitors can adopt and name a coral frame while learning directly from marine experts about coral ecology and the importance of protecting marine habitats.

To deepen this connection beyond the stay, guests receive growth updates on their adopted corals every six months, allowing them to follow the progress of their living contribution to the reef. As these corals grow over time, they become enduring symbols of renewal and shared responsibility, transforming a holiday memory into a lasting environmental legacy, and reflecting how travel can positively support local ecosystems and communities.

“Our island is surrounded by a remarkable marine environment, and protecting it is a responsibility we take seriously. Our partnership with Reefscapers reflects our belief that hospitality should go hand in hand with stewardship. Seeing the reef restoration progress over the past six years, and the involvement of our guests and associates in that journey, makes this anniversary especially meaningful for all of us,” comments Greg Allan, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa.

Through its continued collaboration with Reefscapers, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa remains dedicated to advancing marine conservation while creating purposeful guest experiences rooted in sustainability, education, and connection to nature.

To discover more about the resort’s sustainability initiatives, join the Adopt a Coral programme, or plan a stay that supports reef conservation, visit sheratonmaldives.com or contact the reservations team at Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com.