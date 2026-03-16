Sheraton Maldives to host ‘Soft Horizons’ themed Easter festivities for families

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites families and travellers to experience an enchanting Easter escape in the Maldives from April 1-7, 2026, with a “Soft Horizons” themed celebration. Designed to inspire togetherness, creativity, and playful discovery, the week-long festivities unfold in soft pastel hues of lagoon blues, shell pinks, warm sands, and coral tones, creating a dreamy atmosphere across the island.

Throughout the week, Sheraton Maldives transforms into a whimsical Easter playground where each day brings a new experience for guests of all ages. The celebration begins on April 1 with the charming Easter Bunny & Mermaid Meet Up, inviting families to capture magical photo moments by the pool as beloved characters appear in playful island style. As the sun sets, the island’s festive spirit continues with evening entertainment and performances under the Maldivian night sky.

The celebrations continue on April 2 with the lively Full Moon Beach Party, where guests can dance barefoot on the sand beneath the glowing moonlight. Set along the shoreline with DJ beats, tropical cocktails, and vibrant island energy, the evening promises a joyful gathering of music, ocean breezes, and unforgettable moments by the sea.

Creativity takes centre stage on April 3 as young guests express their artistic side during the Kids’ Bunny T-Shirt Painting session. Guided by the resort’s Recreation & Activities team, children can design their own Easter-inspired keepsake, transforming simple T-shirts into colourful works of art that capture the playful spirit of the holiday.

On April 4, the spotlight turns to the youngest trendsetters during the charming Easter Kids’ Fashion Show, where little guests can step onto the runway in festive attire and showcase their creativity in a joyful, family-friendly celebration. The evening atmosphere blends laughter, music, and island elegance as families gather to cheer on the mini models.

The highlight of the week arrives on Easter Sunday, April 5, with a spectacular Easter Buffet Lunch, where guests can indulge in a vibrant feast featuring seasonal delicacies and global flavours crafted by the resort’s culinary team. Later in the day, excitement builds during the much-anticipated Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Parade, as children follow hidden clues across the island and celebrate alongside the beloved Easter Bunny in a colourful parade.

The joyful festivities continue on April 6 with Cupcake Decorating with the Easter Bunny, a sweet and interactive experience where young guests can decorate delicious treats with the island’s most famous bunny. The day blends creativity, flavour, and family fun in a relaxed island setting.

The celebration concludes on April 7 with a vibrant Beach Foam Party, where families and friends gather along the shore for an afternoon of music, foam, and carefree laughter. With the Indian Ocean as the backdrop, the finale captures the joyful essence of Easter in paradise.

The weeklong Easter celebration allows guests to immerse themselves in the gentle rhythm of island life while enjoying wellness activities, cultural experiences, ocean adventures, and sunset entertainment. From sunrise yoga and marine discovery sessions to live performances and beachfront celebrations, every moment is crafted to create lasting memories in the Maldives.

Families looking to celebrate Easter in a truly unforgettable setting are invited to plan their island escape at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. Guests can also enjoy a special benefit of complimentary stay and dining for children aged 11 and under, making the celebration more memorable for families traveling with little ones.

To book your stay or discover exclusive offers, email Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com or visit www.sheratonmaldives.com. To explore the full Easter program, click here.