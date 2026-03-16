Family
Sheraton Maldives to host ‘Soft Horizons’ themed Easter festivities for families
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites families and travellers to experience an enchanting Easter escape in the Maldives from April 1-7, 2026, with a “Soft Horizons” themed celebration. Designed to inspire togetherness, creativity, and playful discovery, the week-long festivities unfold in soft pastel hues of lagoon blues, shell pinks, warm sands, and coral tones, creating a dreamy atmosphere across the island.
Throughout the week, Sheraton Maldives transforms into a whimsical Easter playground where each day brings a new experience for guests of all ages. The celebration begins on April 1 with the charming Easter Bunny & Mermaid Meet Up, inviting families to capture magical photo moments by the pool as beloved characters appear in playful island style. As the sun sets, the island’s festive spirit continues with evening entertainment and performances under the Maldivian night sky.
The celebrations continue on April 2 with the lively Full Moon Beach Party, where guests can dance barefoot on the sand beneath the glowing moonlight. Set along the shoreline with DJ beats, tropical cocktails, and vibrant island energy, the evening promises a joyful gathering of music, ocean breezes, and unforgettable moments by the sea.
Creativity takes centre stage on April 3 as young guests express their artistic side during the Kids’ Bunny T-Shirt Painting session. Guided by the resort’s Recreation & Activities team, children can design their own Easter-inspired keepsake, transforming simple T-shirts into colourful works of art that capture the playful spirit of the holiday.
On April 4, the spotlight turns to the youngest trendsetters during the charming Easter Kids’ Fashion Show, where little guests can step onto the runway in festive attire and showcase their creativity in a joyful, family-friendly celebration. The evening atmosphere blends laughter, music, and island elegance as families gather to cheer on the mini models.
The highlight of the week arrives on Easter Sunday, April 5, with a spectacular Easter Buffet Lunch, where guests can indulge in a vibrant feast featuring seasonal delicacies and global flavours crafted by the resort’s culinary team. Later in the day, excitement builds during the much-anticipated Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Parade, as children follow hidden clues across the island and celebrate alongside the beloved Easter Bunny in a colourful parade.
The joyful festivities continue on April 6 with Cupcake Decorating with the Easter Bunny, a sweet and interactive experience where young guests can decorate delicious treats with the island’s most famous bunny. The day blends creativity, flavour, and family fun in a relaxed island setting.
The celebration concludes on April 7 with a vibrant Beach Foam Party, where families and friends gather along the shore for an afternoon of music, foam, and carefree laughter. With the Indian Ocean as the backdrop, the finale captures the joyful essence of Easter in paradise.
The weeklong Easter celebration allows guests to immerse themselves in the gentle rhythm of island life while enjoying wellness activities, cultural experiences, ocean adventures, and sunset entertainment. From sunrise yoga and marine discovery sessions to live performances and beachfront celebrations, every moment is crafted to create lasting memories in the Maldives.
Families looking to celebrate Easter in a truly unforgettable setting are invited to plan their island escape at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. Guests can also enjoy a special benefit of complimentary stay and dining for children aged 11 and under, making the celebration more memorable for families traveling with little ones.
To book your stay or discover exclusive offers, email Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com or visit www.sheratonmaldives.com. To explore the full Easter program, click here.
Family
Fushifaru Maldives to host Easter activities, themed dining and island-wide egg hunt
Fushifaru Maldives has announced a week-long Easter celebration featuring a programme of activities, family experiences and themed dining for guests visiting the island during the holiday period.
The resort’s Easter programme includes a range of creative workshops and recreational activities designed for guests of all ages. Children and families can take part in experiences such as Easter basket making, cupcake decorating, coconut painting and Easter egg decorating, alongside activities including circus skills sessions, hula hoop classes and kids’ spa experiences.
The programme also includes outdoor and marine excursions aimed at showcasing the natural environment surrounding the island. These include sunset dolphin cruises, turtle quests and sunset fishing trips, offering guests opportunities to explore the Maldives’ marine life.
Evening events will feature themed dining experiences and entertainment, including live music performances, cultural shows, karaoke sessions and fire shows.
The main celebration will take place on Easter Sunday, when the resort will host a special Easter Breakfast with the Easter Bunny. The morning programme will also include an island-wide Easter Egg Hunt organised for families and younger guests.
Fushifaru Maldives said the Easter programme has been designed to create memorable holiday experiences while encouraging families and guests to spend time together through interactive activities and island experiences.
Family
Kandooma Maldives invites families to Easter island celebrations
Swap traditional Easter routines for barefoot island celebrations as Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives unveils a vibrant Easter programme designed for families seeking adventure, connection and memorable island moments.
Set on a lush private island surrounded by turquoise lagoons and powder-white beaches, the resort’s Easter festivities blend family adventures, island experiences and indulgent dining in true Maldivian style.
“Easter is a wonderful time for families to come together and create special memories,” said Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. “Our Easter programme has been designed to capture the spirit of the season while embracing the relaxed island lifestyle that makes the Maldives such a special place to celebrate.”
Guests can enjoy a week of fun-filled activities for all ages, from beach games, snorkelling adventures and creative craft sessions to relaxing spa rituals and sunset cocktails by the ocean. Younger guests will be happily entertained at the Kandoo Kids’ Club, where a dedicated Easter programme offers plenty of excitement for little explorers.
The highlight of the celebrations will be the Easter Sunday Dinner Buffet at Kandooma Café, a festive island feast bringing families together around a table filled with global flavours.
Guests can savour traditional Easter favourites from the carving station, vibrant salads and international cuisine, alongside chef-prepared dishes from live cooking stations. A dedicated Kids’ Corner ensures younger diners have their own fun selections, while a spectacular dessert spread, including Kandooma Café’s famous chocolate fountain and live crêpe station, provides a sweet finale to the evening.
Families planning an Easter holiday can choose from a range of holiday packages, including the resort’s popular All-Inclusive offer and a Family Getaway package packed with added extras for parents and children alike. More details can be found here.
The resort’s Easter Brochure outlines the full programme of island adventures and special experiences, including the Kandoo Kids’ Club Easter activities. View Easter Brochure here.
Located in the South Malé Atoll, just a 45-minute speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is renowned for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear lagoon and some of the Maldives’ best scuba diving experiences.
Accommodation ranges from garden and beach villas to spacious two-storey beach houses and overwater villas, offering options ideal for couples, families and groups. Guests can enjoy six dining venues, a vibrant activities programme and wellness experiences at Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala.
For more information, please visit: www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com.
Family
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives introduces ‘Easter by the Tides’ programme
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites guests to embrace the spirit of renewal with “Easter by the Tides,” a thoughtfully curated island celebration inspired by the rhythms of the ocean and the joy of togetherness. Set against the tranquil beauty of the Indian Ocean, the festivities blend culinary artistry, nature-led exploration, wellness rituals, and family-friendly experiences designed to create meaningful moments throughout the Easter season.
Rooted in Alila’s philosophy of purposeful living and connection to nature, the celebration unfolds through a series of immersive activities that encourage guests to slow down, reconnect, and experience the island in new and inspiring ways.
Guests can begin their days with mindful wellness sessions such as Tai Chi Breathing and morning yoga overlooking the sea, while marine-led experiences including coral planting and guided snorkeling invite them to discover the vibrant underwater world surrounding the resort.
Families and younger guests can also take part in playful Easter traditions with a tropical twist, including a snorkeling Easter egg hunt set within the island’s turquoise lagoon — a joyful moment of discovery that blends festive fun with the beauty of the ocean environment.
Culinary experiences form a highlight of the celebration, with special themed dining moments and sweet creations by World Champion Pastry Chef Rolf Mürner from Switzerland. Guests will have the opportunity to witness the artistry behind his celebrated chocolate craftsmanship and indulge in imaginative desserts inspired by the spirit of Easter.
“At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, Easter is a meaningful time to celebrate renewal, connection, and shared moments in a setting shaped by nature,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “With ‘Easter by the Tides,’ our team has created experiences that reflect the beauty and rhythm of island life while inviting guests to embrace the season with a sense of joy and discovery.”
The celebration is complemented by distinctive dining experiences across the resort’s restaurants, including a special Boat-to-Table BBQ at Seasalt, where fresh flavours and island-inspired cuisine take centre stage.
“Our culinary team wanted to capture the essence of Easter through creativity, craftsmanship, and flavour,” said Frank Wackerhagen, Executive Chef of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “From Chef Rolf Mürner’s exquisite chocolate creations to our Easter-themed dining experiences by the sea, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to create moments of delight for our guests.”
Blending nature, gastronomy, wellness, and family traditions, Easter by the Tides invites guests to celebrate the season in a way that feels both vibrant and serene — where every moment unfolds in harmony with the gentle rhythm of island life.
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