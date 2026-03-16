Family
Fushifaru Maldives to host Easter activities, themed dining and island-wide egg hunt
Fushifaru Maldives has announced a week-long Easter celebration featuring a programme of activities, family experiences and themed dining for guests visiting the island during the holiday period.
The resort’s Easter programme includes a range of creative workshops and recreational activities designed for guests of all ages. Children and families can take part in experiences such as Easter basket making, cupcake decorating, coconut painting and Easter egg decorating, alongside activities including circus skills sessions, hula hoop classes and kids’ spa experiences.
The programme also includes outdoor and marine excursions aimed at showcasing the natural environment surrounding the island. These include sunset dolphin cruises, turtle quests and sunset fishing trips, offering guests opportunities to explore the Maldives’ marine life.
Evening events will feature themed dining experiences and entertainment, including live music performances, cultural shows, karaoke sessions and fire shows.
The main celebration will take place on Easter Sunday, when the resort will host a special Easter Breakfast with the Easter Bunny. The morning programme will also include an island-wide Easter Egg Hunt organised for families and younger guests.
Fushifaru Maldives said the Easter programme has been designed to create memorable holiday experiences while encouraging families and guests to spend time together through interactive activities and island experiences.
Family
Kandooma Maldives invites families to Easter island celebrations
Swap traditional Easter routines for barefoot island celebrations as Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives unveils a vibrant Easter programme designed for families seeking adventure, connection and memorable island moments.
Set on a lush private island surrounded by turquoise lagoons and powder-white beaches, the resort’s Easter festivities blend family adventures, island experiences and indulgent dining in true Maldivian style.
“Easter is a wonderful time for families to come together and create special memories,” said Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. “Our Easter programme has been designed to capture the spirit of the season while embracing the relaxed island lifestyle that makes the Maldives such a special place to celebrate.”
Guests can enjoy a week of fun-filled activities for all ages, from beach games, snorkelling adventures and creative craft sessions to relaxing spa rituals and sunset cocktails by the ocean. Younger guests will be happily entertained at the Kandoo Kids’ Club, where a dedicated Easter programme offers plenty of excitement for little explorers.
The highlight of the celebrations will be the Easter Sunday Dinner Buffet at Kandooma Café, a festive island feast bringing families together around a table filled with global flavours.
Guests can savour traditional Easter favourites from the carving station, vibrant salads and international cuisine, alongside chef-prepared dishes from live cooking stations. A dedicated Kids’ Corner ensures younger diners have their own fun selections, while a spectacular dessert spread, including Kandooma Café’s famous chocolate fountain and live crêpe station, provides a sweet finale to the evening.
Families planning an Easter holiday can choose from a range of holiday packages, including the resort’s popular All-Inclusive offer and a Family Getaway package packed with added extras for parents and children alike. More details can be found here.
The resort’s Easter Brochure outlines the full programme of island adventures and special experiences, including the Kandoo Kids’ Club Easter activities. View Easter Brochure here.
Located in the South Malé Atoll, just a 45-minute speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is renowned for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear lagoon and some of the Maldives’ best scuba diving experiences.
Accommodation ranges from garden and beach villas to spacious two-storey beach houses and overwater villas, offering options ideal for couples, families and groups. Guests can enjoy six dining venues, a vibrant activities programme and wellness experiences at Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala.
For more information, please visit: www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com.
Family
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives introduces ‘Easter by the Tides’ programme
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites guests to embrace the spirit of renewal with “Easter by the Tides,” a thoughtfully curated island celebration inspired by the rhythms of the ocean and the joy of togetherness. Set against the tranquil beauty of the Indian Ocean, the festivities blend culinary artistry, nature-led exploration, wellness rituals, and family-friendly experiences designed to create meaningful moments throughout the Easter season.
Rooted in Alila’s philosophy of purposeful living and connection to nature, the celebration unfolds through a series of immersive activities that encourage guests to slow down, reconnect, and experience the island in new and inspiring ways.
Guests can begin their days with mindful wellness sessions such as Tai Chi Breathing and morning yoga overlooking the sea, while marine-led experiences including coral planting and guided snorkeling invite them to discover the vibrant underwater world surrounding the resort.
Families and younger guests can also take part in playful Easter traditions with a tropical twist, including a snorkeling Easter egg hunt set within the island’s turquoise lagoon — a joyful moment of discovery that blends festive fun with the beauty of the ocean environment.
Culinary experiences form a highlight of the celebration, with special themed dining moments and sweet creations by World Champion Pastry Chef Rolf Mürner from Switzerland. Guests will have the opportunity to witness the artistry behind his celebrated chocolate craftsmanship and indulge in imaginative desserts inspired by the spirit of Easter.
“At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, Easter is a meaningful time to celebrate renewal, connection, and shared moments in a setting shaped by nature,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “With ‘Easter by the Tides,’ our team has created experiences that reflect the beauty and rhythm of island life while inviting guests to embrace the season with a sense of joy and discovery.”
The celebration is complemented by distinctive dining experiences across the resort’s restaurants, including a special Boat-to-Table BBQ at Seasalt, where fresh flavours and island-inspired cuisine take centre stage.
“Our culinary team wanted to capture the essence of Easter through creativity, craftsmanship, and flavour,” said Frank Wackerhagen, Executive Chef of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “From Chef Rolf Mürner’s exquisite chocolate creations to our Easter-themed dining experiences by the sea, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to create moments of delight for our guests.”
Blending nature, gastronomy, wellness, and family traditions, Easter by the Tides invites guests to celebrate the season in a way that feels both vibrant and serene — where every moment unfolds in harmony with the gentle rhythm of island life.
Family
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa announces Easter art collaboration with Shimha Shakeeb
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa has announced a special Easter collaboration with one of the most celebrated Maldivian watercolor artists, Shimha Shakeeb, taking place from 4 to 7 April. The exclusive residency will introduce guests to the rich cultural narratives of the Maldives through art, creativity, and immersive experiences.
Shimha Shakeeb is known for her beautiful watercolor paintings that capture the landscapes, architecture, and traditions of the Maldives. She has exhibited her work at Dubai Expo 2020, Crossroads Maldives, and the National Art Gallery in Malé, and has worked with well-known institutions and resorts, including The Ritz-Carlton Maldives.
During the Easter residency, guests can join live painting sessions, interactive workshops, and kids’ art classes. For those looking for a more personal experience, private art sessions will also be available, allowing guests to work closely with Shimha to create their own unique pieces under her guidance. These activities let visitors of all ages explore their creativity and connect with Maldivian heritage in a hands-on way.
This collaboration reflects Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa’s commitment to creating immersive art experiences that inspire guests while promoting sustainable and mindful practices. Through workshops, live demonstrations, and private sessions, visitors are encouraged to explore their creativity in harmony with the island’s natural surroundings. Set against the stunning Indian Ocean, the Easter art residency offers a meaningful and inspiring holiday where guests can connect with both art and nature, celebrate creativity, and take-home memories and skills that extend beyond their stay.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@ennismore.com or +960 656 3000.
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