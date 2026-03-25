Love
dusitD2 Feydhoo hosts multi-day wedding buyout with international guests
Following an elegant wedding celebration in Mumbai, a couple chose to extend their festivities in the Maldives with an exclusive multi-day post-wedding private island buyout at dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives.
Joined by close family, Bollywood celebrities, and elite business figures, the celebration transitioned from a traditional city setting to a vibrant island experience, transforming the resort into a private playground of curated moments. The presence of high-profile guests added to the exclusivity and prestige of the occasion, further highlighting the Maldives as a preferred destination for distinguished clientele.
Over the course of four days, guests enjoyed a seamless blend of relaxed daytime gatherings, beachside experiences, and lively evening celebrations. The program featured a mix of themed events, entertainment, and social experiences, creating a dynamic atmosphere that balanced intimacy with high energy. From beachfront activities and sunset moments to music-led evenings and after-parties, the celebration reflected a modern approach to destination weddings.
dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives continues to strengthen its position as a leading destination for weddings and exclusive group buyouts, offering a fresh, lifestyle-driven concept tailored for today’s luxury traveler. The resort is fully equipped with high-quality event infrastructure, including advanced audio-visual systems, premium sound setups, high-performance speakers, dynamic stage lighting, and fully customisable staging solutions.
A key highlight is the resort’s versatile indoor event hall, designed to host everything from elegant ceremonies and gala dinners to high-energy parties and late-night entertainment. With flexible layouts and integrated technical capabilities, alongside expansive outdoor venues, the resort delivers a complete and seamless event experience.
This celebration further reinforces the Maldives’ growing appeal as a preferred destination for post-wedding experiences and group celebrations. By combining creative flexibility with world-class execution, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives continues to redefine how modern weddings and events are experienced in the Maldives.
For more information or event inquiries, please visit dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives’ website or contact the events team at events.d2md@dusit.com.
Love
Fushifaru Maldives combines romance and lunar new year traditions in guest programme
Fushifaru Maldives marked Valentine’s Day and the Year of the Fire Horse with a week of themed celebrations, offering guests a programme of dining, performances and cultural activities.
Valentine’s Day was observed with a series of resort-wide arrangements, including bespoke décor at the infinity pool and a kissing booth set up on the sandbank. Live music and a curated playlist accompanied the celebrations, while couples dined under the stars at Korakali. The dinner featured a menu designed for the occasion, with desserts including red velvet cake, macarons, chocolate almond cake and butterscotch mousse.
The programme then transitioned to celebrations for the Year of the Fire Horse, which symbolises energy and new beginnings. Guests attended fire dance and lion dance performances staged along the beach. Two red horse installations were positioned as part of the setup, framed by a line of fire to mark the start of the lunar year.
Younger guests were offered a hands-on cultural activity through a Tang Hu Lu class, where participants learned to prepare traditional caramelised fruit candy.
The week concluded with an Asian-themed dinner, featuring dishes such as Peking duck, grilled seafood and an interactive Chinese wok station, allowing guests to engage directly with the culinary experience.
The series of events formed part of the resort’s ongoing efforts to provide themed experiences that combine dining, culture and seasonal celebrations.
Love
Romance in nature: Valentine’s week at Eri Maldives
Newly-launched Eri Maldives introduces its first Valentine’s programme A Love Set in Nature (10–16 February 2026), offering a nature-rooted, pared-back celebration of love designed for couples seeking presence, simplicity and meaningful time together.
Love, Shared at the Table
At the heart of Valentine’s at Eri is an intimate dining experience centred on an exquisite six-course Aphrodisiac Menu, paired with a chilled glass of Rosé Champagne at Soul Kitchen’s beach area or The Jetty, with live music and ocean sounds. Couples can also sample a Jumbo Valentine Cocktail designed for two at Sip & Dip, or opt for private dining at a secluded corner on the beach or in-villa with the Under the Canopy of Stars experience.
Adventures for Two
For couples who connect through discovery, Eri’s Valentine’s programme invites love to unfold through shared adventure, where guests can cement their love and Dive into Forever with a private Discover Scuba Diving session, welcoming learners of all levels. For a more elaborate adventure between sky and ocean, travellers can also sign up for the Tides & Togetherness combo excursion, which combines a 30-minute jet ski ride with a 45-minute guided snorkelling among Eri’s world-class house reef.
Slowing Down Time
As day gives way to dusk, the Golden Hour Serenades offers a gentle sunset cruise across the lagoon, with sparkling wine in hand and live guitar drifting as a prelude to the evening. Slipping into wellness, Between Sea & Stars offers another balanced alternative for guests to treat loved ones to a calming 60-minute aromatherapy massage and a private dinner at sunset with Champagne, giving travellers a reason to linger.
Curated for those wanting stillness to stay, Maldivian Ocean Dream offers an extended moment of rest, with a couples’ ritual lasting for an hour and half, using flowing palm stroke techniques inspired by the sea with aromatherapy to release tension.
A Love Story – Extended
Catering to couples who want it all, Eri’s full-day An Eternal Love Story itinerary offers a complete romantic journey that removes the need for choice. Thoughtfully curated, the experience flows from a Champagne breakfast and an afternoon of spa serenity into an evening of sunset cruising and dinner accompanied by Dom Pérignon Champagne, with a private photographer on hand to quietly capture the moments.
To top it all off, guests booking a minimum of two body massages during Valentine’s Week are invited to enjoy a complimentary 30-minute Foot Massage.
Sky Studios start from £313 per night on a Full Board basis, with 40% off applied when booking directly with Eri Maldives.
Love
Kandooma Maldives invites couples to gift island escape this Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is all about romance, anticipation and surprise, and in 2026 couples are dreaming bigger than the traditional bouquet of red roses or dinner out. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites romantics to elevate their Valentine’s gifting with a digital gift voucher for a Maldives island getaway, offering the ultimate gift: time together, far away from the everyday.
The Island Romance Package at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has been thoughtfully designed to deliver a seamless and unforgettable couples’ escape. The package includes accommodation and daily dining for two at Kandooma Café, the resort’s international buffet restaurant, along with in-villa welcome amenities and a thoughtful selection of romantic experiences.
Couples can look forward to special moments such as a beach picnic lunch, breakfast in bed, and a private beachfront dinner set-up, perfectly tailored for those seeking intimacy, indulgence and tropical tranquillity. For ocean-loving adventurers, the package also includes dive experiences for certified divers, adding an exhilarating touch to the celebration. Island Romance packages start from US$548++ per villa per night for two (depending on dates of stay and villa category), with a minimum three-night stay.
“Some guests choose to gift a cash amount that can be applied toward a booking, while others prefer to arrange the stay in advance and purchase gift vouchers for memorable add-ons,” said Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
Valentine’s Day goes well beyond the 14th February at the private island paradise. “At Kandooma, we celebrate romance and togetherness throughout February as part of our Month of Love celebrations, and our gift vouchers allow guests to give something truly meaningful, even if they can’t travel right away.” she added.
Located in the South Malé Atoll, just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a tropical island paradise renowned for its white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoon, and world-class diving and surfing. Accommodation ranges from Garden and Beach Villas to two-storey Beach Houses and the resort’s signature Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme, while six dining venues and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala complete the island escape. www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com
Gift vouchers can be purchased via the resort’s website. For the full Month of Love 2026 Brochure, please visit here.
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