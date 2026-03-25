dusitD2 Feydhoo hosts multi-day wedding buyout with international guests

Following an elegant wedding celebration in Mumbai, a couple chose to extend their festivities in the Maldives with an exclusive multi-day post-wedding private island buyout at dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives.

Joined by close family, Bollywood celebrities, and elite business figures, the celebration transitioned from a traditional city setting to a vibrant island experience, transforming the resort into a private playground of curated moments. The presence of high-profile guests added to the exclusivity and prestige of the occasion, further highlighting the Maldives as a preferred destination for distinguished clientele.

Over the course of four days, guests enjoyed a seamless blend of relaxed daytime gatherings, beachside experiences, and lively evening celebrations. The program featured a mix of themed events, entertainment, and social experiences, creating a dynamic atmosphere that balanced intimacy with high energy. From beachfront activities and sunset moments to music-led evenings and after-parties, the celebration reflected a modern approach to destination weddings.

dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives continues to strengthen its position as a leading destination for weddings and exclusive group buyouts, offering a fresh, lifestyle-driven concept tailored for today’s luxury traveler. The resort is fully equipped with high-quality event infrastructure, including advanced audio-visual systems, premium sound setups, high-performance speakers, dynamic stage lighting, and fully customisable staging solutions.

A key highlight is the resort’s versatile indoor event hall, designed to host everything from elegant ceremonies and gala dinners to high-energy parties and late-night entertainment. With flexible layouts and integrated technical capabilities, alongside expansive outdoor venues, the resort delivers a complete and seamless event experience.

This celebration further reinforces the Maldives’ growing appeal as a preferred destination for post-wedding experiences and group celebrations. By combining creative flexibility with world-class execution, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives continues to redefine how modern weddings and events are experienced in the Maldives.

For more information or event inquiries, please visit dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives’ website or contact the events team at events.d2md@dusit.com.