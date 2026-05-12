Entertainment
DJ Lara Fraser and Giorgio Chiarello headline music and mixology week at Niva Dhigali Maldives
This October, Niva Dhigali Maldives invites guests to embrace the island’s natural rhythm as internationally renowned DJ, producer and radio host DJ Lara Fraser joins Italy’s most awarded flair bartender Giorgio Chiarello for an exclusive week of music, mixology and island celebration. From 25th to 31st October 2026, the duo will bring their signature artistry to the heart of the island with sunset DJ sessions at Haali Bar, curated cocktail experiences, and a vibrant Halloween party at East Bar.
Perched on the western edge of the island, Haali Bar is one of Niva Dhigali’s most iconic spaces – a place where the sky melts into shades of gold and coral, naturally shaped by the sea. As the sun begins to dip below the horizon each evening, guests will be immersed in Lara’s signature open-format sound, blending dance, house and hip hop into sunset sets designed to flow with the energy of the ocean and the golden light of dusk, while Giorgio crafts a curated selection of signature cocktails with his celebrated flair.
Known for performing on some of the world’s most prestigious stages – including the Red Bull Stage, McLaren’s Trafalgar Square takeover, the Monaco and Las Vegas Grand Prix, Wembley Arena, Royal Ascot, the Cannes Film Festival and global Fashion Weeks – Lara brings an internationally celebrated energy to the island, creating unforgettable moments as day drifts into night.
Complementing the week’s soundtrack, Italy’s most awarded flair bartender Giorgio Chiarello returns to Niva Dhigali with his signature artistry and cocktail mastery. Globally celebrated for his flair performances and expertise in American-style mixology, Giorgio will present a curated selection of signature cocktails at Haali Bar, where guests can watch his dynamic showmanship unfold against the backdrop of uninterrupted sunset views.
At Niva Dhigali, every moment moves with ease – from tranquil mornings by the lagoon to golden sunsets at Haali and lively nights at East Bar – creating memories shaped by nature, music, flavour and the freedom of island life.
Entertainment
‘One festival, every sense’: Fari Islands Festival announces August 2026 return
The Fari Islands Festival is set to return from 13 to 15 August 2026, bringing together Patina Maldives, Fari Islands and The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands for a three-day celebration of creativity, culture, wellbeing and nature across the Fari Islands archipelago.
Following the success of its inaugural edition in September 2025, the festival will once again transform the two resorts into a shared platform for artistic expression, culinary exploration and holistic experiences. Designed as an immersive gathering rather than a conventional event, the festival invites guests to slow down, connect and engage with the islands through carefully curated moments shaped by place, people and creative exchange.
Conceived under the philosophy of The Home of Island Artistry, Fari Islands represents a vision where luxury, nature, craft and community coexist in balance. This ethos continues to underpin the 2026 edition of the festival, which blends cultural curiosity, environmental stewardship and mindful wellbeing into a programme that celebrates creativity in all its forms.
Guided by its defining motto, “One Festival, Every Sense,” the Fari Islands Festival unfolds across five interconnected pillars: Culinary Exploration, Creative Artistry, Body, Mind and Soul, Sonic Immersion, and Nature Amplified. Together, these pillars shape a journey that engages guests through taste, sound, movement, conversation and connection to the natural environment.
The 2025 edition established the festival’s scope and ambition, featuring poetry and spoken-word gatherings, live music performances, chef-led dining experiences, wellness rituals and guided encounters with the marine environment. Artists, chefs and collaborators from across disciplines activated spaces throughout the islands, creating a fluid programme that moved seamlessly from day into night.
Building on this foundation, the 2026 festival will continue to favour flow over fixed schedules. Guests can expect a balance of structured moments and open exploration, with experiences revealed progressively across multiple settings and times of day. This approach allows participants to move freely between moments of participation, observation and discovery, fostering a sense of personal connection and shared experience.
One of the highlights of the festival will once again be its concluding celebration at Fari Marina Village, where the closing night brings together flavour, sound and community. The marina will host a curated gathering of culinary expressions from both resorts, alongside local vendors and pop-up concepts, accompanied by live music that carries through the evening as guests move between kitchens, conversations and communal tables.
Reserve a stay at Fari Islands Festival at The Ritz Carlton Maldives or Patina Maldives.
Entertainment
Strong demand sees Kandooma Maldives 2026 concert series selling out early
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in partnership with Music in Paradise, has confirmed an exceptional line-up of internationally acclaimed Australian artists for its 2026 concert series. With demand already soaring, several events are now sold out or close to capacity, reaffirming Kandooma’s reputation as one of the world’s most intimate and exclusive live-music destinations.
The Cat Empire | 17–24 May 2026 – Almost Sold Out
The multi-award-winning jazz-funk phenomenon will bring their infectious energy and global sound to Kandooma for three sunset beach concerts. Fusing jazz, funk, ska, Latin and reggae, The Cat Empire are renowned for high-octane live performances and feel-good rhythms. Only six Beach Houses (from A$4,550++ per person twin share) remain available for this week. Please visit here.
Missy Higgins | 13–20 June 2026 – Limited Availability
Following her hugely successful 2025 debut at Kandooma, Missy Higgins returns to the Maldives after declaring she had “unfinished business” in paradise. The beloved singer-songwriter will perform three exclusive sunset concerts across the resort’s beachfront and rooftop venues, complemented by intimate meet-and-greet moments. Overwater Villas and Two-Bedroom Beach Houses are now sold out. 7-night packages start at A$4,490++ per person, twin share. Please visit here.
SOLD OUT – ICEHOUSE | 5–12 September 2026
One of Australia’s most iconic bands, ICEHOUSE will perform two unforgettable sunset beach concerts on Kandooma’s private island, limited to just 250 guests. Frontman and creative visionary Iva Davies will also host a special fan Q&A, creating a rare opportunity for music lovers to connect up close with a true legend. This week-long tropical celebration is now completely sold out.
Kate Miller-Heidke | 3–10 October 2026
Renowned for her soaring vocals and captivating stage presence, Kate Miller-Heidke brings her extraordinary talent to Kandooma for an exclusive island residency. A classically trained vocalist and one of Australia’s most distinctive performers, Kate moves seamlessly between pop, folk and opera. From composing Muriel’s Wedding The Musical and the award-winning opera The Rabbits, to representing Australia at Eurovision and coaching on The Voice Australia, her performances promise emotional depth and musical brilliance in an unforgettable setting. 7-night stays start from A$3,450 per person, twin share.
“We’re incredibly excited by this year’s line-up, with each artist bringing something truly distinctive and appealing to different audiences,” said Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“The response to our 2026 concerts has been phenomenal, and it’s easy to see why. These are not traditional concerts, they are highly exclusive island residencies that blend music, travel and once-in-a-lifetime moments, which is exactly what today’s travellers are seeking,”
A hallmark of a Music in Paradise organised event at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is its unrivalled intimacy. Each concert week is strictly capped at approximately 250 guests, with performances staged across spectacular island venues including the Surf Beach, Main Beach and the resort’s iconic rooftop Sunset Bar. Every event spans several days and features multiple performances, special artist interactions and curated island experiences.
Located in the South Malé Atoll, just 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a tropical island paradise renowned for its white, sandy beaches, turquoise lagoon and world-class diving and surfing. Accommodation ranges from Garden and Beach Villas to two-storey Beach Houses and Overwater Villas. Families are welcomed with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme, while six dining venues and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala complete the experience.
The exclusive concert weeks are available only to guests who book through Music in Paradise. For bookings and full programme details, please visit here.
Entertainment
Craig David shares emotional Maldives moment after ‘Rise & Fall’ surprise at resort dinner
British singer and songwriter Craig David has shared an emotional reflection from his recent visit to the Maldives after being surprised at dinner by the Maldivian Duo, Huyam and Shan, @huya_shan, who performed a cover of his hit Rise & Fall at a resort.
Posting on Instagram, the 43-year-old artist wrote: “This touched my heart differently🥹❤️ At dinner @huya_shan a beautiful local Maldivian duo surprised me with a cover of Rise & Fall🎶 Little did I know a core memory was being made✨Thank you both for this kind & thoughtful gift.”
The moment—shared with David’s global audience—spotlighted a side of the Maldives experience that goes beyond scenery: intimate, guest-facing cultural encounters where local talent becomes part of the evening’s story. The singer’s emphasis on being “touched” and describing the performance as a “core memory” drew strong engagement from fans, many of whom responded to the warmth of the exchange and the setting in the Maldives.
Rise & Fall, released in 2003, is one of David’s best-known songs and features Sting, built around a sample from Shape of My Heart. The choice of song—and the surprise delivery—appeared to resonate personally with the artist, who has often spoken about music’s power to connect people across places and backgrounds.
Craig David rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s, breaking through with Fill Me In and the multi-platinum debut album Born to Do It, before building a catalogue spanning UK garage, R&B and pop. His Maldives post adds to a growing pattern of high-profile artists and public figures sharing on-island moments with local performers—an increasingly visible intersection between luxury hospitality and Maldivian creative talent.
Huya and Shan are known for their work as part of the duo, “Huya & Shan” and their performances in resorts of Maldives. They have also been featured previously for their roles in the Maldives’ tourism entertainment scene. In this instance, the duet created what David described as a lasting memory—one that also amplified Maldivian musicianship to a global audience in a single post.
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