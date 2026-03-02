News
Niva Dhigali Maldives to host wellness week with Gemma Merna this June
This June, Niva Dhigali Maldives invites guests to experience wellbeing at its own pace. As part of Wellness Week with Gemma Merna, this private island becomes a space for calm, connection and renewal, with five days shaped to restore the body and mind in a setting that feels open, natural and alive.
Gemma Merna is a Master Intuitive Psychology Coach, hypnotherapist, yoga and Pilates teacher, sound healer, and founder of Mind and Wellness. She blends science-backed practices with intuition, movement, and mindfulness to guide guests in reconnecting with themselves, cultivating clarity, confidence, and calm in a deeply restorative way.
For this Maldives retreat, Gemma has curated a five-day programme combining mindful movement, meditation, sound healing, and reflective workshops. Guests can expect a nurturing yet empowering journey, supported by the island’s natural rhythm of light, sea and open space.
Each day begins framed by gentle ocean breeze and sunrise light, with revitalising yoga flows designed to awaken the body and calm the mind. Guided workshops explore simple tools for releasing tension and inviting ease, from Gua-Sha self-care techniques to sessions that encourage inner strength and mental clarity. Movement finds its own pace with Pilates sessions that balance breath and body, while sunset yoga flows and restorative soundbaths invite quiet reflection as day turns to evening.
Surrounded by the tranquil beauty of the Raa Atoll, Niva Dhigali offers a setting made for presence and renewal. Days are unhurried, horizons stretch endlessly, and the sea is a quiet companion to every moment. Whether practising on the jetty at sunrise or resting under palms after a soundbath on Haali Beach, each day unfolds with ease, allowing guests to reconnect with their body, mind and surroundings.
Pause. Breathe. Enjoy the simple rhythms of the island, carrying the feeling of this week with you long after departure.
Drink
German winemaker Patrick Heitlinger to headline exclusive dinner at SO/ Maldives
On 07th March, SO/ Maldives collaborates with Germany’s prestigious family wineries, Weingut Heitlinger and Burg Ravensburg, to present an intimate and stylish Winemaker’s Dinner a celebration of modern Pinot set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.
In a refined fusion of European heritage and island glamour, SO/ Maldives will host third-generation winemaker Patrick Jacklin Heitlinger and his wife Lilly for a singular evening dedicated to craftsmanship, storytelling, and exceptional wine.
At the heart of Weingut Heitlinger lies a philosophy of balance, tradition reimagined for the modern palate. As a proud VDP estate, the winery is known for its biodynamic approach and its expressive Pinot wines that range from vibrant estate selections to complex single-vineyard masterpieces.
Hosted in the fashion-forward surroundings of SO/ Maldives, the evening unfolds as an intimate encounter between vineyard and island. Guests will indulge in a meticulously curated five-course menu, each dish artfully paired with Heitlinger’s celebrated Pinot wines revealing layers of texture, minerality, and character.
Between courses, Patrick and Lilly will share personal stories of their heritage in Tiefenbach, of vineyards kissed by German sunshine, and of a family legacy that continues to evolve with grace and ambition.
This collaboration is more than a dinner it is a meeting of worlds: German terroir and Maldivian glamour, biodynamic purity and contemporary luxury, heritage and haute living.
Seats are limited for this exclusive one-night affair.
For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com or call +960 664-9100
News
An invitation to savour the good life at Le Méridien Maldives
There are Maldives resorts, and then there is Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa. Set on the pristine Thilamaafushi island in the Lhaviyani Atoll, the chic, eco-conscious retreat transforms the Maldivian escape into a journey of exploration, creativity and the art of savouring life’s simple pleasures. Surrounded by turquoise lagoons and a vibrant housereef, each day unfolds at the rhythm of the ocean, guided by elevated dining, meaningful experiences and moments crafted to inspire discovery, indulgence and lasting memories.
From extraordinary marine encounters and globally influenced gastronomy to year-round sun-soaked experiences and island living tailored for couples, families and friends, the resort embodies the hallmarks of meaningful travel today: authenticity, creativity and sustainability.
Nature as an experience, not a backdrop
At Le Méridien Maldives, nature is not observed, it is experienced. Through Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™, guests are invited to embrace intentional travel by participating in initiatives that support marine conservation and sustainable island living.
At the heart of the island’s conservation ethos is the Marine Conservation Hub. Led by the resident marine biologist, the programme delivers immersive, hands-on experiences that transform curiosity into contribution. Signature programmes include Turtle Quest, Seagrass Awareness, Reef Explorer, Ray Bay and Coral Awareness, each designed to deepen understanding of the Maldives’ fragile ecosystems while actively protecting them.
Sustainability extends onto land at one of the largest greenhouses in the Maldives. Guided by the resort’s head horticulturalist, guests discover how hydroponic farming supports year-round food production in land- scarce environments. This innovative system reduces water consumption while supplying fresh lettuce, herbs and leafy greens to the island’s restaurants, reinforcing the resort’s commitment to responsible island lifestyle.
A culinary journey across cultures
Dining at Le Méridien Maldives is a journey shaped by global flavours and refined technique. Five distinctive restaurants and bars offer a spectrum of culinary experiences, from Japanese precision and teppanyaki theatre at Tabemasu, to Spanish-inspired cuisine at Riviera, relaxed beachfront grills at Velaa Bar + Grill and international favourites at Turquoise.
As the sun begins to set, La Vie, the adults-only bar, celebrates French joie de vivre through curated roséwines and golden hour experiences defined by relaxed elegance, sociable energy and effortless style.
Au Soleil: where the spirit of summer never fades
At Le Méridien Maldives, summer is a state of mind. Through the brand’s signature Au Soleil programme, the resort invites guests to celebrate the spirit of endless summer inspired by the French Riviera. This philosophy comes to life through relaxed poolside moments, live DJ sessions and sunset soirées that blend laid-back glamour with tropical ease.
A chilled glass of rosé, the signature rosé-inspired sorbet, a spontaneous game of backgammon and live music under an amber sky transform each afternoon into a celebration of the good life, framed by the endless blues of the Indian Ocean.
Movement, creativity and effortless wellbeing
For travellers seeking balance, the resort offers a harmonious blend of vitality and restoration. Sunrise and sunset yoga, Pilates, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding energise the day, while the Art Gallery invites guests to explore their creative side through immersive experiences such as Sip & Paint.
The island’s padel court introduces one of the world’s fastest-growing sports to the Maldives, adding a contemporary, social dimension to island living. Beneath the surface, guided snorkelling, diving expeditions, night dives and dolphin cruises reveal the extraordinary biodiversity of the surrounding waters.
Suspended above the lagoon, the overwater Explore Spa completes the wellbeing journey. Glass-panelled floors reveal the coral garden below, creating a serene connection to the ocean. Personalised therapies and couples’ experiences restore balance, calm the mind and reconnect body and spirit to the rhythm of the sea.
Island living designed for families and friends
Le Méridien Maldives seamlessly caters to families and multi-generational travellers. Spacious villas, including two-bedroom beach and overwater havens, provide generous shared living areas alongside private spaces for rest and retreat.
Younger guests are welcomed at Le Méridien Family Kids Hub, where enriching programmes blend creativity, environmental awareness and island discovery. From hands-on crafts and culinary workshops to outdoor adventures and night camping, children experience the Maldives through their own lens of wonder, while parents enjoy uninterrupted moments of reconnection.
An invitation to Savour the Good Life
Rooted in the brand’s philosophy to Savour the Good Life, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa offers more than a holiday, it is a place where culture meets conservation, creativity meets comfort, and each experience feels effortless yet intentional.
Whether travelling as a couple, with family or among friends, every stay brings inspiration and a renewed appreciation for the beauty of slow mornings, golden sunsets and meaningful connection.
For the ultimate island escape, the resort introduces a limited-time offer featuring an all-inclusive meal plan, seaplane transfers for two adults, complimentary stay and dining for children, access to Le Méridien Family Kids Hub and a wealth of curated adventures. The package is available for a minimum seven-night stay, with bookings and travel valid until 30 April 2026.
For more information about Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, please visit lemeridien-maldives.com or contact the resort at reservations.maldives@lemeridien.com.
Cooking
Ba’theli by the Reef at Milaidhoo Maldives introduces family-style Maldivian fine dining
Milaidhoo Maldives, the renowned luxury boutique resort in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, has announced the evolution of Ba’theli by the Reef – the world’s only Maldivian fine-dining restaurant set aboard traditional dhoni boats in a lagoon.
The reimagined concept honours the Maldivian tradition of gathering and sharing meals, introducing a family-style menu designed to be enjoyed communally, just as food is experienced in local island homes.
A new chapter: from individual to communal
Ba’theli has long been Milaidhoo’s signature dining destination, celebrated for its unique setting on three traditional Maldivian dhoni boats and its cuisine inspired by the historic spice route. The new direction deepens this narrative, transforming the experience from individual plating to heartfelt communal celebration.
“At Milaidhoo Maldives, we’ve always believed the best way to truly experience the Maldives is through our flavours,” says Paul van Frank, General Manager. “Ba’theli by the Reef is the heart of that story. By moving to a communal, family-style way of dining, we’re inviting you to eat exactly as we do in our own island homes: passing plates, sharing seconds and letting the conversation flow as naturally as the tide.”
The refreshed concept was guided by Nasreena “Natti” Ali, sous chef from our sister resort Dhigali Maldives, whose expertise in traditional Maldivian cuisine brings depth and authenticity to every dish. Working alongside Ba’theli’s talented local chefs, Natti transformed existing signatures into elegant family-style presentations while introducing new dishes that honour island traditions.
Signature dishes that tell stories
Two dishes exemplify Ba’theli’s dedication to Maldivian culture and sustainability:
- Fihunu Bodu Ihi – Grilled coral Maldivian lobster with curry sauce, featuring lobster caught by local fishermen and curry made from leaves grown in the resort’s Chef’s Garden, connecting the dish to both land and sea.
- Dhivehi Raha – A collection of traditional Maldivian mini dessert treats paired with screw pine ice cream. The ice cream is made from kashikeyo, a rare and exquisite fruit unique to the Maldives, allowing Ba’theli to showcase ingredients found nowhere else on earth.
The menu also features the Malaayfaiy – a traditional, large Maldivian wooden serving dish intricately decorated with lacquer work, historically used to serve elaborate feasts during special occasions like Eid. Culturally, it represents shared meals celebrating community, often featuring fish curry, rice and an array of accompaniments. At Ba’theli, this tradition is honoured and elevated.
The menu celebrates this heritage through:
- Rice dishes including Mas Bai (smoked tuna rice), Aafalu Bai (apple rice), Barabo Bai (pumpkin rice) and Falho Bai (papaya rice), alongside Sri Lankan Lamprais representing the broader spice route influence.
- Traditional soups and breads such as Garudhiya (the beloved Maldivian tuna broth), Roast Paan and Mas Banas (fish buns) – staples of island hospitality.
- Satani (salads) featuring Kopi Fathu Satani (curry leaf salad), Fiyaa Satani (onion salad), Barabo with coconut roti (pumpkin) and Falho Satani (raw papaya) – vibrant accompaniments designed to be shared.
An experience to remember
Ba’theli’s culinary narrative began over 5,000 years ago when the Maldives became a key port for traders sailing from Indonesia and India to Arabia with precious cargoes: cinnamon, cardamom, turmeric, cloves, ginger and pepper. That story continues as talented local chefs create dishes of finesse based on the epicurean delights of the spice route, bringing Maldivian cuisine to life, and supported by the resort’s Chef’s Garden where herbs, vegetables and curry leaves grow just steps from the kitchen.
Ba’theli by the Reef remains the only restaurant in the world set on boats in a lagoon, creating an authentic and unforgettable sense of place. Guests dine aboard three traditional dhoni boats with stunning sunset views over the lagoon, surrounded by the gentle sounds of water and the warmth of Maldivian hospitality.
This is Ba’theli’s new chapter: more communal, proudly Maldivian and as refined as ever.
Trending
