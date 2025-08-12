Drink
Golden hour bliss with Zoe London and Giorgio Chiarello at Dhigali Maldives
This November, Dhigali Maldives will transform its iconic Haali Bar into a lively stage for music and mixology, as British DJ Zoe London and Italian Flair Bartending Champion Giorgio Chiarello join forces for an unforgettable sunset residency from 11 to 15 November 2025.
Each evening, Zoe London will take to the decks, delivering her distinctive mix of house, classic remixes, and uplifting energy to the shores of the Raa Atoll. With more than 15 years’ experience performing at venues such as Soho House and The Ned, as well as at prestigious events including the Formula 1 Paddock Club and festivals like Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, and Latitude, Zoe’s sets promise the perfect soundtrack to golden hour in paradise.
As the sun slips beneath the horizon, guests will be treated to masterfully crafted cocktails from Giorgio Chiarello, Italy’s most decorated Flair Bartender. Renowned for his captivating performances and expertise in American-style mixology, Giorgio will present a bespoke menu featuring three classic cocktails alongside three of his own original creations, each prepared with precision and flair at Haali Bar.
Nestled in the heart of the remote Raa Atoll, Dhigali Maldives is an exclusive Premium All-Inclusive resort that seamlessly blends contemporary minimalist design with the island’s natural beauty. From overwater villas and beachfront suites to snorkelling adventures, fine dining, and rejuvenating spa rituals, the resort offers an immersive and refined escape. With its vibrant house reef just steps away, every element is designed for effortless relaxation and indulgence.
Together, Zoe London and Giorgio Chiarello will infuse the island’s evenings with rhythm, flavour, and artistry, creating an immersive fusion of music and mixology framed by the serene backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
Joos gets juicier: The Standard, Maldives unveils fresh new menu
Joos Café at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is flipping the beach bite game with a sizzling menu makeover that is equal parts delicious, healthy and totally Joos’d up.
The new à la carte lineup serves fresh cravings like the Turkey Club House – a slow-roasted turkey sando stacked with crispy turkey bacon, ripe tomato, Swiss cheese and the signature maple mayo, wrapped in artisan schiacciata flatbread or a soft tortilla. It’s the classic clubhouse, but cooler. The new Kale & Quinoa Bowl, meanwhile, is a plant-based nutritional powerhouse – gluten-free, vegan and deeply satisfying. Massaged kale, fluffy quinoa, creamy avocado, crunchy edamame, seasonal berries and a zesty citrus dressing give it all a sparkle.
And because balance is everything, Joos Café is also throwing its burger-shaped hat in the ring: the new signature Butcher’s Burger is entering the Hard Rock Cafe’s Annual World Burger Competition in Malé. It is stacked high with a juicy Angus patty flame-grilled and lacquered in rich teriyaki sauce, crispy onion rings, homemade bilimbi hot sauce, fried egg, beef bacon and tangy pickles. Smoky, spicy, sweet, crispy, creamy, it’s giving everything and then some.
Nanda, Executive Chef at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, said: “The new Joos Café menu is a love letter to feel-good food. We’ve taken familiar favorites and given them a bold island twist—big flavors, real ingredients, and that signature Joos energy. Whether it’s the Butcher’s Burger that’s making waves or the Kale & Quinoa Bowl that hits the reset button, every dish is crafted to nourish and excite. It’s food that fuels your vibe—whatever time of day you drop in.”
Slide into the all-day Joos café for coffee, pastries, wraps, salads and the kind of lazy breakfasts that spill into lunch. Everything comes tableside or poolside (your call).
La Scolca’s Chiara Soldati to host winemaker dinner at Conrad Maldives
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced an exclusive Winemaker Dinner featuring Chiara Soldati, CEO of La Scolca and one of the most prominent figures in the Italian wine world. The event will take place on 10th August, 2025, at the resort’s iconic underground Wine Cellar, offering an unforgettable evening of heritage, flavor, and elegance.
Celebrating over a century of winemaking excellence, Chiara Soldati represents the fourth generation of the Soldati family to lead La Scolca, Italy’s esteemed wine estate in Gavi, Piedmont. Guests will be treated to a multi-course tasting menu curated to complement La Scolca’s finest vintages.
Dishes on the menu include refined creations such as pan-seared rainbow trout with saffron bisque, herbs-crusted beef tenderloin, and mulled wine poached pears, each paired with exceptional wines personally selected and presented by Chiara Soldati herself.
Held in the Maldives’ first and only underground wine cellar, this intimate dinner is an opportunity for wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs to engage with a legendary winemaker in an exclusive island setting.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 24 world-class brands.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Huvafen Fushi to host iconic 17-course omakase by Japan’s Chef Setsuo Funahashi
Huvafen Fushi, the iconic resort in the Maldives, is set to host an exclusive one-night culinary residency with the renowned two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Nikaku.
On Monday, 11 August 2025, Huvafen Fushi’s overwater restaurant RAW will welcome celebrated Chef Setsuo Funahashi for a 17-course omakase dinner – a traditional Japanese dining experience where the chef selects each dish. This special evening will offer a rare insight into the world of authentic Edomae sushi, a style developed during Japan’s Edo period in the 1700s. Originally created as a method to preserve fish caught in Tokyo Bay before the advent of refrigeration, Edomae sushi involves techniques such as curing with vinegar or salt, simmering, and marinating in sauces.
Chef Funahashi, a third-generation sushi master and the owner of Nikaku in Kitakyushu, is widely respected for his dedication to traditional Japanese methods. He sources the freshest fish from the Kanmon Straits, which separate the islands of Honshu and Kyushu. For this occasion at Huvafen Fushi, every ingredient will be flown in directly from Japan to guarantee the highest standards of quality and authenticity.
Nikaku, which translates as “a pair of cranes” – a symbol of lasting prosperity – stands as a tribute to the enduring craftsmanship of Japanese cuisine. Chef Funahashi continues a two-century legacy, employing techniques such as hontegaeshi for forming nigiri, and refining the anbai – the precise balance of salt and vinegar in sushi rice. Each course will be presented with meticulous attention to detail, offering guests an experience where each dish becomes a work of art.
The evening’s dining will be highly exclusive, with two intimate seatings limited to eight guests per session. A curated selection of premium champagne, fine white wines, and exceptional sake will be available to complement the nuanced flavours of the omakase menu.
This exceptional collaboration exemplifies Huvafen Fushi’s commitment to delivering sophisticated, world-class culinary experiences. It is a celebration of two refined traditions – the serene luxury of the Maldives and the disciplined precision of Japanese cuisine – coming together for an unforgettable night of gastronomic artistry.
Dining at Huvafen Fushi has long been regarded as an elevated affair, with each venue offering distinctive culinary expressions against a backdrop of unspoiled natural beauty. Among them, SALT is considered one of the finest restaurants in the Maldives, blending elegant Japanese flavours with Latin flair in a relaxed Izakaya-style setting poised above the ocean. Designed for sharing and pairing with drinks, its offerings are best enjoyed as the sun sets over the water.
For a more health-conscious alternative, RAW presents a 100% organic, raw food menu in a bistro-inspired format, featuring fresh ingredients sourced from the chef’s own garden and served alongside energising juices. With panoramic views of the sea, RAW offers a tranquil yet refined setting – making it the perfect stage for Chef Funahashi’s rare residency.
