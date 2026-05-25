Joy Island Maldives to host Eid Al-Adha festivities inspired by local traditions

Joy Island Maldives invites guests to experience the joyful spirit of Eid Al-Adha through a vibrant multi-day celebration inspired by authentic Maldivian culture, island traditions, and community togetherness.

Taking place from 26th to 28th May 2026, the festive programme will immerse guests in the rich heritage of the Maldives through traditional performances, local rituals, cultural games, and lively beachfront celebrations designed for both guests and team members to enjoy together.

The festivities begin on 26th May with a special Eid Night Celebration at the Staff Beach, featuring the traditional Eid Malhi lighting ritual accompanied by live Boduberu performances. Guests will also enjoy a Bodibaiy and BBQ gathering beneath the stars, creating a warm and festive island atmosphere.

On 27th May, the celebrations continue with a traditional Eid morning programme, including Eid Prayer, Eid Breakfast, and Eid Salaam led by the resort’s leadership team. Later in the afternoon, guests will be invited to join the vibrant Eid Maali Parade at the Water Sports Beach, showcasing Bodumas performances, Maali characters, traditional ladies’ dancing, and energetic Boduberu drumming.

The cultural festivities will also feature interactive Maldivian games and activities such as Tug of War, Naashi Vehttu, Faigathalhaa, and the colourful Eid Kula Jehun celebration, encouraging guests to experience the playful and communal spirit of local island traditions.

The celebrations conclude on 28th May with a Special Maldivian Night, offering guests an immersive evening inspired by the flavours, music, and traditions of the Maldives.

“At Joy Island Maldives, we are delighted to celebrate Eid Al-Adha by sharing the warmth of Maldivian hospitality and the beauty of our local traditions with guests from around the world,” said Ahmed Jihad, Chief Operating Officer of The Cocoon Collection. “These celebrations are designed to create meaningful cultural connections and joyful moments that truly reflect the spirit of the Maldives.”

Known for its vibrant atmosphere and playful island experiences, Joy Island Maldives continues to create immersive celebrations that bring together culture, entertainment, and unforgettable memories in paradise.