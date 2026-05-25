Culture
Joy Island Maldives to host Eid Al-Adha festivities inspired by local traditions
Joy Island Maldives invites guests to experience the joyful spirit of Eid Al-Adha through a vibrant multi-day celebration inspired by authentic Maldivian culture, island traditions, and community togetherness.
Taking place from 26th to 28th May 2026, the festive programme will immerse guests in the rich heritage of the Maldives through traditional performances, local rituals, cultural games, and lively beachfront celebrations designed for both guests and team members to enjoy together.
The festivities begin on 26th May with a special Eid Night Celebration at the Staff Beach, featuring the traditional Eid Malhi lighting ritual accompanied by live Boduberu performances. Guests will also enjoy a Bodibaiy and BBQ gathering beneath the stars, creating a warm and festive island atmosphere.
On 27th May, the celebrations continue with a traditional Eid morning programme, including Eid Prayer, Eid Breakfast, and Eid Salaam led by the resort’s leadership team. Later in the afternoon, guests will be invited to join the vibrant Eid Maali Parade at the Water Sports Beach, showcasing Bodumas performances, Maali characters, traditional ladies’ dancing, and energetic Boduberu drumming.
The cultural festivities will also feature interactive Maldivian games and activities such as Tug of War, Naashi Vehttu, Faigathalhaa, and the colourful Eid Kula Jehun celebration, encouraging guests to experience the playful and communal spirit of local island traditions.
The celebrations conclude on 28th May with a Special Maldivian Night, offering guests an immersive evening inspired by the flavours, music, and traditions of the Maldives.
“At Joy Island Maldives, we are delighted to celebrate Eid Al-Adha by sharing the warmth of Maldivian hospitality and the beauty of our local traditions with guests from around the world,” said Ahmed Jihad, Chief Operating Officer of The Cocoon Collection. “These celebrations are designed to create meaningful cultural connections and joyful moments that truly reflect the spirit of the Maldives.”
Known for its vibrant atmosphere and playful island experiences, Joy Island Maldives continues to create immersive celebrations that bring together culture, entertainment, and unforgettable memories in paradise.
Culture
Cocoon Maldives brings Maldivian culture to life for Eid Al-Adha Celebrations
Cocoon Maldives invites guests to experience the spirit of Eid Al-Adha through a vibrant celebration inspired by authentic Maldivian culture, traditions, and island hospitality.
Bringing together local heritage and festive island experiences, the celebration will feature a lively lineup of traditional performances and interactive activities designed to immerse guests in the rich cultural identity of the Maldives. Guests will have the opportunity to witness the colourful Bodumas and Maali Parade, inspired by traditional folklore and island festivities, alongside energetic local dance performances presented by the resort’s team members.
The celebration will also include a traditional Coconut Show, the exciting Bodumas Chase performance, live DJ entertainment, and a festive gathering atmosphere complete with refreshing mocktails and island-inspired refreshments.
As part of the experience, guests can enjoy authentic cultural moments while discovering the warmth and joyful spirit of Maldivian celebrations in a unique beachfront setting. The festivities will continue into the second day with interactive activities and friendly games between guests and team members, creating memorable moments of connection and celebration.
“At Cocoon Maldives, we are delighted to celebrate Eid Al-Adha by sharing the beauty of Maldivian traditions and creating meaningful experiences for our guests,” said Ahmed Jihad, Chief Operating Officer of The Cocoon Collection. “Through cultural performances, island festivities, and shared moments of joy, we aim to offer an authentic and memorable celebration in paradise.”
Known as the first design resort in the Maldives, Cocoon Maldives continues to create immersive guest experiences that combine island luxury with local culture, bringing travellers closer to the spirit of the destination.
Culture
Visit Maldives brings spirit of island Eid to worldwide audiences
The spirit, colour, and traditions of a Maldivian island Eid will take centre stage this festive season as Visit Maldives Corporation (VMC) prepares to deliver immersive daily coverage of the Eid celebrations from Raa Atoll Meedhoo, bringing one of the country’s most vibrant cultural festivities to audiences around the world.
Beginning on 26 May, Visit Maldives will provide daily coverage from the island across its social media platforms and digital channels, continuing through 30 May. The initiative will showcase the atmosphere, traditions, and community celebrations that define Eid in the Maldives, offering audiences a deeper connection to the cultural identity of the islands beyond their well-known luxury experiences.
Throughout the five-day coverage, Visit Maldives teams will provide daily updates, feature segments, and behind-the-scenes storytelling from the island, capturing traditions that continue to shape community life across the Maldives. The campaign aims to position Maldivian culture and heritage as a central part of the destination experience while highlighting the unique character of local island communities.
Among the key traditions featured is Vedhuma Dhiyun, a longstanding custom where groups of islanders formally seek permission from community elders and leaders to begin Eid festivities. The practice reflects the strong communal values and cultural continuity preserved within island life.
The celebrations will also spotlight Bodu Mas, one of the most recognised Eid traditions in the Maldives. Meaning “big fish” in Dhivehi, the celebration centres around a giant fish structure crafted from woven coconut palm leaves and ceremonially carried through the island in a lively communal gathering rooted in the Maldives’ seafaring heritage.
Another major highlight is Maali Neshun, a traditional performance where participants dress as mythical figures and spirits using handcrafted costumes made from coconut leaves and local materials. Accompanied by the rhythmic sounds of boduberu drums, the performances transform the island into a visually striking cultural celebration.
The campaign will additionally feature Koadi Kendun, a traditional community event centred around a decorated wooden structure crafted from coconut palm materials. The celebration combines performance, competition, and artistic expression, reflecting both longstanding traditions and evolving forms of island creativity.
Speaking about the initiative, Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and Managing Director of Visit Maldives Corporation, noted that showcasing living traditions and community celebrations remains an important part of strengthening destination storytelling.
“The Maldives is shaped not only by its natural beauty, but also by the traditions, people, and communities that continue to preserve our cultural identity. Through this campaign, we want global audiences to experience the warmth, creativity, and spirit of a Maldivian island Eid in an authentic and meaningful way,” he said.
He also acknowledged the support and collaboration of the people of Raa Meedhoo, particularly the communities of Hulhangu Avah and Irumathi Avah, along with the Raa Meedhoo Island Council, for their role in supporting and facilitating the initiative and helping bring the island’s Eid celebrations to wider international audiences.
Following the daily coverage period, Visit Maldives will continue the initiative through long-form storytelling content scheduled for release from next month onwards on its YouTube platform, offering in-depth features, interviews, and cultural narratives from Raa Meedhoo and its celebrations.
Through this campaign, Visit Maldives continues to expand destination storytelling by highlighting the Maldives as a place shaped not only by its natural beauty, but also by its living traditions, island communities, and cultural heritage.
Culture
Eid al-Adha at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa blends family togetherness with island luxury
This season, as families from across the globe gather to honour the blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites multi-generational travellers to celebrate the spirit of sacrifice, gratitude, and togetherness on the pristine shores of Shaviyani Atoll. Embracing the essence of this holy celebration, the resort has curated a deeply meaningful Eid experience, seamlessly aligned with its ongoing “Family Fun Summer” offer, giving loved ones the perfect framework to slow down, connect, and nourish the soul in an island sanctuary.
An Eid Culinary Awakening at Aailaa
Celebrating the occasion with gastronomic elegance, the resort’s vibrant all-day dining venue, Aailaa, will be transformed into a festive sanctuary alive with the warmth and spirit of Eid. Guests can look forward to a special Eid corner during breakfast, featuring traditional morning delicacies. As the day unfolds, a curated festive menu takes centre stage, showcasing rich, comforting flavours such as Chargrilled Lamb Chops and Beef Kofta Kebab.
The specialty of the day belongs to a true masterpiece: the ROYAL PRELUDE – Slow-Cooked Lamb Paya Shorba. A traditional, gelatinous aromatic broth simmered overnight, it is infused with Kashmiri saffron, delicate herbs, and finished with a golden, crispy onion garnish, offering a deeply comforting taste of heritage.
Spaces Crafted for Togetherness
At the heart of the experience is a commitment to providing a space for families to be truly present. The resort’s Overwater Duplex Villas and Two-Bedroom Duplex Beach Villas with Pool serve as private havens of comfort, specifically designed to cater to the nuances of multigenerational living. These sanctuaries are complemented by the intuitive care of Thakuru service and the freedom of complimentary bicycles, allowing guests to explore the island’s lush landscapes at a leisurely, intentional pace.
The journey extends beyond the villa, offering a curated collection of activities that celebrate the spirit of discovery. Younger guests are invited to the Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, with over 100 programs to spark curiosity and play. For a deeper connection to the environment, the JW Garden provides a tranquil setting for families to engage in culinary classes, offering a literal ‘farm-to-table’ experience that fosters a deeper harmony with the natural world.
The journey extends beyond the villa, offering a curated collection of activities that celebrate the spirit of discovery. Younger guests are invited to the Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives with over 100 programs spark curiosity and play. For a deeper connection to the environment, the JW Garden provides a tranquil setting for families to engage in culinary classes, offering a literal ‘farm-to-table’ experience that fosters a deeper harmony with the natural world.
Family Sun Summer Package
Designed for ultimate connection, the Family Fun Summer package offers a comprehensive escape with a USD 300 resort credit to be used toward spa treatments, signature dining, or island adventures. The experience includes daily breakfast, along with three-course lunches and dinners for two adults and children under 12 at select venues. Families can also enjoy a signature floating breakfast in the privacy of their villa.
For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s website.
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