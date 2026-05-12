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Machchafushi Island Resort’s Suan Bua introduces menu inspired by Thai traditions and Maldivian waters
Set within the pristine waters of South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by The Centara Collection invites travellers into a world where culture, flavour and place come together in effortless harmony. This is an island shaped by authenticity, where the natural rhythm of the Maldives meets the warmth and elegance of Thai hospitality.
At the heart of the island, a new culinary chapter unfolds at Suan Bua, where the resort unveils a menu that feels as much like a journey as it does a meal. Here, Thai heritage is not simply presented, but expressed through layers of aroma, texture and flavour. Recipes rooted in tradition come alive with a renewed sense of place, reflecting Centara’s origins while embracing the spirit of the Maldives. Each dish carries a natural sense of balance and generosity, inviting guests to experience Thai hospitality in its most evocative and immersive
Here, the story unfolds through the senses. The fragrance of lemongrass and kaffir lime leaf lingers in the air, chilli adds warmth and depth, while citrus lifts each dish with brightness. This harmony of sweet, sour, salty and spice is the foundation of Thai cuisine, reinterpreted with a lightness that mirrors the island’s tropical surroundings.
The influence of Machchafushi is ever present. Surrounded by the abundant waters of South Ari Atoll, the menu embraces the freshness of the ocean, weaving locally sourced seafood into its narrative. Dishes are vibrant and expressive, reflecting the colours of the lagoon and the ease of island living, creating a seamless connection between land, sea and plate.
Signature creations become moments of discovery. Som Tam Thai brings a lively burst of flavour, Tom Yam Talay Mor Fai unfolds with aromatic intensity, and Massaman Curry Beef delivers a richness that is both comforting and refined. The Suan Bua Seafood Platter celebrates the island’s bounty, offering a direct connection to the surrounding waters and reinforcing a sense of place that is both genuine and immersive.
This culinary journey is part of a greater whole. The flavours, textures and aromas extend beyond the plate, blending seamlessly into what can only be described as the Machchafushi universe. From the gentle ocean breeze to the rhythm of island life, every element works together to create a holistic experience that feels both deeply rooted and effortlessly elevated.
Desserts such as Khao Neaw Mamuang provide a harmonious finale, balancing sweetness and texture with precision, while quietly echoing the simplicity and refinement that define the entire menu.
More than a dining experience, this is a celebration of identity. It is where Centara’s Thai heritage meets the authenticity of South Ari Atoll, creating a destination that feels both distinctive and complete. At Machchafushi, guests are not simply visiting an island, but stepping into a carefully curated world where every detail is designed to connect, inspire and linger long after the journey ends.
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Handmade pasta and island seafood shape new menu at Machchafushi Island Resort’s Mare Azzurro
Set within the turquoise waters of South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by Centara Collection unfolds as a destination where cultures gently converge and the rhythm of the ocean shapes every experience. Here, where endless horizons meet the sea and the breeze carries the scent of salt and sun, Italian cuisine finds a new expression, refined, elemental and deeply connected to place.
At the heart of this culinary narrative lies Mare Azzurro, where a newly imagined menu redefines Italian dining through the lens of island simplicity and coastal elegance. It is a philosophy rooted in restraint rather than excess, where each dish is shaped by clarity of flavour, purity of ingredients and a reverence for craftsmanship.
The vision is quietly powerful. Classic Italian recipes are reinterpreted with a focus on freshness and balance, allowing every ingredient to speak with intention. In this setting, the Maldives becomes more than a backdrop, it becomes an essential part of the composition. The ocean’s abundance inspires a lighter touch, where seafood takes centre stage and each plate reflects the effortless elegance of island living.
Here, simplicity is the highest form of sophistication. Reef Fish Carpaccio arrives as a delicate expression of the sea, clean and precise, allowing the natural character of the catch to shine. Lamb Ragu Fettuccine brings depth and comfort, where slow cooked richness meets traditional Italian technique, gently elevated by subtle island influence. Each dish reflects a dialogue between authenticity and environment, where Italian heritage is honoured yet thoughtfully reimagined.
Craftsmanship defines the kitchen. Handmade elements, from fresh pasta to carefully shaped ravioli, embody the essence of Italian culinary tradition. Every fold, every texture, every finish is intentional, reflecting a commitment to authenticity that cannot be replicated. Even the seven-day dry aged grilled lamb chop stands as a testament to patience and precision, its depth of flavour enhanced through time, technique and respect for the ingredient.
This is cuisine guided by balance. Traditional Italian foundations remain untouched in spirit, yet are expressed with a contemporary lightness that resonates with the island’s atmosphere. There is restraint in presentation, elegance in composition and a quiet confidence in letting simplicity lead.
Desserts such as tiramisu and panna cotta complete the experience with familiar comfort, yet refined through texture and finesse. They arrive not as reinventions, but as perfected expressions, honouring tradition while embracing the purity of execution.
More than a dining experience, Mare Azzurro is a celebration of identity and place. It is where Italian culinary heritage meets the serene beauty of South Ari Atoll, creating a dialogue between land, sea and memory. At Machchafushi, guests are not simply dining, they are immersed in a world where every flavour is shaped by the ocean, every detail reflects craftsmanship, and every moment lingers with understated elegance long after the meal ends.
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JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll launches dining series featuring Chef Stéphan Paroche
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island has introduced an exclusive dining series beginning May 13, 2026, featuring Michelin-starred Chef Stéphan Paroche, bringing his contemporary culinary philosophy to the Maldives through a refined exploration of balance, seasonality, and soulful gastronomy.
Originally from Digne-les-Bains in Alpes-de-Haute-Provence in France, Chef Stéphan developed an early appreciation for ingredient-driven cuisine through his family’s hospitality roots. He later refined his craft across acclaimed European kitchens, shaping a disciplined yet expressive approach to modern dining. Guided by precision and restraint, his philosophy celebrates the purity of seasonal ingredients, allowing each creation to unfold with intention, harmony, and depth.
The three-evening culinary series will unfold across the resort’s signature venues, each offering a distinct interpretation of the chef’s culinary identity. On May 13 and 16, Veyo will present a seafood-led dining experience inspired by the surrounding Indian Ocean, where the locally sourced catches are elevated through contemporary French techniques and elegant simplicity. On May 15, Pure will host an immersive vegetarian tasting menu centered on vibrant produce, showcasing a thoughtful interplay of texture, nourishment, and natural balance. Chef Stéphan Paroche will also be curating a special menu for Pure as the resort further enhances the offerings at the restaurant.
Designed to be intimate and immersive, each evening invites guests to connect with the story behind every composition. Rooted in mindful craftsmanship and understated sophistication, the experience reflects a seamless harmony between culinary artistry and soulful wellbeing, a philosophy deeply aligned with the spirit of JW Marriott.
This collaboration further reflects JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort’s continued commitment to curating elevated gastronomic experiences through partnerships with internationally recognized culinary talents, strengthening its position as a destination for meaningful luxury and refined dining in the Maldives.
“We are delighted to welcome Chef Stéphan Paroche to the resort,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “His philosophy rooted in precision, balance, and respect approach to cuisine defined by precision, clarity, and respect for ingredients beautifully complements our vision of creating enriching culinary journeys that nourish both palate and soul.”
With limited seating available, advance reservations are highly recommended. For more information, visit the resort’s website.
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The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort to host Marriott Luxury Dining Series 2026
Marriott International has announced the return of its Luxury Dining Series for a third edition, with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort set to host the Maldives chapter of the regional culinary initiative from August 25 to 30, 2026.
The 2026 edition of the series is organised under the theme “Across the Table”, focusing on shared dining experiences, cultural storytelling, and culinary exchange across Asia Pacific. According to Marriott International, the programme aims to bring together chefs, guests, and destinations through immersive dining events designed around connection and hospitality.
The Maldives event at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort forms part of a wider regional series spanning six destinations, including Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Luminara voyage across Japan.
Marriott International said the series will feature “world-class chefs and cultural storytellers” who will collaborate to create curated dining experiences that go beyond traditional restaurant settings. The company noted that chefs participating in the programme will engage directly with guests, presenting dishes designed for sharing while highlighting local ingredients, culinary traditions, and destination-driven narratives.
In addition to the dining events, Marriott International will introduce exclusive stay packages linked to the series. These packages will be available only during the Luxury Dining Series and are intended to combine culinary experiences with destination-focused stays across participating properties.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s inclusion in the programme further positions the Maldives as a destination for luxury gastronomy and experiential travel, while reinforcing Marriott International’s focus on high-end culinary programming across its luxury portfolio.
Further details on chefs, menus, and programming are expected to be announced in the coming months.
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