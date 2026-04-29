Celebration
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives unveils Maldives Summer Escape for Eid al Adha
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has introduced its Maldives Summer Escape offer as part of its positioning for Eid al Adha travel, combining accommodation benefits with seasonal dining and guest experiences for families, couples and small groups.
Available for stays through to 31 October 2026, the offer is designed to support longer stays and multigenerational travel, with a focus on dining flexibility and island-based experiences within a private resort setting.
To mark the Eid period, the resort will present a series of guest experiences linked to the occasion. On 27 May, guests will be offered an Eid breakfast at Seasalt Restaurant, featuring live Arabic cooking stations prepared by Egyptian chefs, alongside dishes such as foul medames, manakish and shakshuka.
An Eid-themed dinner buffet will also be held the same evening, with regional dishes and live cooking stations forming part of the dining programme. On other days, guests will also have the option of visiting a nearby local island to observe traditional Eid celebrations in a Maldivian community setting.
From 27 to 29 May, Mirus Bar will host a series of evening activations including a shisha lounge and DJ sets. The resort said the programme is intended to create a social setting suited to both couples and groups.
The Maldives Summer Escape offer includes daily breakfast and three-course à la carte dinners at selected venues, along with a USD 75 dining credit that can be used for alternative experiences such as Teppanyaki, The Shack or private dining.
Additional benefits include 15 per cent off treatments at Spa Alila, 20 per cent off food and beverage purchases, and 20 per cent off return seaplane transfers.
The resort said the offer is particularly suited to families and groups, with villa accommodation designed to provide both shared living space and privacy, while also appealing to couples through its more understated approach to island stays.
Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, said the resort had designed the offer around the significance of Eid and the expectations of guests travelling during the period.
“Eid is a deeply meaningful time, centred on togetherness, reflection, and shared moments,” he said. “For those choosing to celebrate away from home, we’ve curated an experience that feels both intimate and considered — where thoughtful dining, unhurried surroundings, and the natural beauty of the island come together to create something truly memorable.”
Through the combination of seasonal programming, dining inclusions and additional guest benefits, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is presenting the Maldives Summer Escape as an option for Eid travel in the Maldives.
Celebration
Centara Maldives resorts to mark Songkran with Thai-inspired celebrations
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives has invited guests to celebrate Songkran this April across its resorts in the Maldives, marking the Thai New Year through a series of experiences inspired by the brand’s Thai heritage.
The hotel group said the celebrations would reflect Thai culture and hospitality while adapting traditional Songkran elements to island settings in the Maldives. Across its resorts, the festival is being presented through activities centred on renewal, togetherness and shared experiences.
At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the celebration is set to take place in a family-focused setting. The resort said guests could take part in water activities, beach games and poolside gatherings, followed by a Songkran carnival by the sea. Evening dining experiences will feature Thai flavours in a setting designed for families and groups.
At Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection, the programme will include a beachfront parade and traditional Thai games. The resort said evening events would continue with a Thai-inspired dining experience, cultural performances and entertainment. Activities for younger guests will also be included as part of the celebrations.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, which caters to adults, is also marking Songkran with its own programme. The resort said guests could expect beachside activities, evening dining experiences and entertainment shaped around the festival’s themes of joy and togetherness.
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives said the Songkran celebrations across its properties are intended to give guests an opportunity to experience Thai-inspired traditions in the Maldives while creating shared holiday experiences during the festival period.
Celebration
Sun Siyam Olhuveli kicks off festive season with Charith N. Silva Cake Mixing
Sun Siyam Olhuveli has ushered in the holiday season with a new twist on its much-loved annual Festive Cake Mixing event, held on 23 November. This year, the celebration was led by acclaimed Sri Lankan chef and viral social media personality Charith N. Silva, the creative force behind @wildcookbook and one of South Asia’s most influential culinary storytellers.
Charith, a sensation across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram with an audience of several million, is widely recognised for his bold fire-cooking techniques, visually striking outdoor food rituals, and distinctive, high-energy narrative style. He recently secured a coveted place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025 list in the Arts (Art & Style, Food & Drink) category, underscoring his growing influence on contemporary food culture in the region. He is one of a new wave of young chefs blending local flavours with global inspiration and is the owner of the restaurant “Wildish” in Colombo.
Bringing his creative flair to Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Charith said, “Bringing my energy to Sun Siyam Olhuveli was surreal; the people, the Maldivian spirit, the flavour play, everything clicked into one unforgettable festive moment.”
This year’s cake mixing unfolded like an island celebration, complete with lively music, bursts of aromatic spices, and an energetic atmosphere. Resort teams and guests layered fruits, nuts, and spirits in a spirited display, with Charith driving the momentum through his trademark spontaneity. The result was a vibrant, social, and playful reimagining of a classic festive tradition.
Festivities continued on 24 November with an exclusive live cooking demonstration by Charith, giving guests the chance to experience his signature “wild” cooking style firsthand against the lagoon backdrop of the resort.
“This celebration reflects the new creative pulse of Sun Siyam Olhuveli. Charith brought an energy that aligns perfectly with our evolving lifestyle identity, making this year’s cake mixing one of our most memorable yet,” said Hassan Adil, General Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
With the festive season now in full swing, Sun Siyam Olhuveli invites guests to join MYSTIVAL 2025–2026, the resort’s year-end celebration taking place from 21 December 2025 to 8 January 2026, featuring hypnotic beats, immersive dining, playful rituals, and a series of kaleidoscopic island experiences designed to inspire connection and celebration.
Celebration
Maldivian Christmas and New Year at Vakkaru Maldives: Timeless moments await
For many travellers, certain holidays transcend the ordinary and become memories retold for years to come. Christmas and New Year at Vakkaru Maldives fall firmly into that category. Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Vakkaru offers an environment where time softens into the rhythm of turquoise waters and soft white sand. During the festive season, the resort adopts an added layer of understated elegance and island-inspired charm.
Guests waking on Christmas morning in an overwater villa are greeted by sunlight dancing across the lagoon. Instead of winter’s chill, there is only the warmth of a gentle tropical breeze and the soft sound of the ocean beneath the suite. Breakfast may be served on a private deck as manta rays pass in the distance and the day begins with quiet possibility.
Festive celebrations at the resort combine refinement with authenticity. Tree-lighting ceremonies unfold against pastel-coloured sunsets, live music moves through the palm groves, and seasonal dining features gourmet menus that incorporate Maldivian influences. The atmosphere is intimate and thoughtfully arranged, creating the sense that the island itself is sharing a moment with each guest. Younger travellers have much to enjoy as well, with holiday craft activities, island treasure hunts, and a dedicated visit from Santa that adds a playful touch to the celebrations.
As the year draws to a close, Vakkaru brings a renewed sense of celebration to its shores. New Year’s Eve features an open-air gala dinner beneath the stars, illuminated by lanterns while chefs prepare dishes showcasing the finest local produce. The resort’s signature barefoot-luxury spirit is fully present—relaxed yet refined, festive without excess. Entertainment continues into the night with live performances and DJ sets. Guests gather on the sand, cocktails in hand, as the countdown to midnight begins. When the clock strikes twelve, fireworks illuminate the lagoon, their reflections shimmering across the still water. The moment feels cinematic and memorable, marking the start of a new year in a spectacular setting.
Between the festivities, guests can enjoy the resort’s signature tranquillity. Merana Spa, positioned over the ocean, offers treatments that encourage rest and restoration. The surrounding reefs provide opportunities for snorkelling and diving, with the chance to encounter marine life that thrives in the atoll’s protected waters. Paddleboarding, dolphin cruises, and excursions in search of hammerhead sharks offer both gentle and adventurous options for exploration. For those seeking a quieter experience, a sunset dhoni cruise with a glass of champagne captures the classic romance of the Maldives.
Vakkaru Maldives presents Christmas and New Year as a blend of natural beauty, thoughtful experiences, and personalised celebration. Guests can savour every detail—from festive lights glowing through the coconut palms to holiday-inspired cocktails and candlelit dinners—while welcoming the new year from the heart of the Indian Ocean.
Vakkaru Dream Getaway – Early Bird Festive Offer includes:
- Complimentary daily breakfast
- Savings of over 10% on all villas and residences
- Up to 15% savings on round-trip seaplane transfers
- Complimentary access to selected non-motorised watersports
Those seeking a festive season that combines natural tranquillity with considered sophistication may find Vakkaru Maldives to be the ideal destination.
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