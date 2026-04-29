Alila Kothaifaru Maldives unveils Maldives Summer Escape for Eid al Adha

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has introduced its Maldives Summer Escape offer as part of its positioning for Eid al Adha travel, combining accommodation benefits with seasonal dining and guest experiences for families, couples and small groups.

Available for stays through to 31 October 2026, the offer is designed to support longer stays and multigenerational travel, with a focus on dining flexibility and island-based experiences within a private resort setting.

To mark the Eid period, the resort will present a series of guest experiences linked to the occasion. On 27 May, guests will be offered an Eid breakfast at Seasalt Restaurant, featuring live Arabic cooking stations prepared by Egyptian chefs, alongside dishes such as foul medames, manakish and shakshuka.

An Eid-themed dinner buffet will also be held the same evening, with regional dishes and live cooking stations forming part of the dining programme. On other days, guests will also have the option of visiting a nearby local island to observe traditional Eid celebrations in a Maldivian community setting.

From 27 to 29 May, Mirus Bar will host a series of evening activations including a shisha lounge and DJ sets. The resort said the programme is intended to create a social setting suited to both couples and groups.

The Maldives Summer Escape offer includes daily breakfast and three-course à la carte dinners at selected venues, along with a USD 75 dining credit that can be used for alternative experiences such as Teppanyaki, The Shack or private dining.

Additional benefits include 15 per cent off treatments at Spa Alila, 20 per cent off food and beverage purchases, and 20 per cent off return seaplane transfers.

The resort said the offer is particularly suited to families and groups, with villa accommodation designed to provide both shared living space and privacy, while also appealing to couples through its more understated approach to island stays.

Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, said the resort had designed the offer around the significance of Eid and the expectations of guests travelling during the period.

“Eid is a deeply meaningful time, centred on togetherness, reflection, and shared moments,” he said. “For those choosing to celebrate away from home, we’ve curated an experience that feels both intimate and considered — where thoughtful dining, unhurried surroundings, and the natural beauty of the island come together to create something truly memorable.”

Through the combination of seasonal programming, dining inclusions and additional guest benefits, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is presenting the Maldives Summer Escape as an option for Eid travel in the Maldives.