Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa invites guests to immersive Eid island celebrations

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa invites families to celebrate Eid al‑Adha rooted in celebrating culture and heritage with an uplifting blend of flavours, seaside adventures, and imaginative activities for young explorers, complete with family‑friendly villas and the recently unveiled six‑bedroom residence, an exclusive sanctuary perfect for bringing everyone together.

On May 27th families are invited to gather for an Eid Feast, where the rich culinary heritage of the Middle East comes alive. Talented chefs from the region present authentic dishes crafted from treasured traditional recipes.

The vibrant market-style dinner features:

A live grill with shish tawook, lamb kebab, and chermoula fish

A lively falafel bazaar and shawarma station

Middle Eastern favourites such as mezze, dolma, chicken kabsa rice, and lamb tagine

A sweet finale of umm Ali, basbousa, and more

Adding to the magic of the evening, families will be treated to live entertainment, creating an unforgettable celebration under the stars.

Family‑Friendly Adventures

At the heart of the resort’s family offering is the Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, where young guests are invited to explore a vibrant program designed to spark creativity and curiosity.

During Eid, the Kids’ Club comes alive with a festive blend of cultural discovery and joyful celebration. Children can take part in hands-on activities inspired by Maldivian traditions, including Eid card making, intricate henna art, and traditional palm leaf weaving.

Extending beyond the Kids’ Club, families are invited to immerse themselves in the spirit of Eid through a lively, culturally inspired “Bodu Mas” and “Maali” parade. Rooted in time-honoured Maldivian island celebrations, this vibrant procession brings together guests of all ages with drumming, dancing, and imaginative costumes, capturing the essence of how communities across the Maldives traditionally mark the occasion.

This thoughtfully curated family programming offers a meaningful connection to local culture, creating memorable Eid moments filled with creativity, togetherness, and authentic island spirit.

Wellbeing Journeys

Guests can embark on deeply rejuvenating body and mind experiences at Amingiri Spa & Hammam.

Inspired by time-honoured Maldivian beauty rituals, the Ultimate Summer Glow experience embraces the nourishing power of coconut, long used by Maldivian women in traditional body treatments through oils and scrubs passed down for generations. This 120-minute journey begins with a morning yoga session, followed by a revitalising coconut body scrub, a choice of spirulina wrap or hydration facial, and concludes with a personalised 60-minute massage for complete rejuvenation.

The spa’s signature Age Defying Body Treatment offers a luxurious 90‑minute journey designed to deeply hydrate and rejuvenate the skin. Organic shea butter is used in an indulgent conditioning massage, while lotus, ginkgo, and clinically proven botanical extracts work together to firm, plump, and smooth for a youthful glow. The ritual is completed with an infusion of biodynamic flower essences, calming the nervous system and supporting gentle detoxification.

Guests may also choose from an extensive menu of salon services, restorative hammam rituals, calming massages, and dedicated sleep‑wellness experiences designed to encourage deep rest.

The Residence, A Private Haven for Family Celebrations

This Eid, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa presents The Residence for families seeking exceptional privacy and exclusivity, with every element of the stay tailored to the individual preferences of each guest.

Located in its own secluded cove and accessed via a private arrival pier, The Residence spans over 4,000 sqm and accommodates up to 12 guests, offering the intimacy of a private island with effortless access to the resort’s world‑class dining, leisure, and wellness facilities.

Dedicated Guest Experience Makers personalise every moment, from private meals and curated spa rituals to bespoke island adventures, allowing families to design their own unforgettable Eid celebration.

Villas Designed for Families

Families can select from an array of spacious villas designed for comfort and connection:

One‑Bedroom Family Beach Pool Villa: Perfect for two adults and two children under 12, featuring a king bed, sofa bed, private pool, a large swing, gazebo, and direct beach access.

One‑Bedroom Overwater Suite with Pool: Ideal for those seeking tranquillity with a separate living area, overwater hammocks, and sea stairs leading straight into the lagoon.

Two‑Bedroom Pool Villas: Designed for larger families, offering generous living space, two king rooms, and a bright, airy ambience complemented by a private pool.

For more information, please visit the resort’s website or call +960 664 63 64.