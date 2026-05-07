Drink
W Maldives unveils The Wavemaker Edit with global talent collaborations
W Maldives has launched The Wavemaker Edit, a new ongoing series of curated collaborations with international talent, aimed at introducing a range of guest experiences across mixology, wellness, cuisine and music.
The series is designed as a rotating programme, with each edition bringing a different creative perspective to the resort. According to W Maldives, the initiative is intended to create a continuing calendar of experiences that combine social, cultural and wellness-led elements.
The first edition of The Wavemaker Edit will run from 3 to 14 June 2026 and will feature two themed chapters, titled Island Alchemy and The Restore Ritual.
Island Alchemy will focus on mixology. On 3 June, Kwok will lead a guest shift at SIP, presenting three cocktails that explore contrast and balance, including a bespoke creation inspired by the Maldives. The collaboration will continue on 6 June at WET Deck, where a poolside day party will feature a curated cocktail menu.
The second chapter, The Restore Ritual, will centre on wellness and movement in recognition of Global Wellness Day. Led by Mumbai-based yoga and movement educator Samiksha Shetty, the programme will include sessions focused on breathwork, mindfulness and alignment-based practice.
The wellness programme will include Sunset Yoga sessions at FIRE Beach on 12 and 14 June, as well as a morning meditation session at AWAY Spa on 13 June. The main event within this chapter will take place on 13 June, when guests will be able to join a Sunset Yoga session aboard the Horizon Yacht. This bookable experience will also include healthy refreshments and a 60-minute massage at AWAY Spa.
W Maldives said future editions of The Wavemaker Edit will expand into culinary, music and art-led experiences under a number of themed series, including Flavors Unscripted, Sound Wave and Make A Scene.
Commenting on the launch, General Manager Amila Handunwala said the initiative reflects the resort’s approach to continuously evolving the guest experience through collaborations with international talent.
W Maldives is positioning the series as part of its broader effort to offer more structured and experience-led programming for guests. In addition, the resort is promoting its Original Wavemaker package, which includes seaplane transfers and a half-board meal plan for two adults with a minimum stay of four nights.
Drink
Thomas Ling returns to The St. Regis Maldives for two-day sake series
This October, guests of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort are invited to immerse themselves in the refined world of Japanese gastronomy as Thomas Ling, Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador and internationally acclaimed sake authority, returns for an exclusive two day sake experience celebrating culture, craftsmanship, and culinary artistry.
Curated on the secluded shores of Vommuli Island, the experience offers discerning traveler intimate access to one of Japan’s most respected voices in the world of Nihonshu, set against a backdrop of pristine natural beauty and serene seclusion.
Conferred by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan as a Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador—an honour shared among a select circle of global culinary luminaries including Nobu Matsuhisa and Tetsuya Wakuda—Thomas Ling has further received the Ambassador’s Commendation Award from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. With more than 24 years of refined expertise, he is celebrated for his dedication to promoting Japan’s “Kokushu,” the national collective heritage beverages of sake, shochu, and awamori, while safeguarding the cultural traditions that define them.
This collaboration forms part of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s Tastemaker Series, which brings together influential global talents to one of the Maldives’ most captivating private island destinations. The programme continues to define the resort as a place where creativity, excellence, and cultural expression converge, offering guests rare opportunities to connect with leading voices across culinary arts, fine wine, mixology, wellness, and sport.
A Curated Programme of Japanese Artistry
The experience begins on 5 October with an intimate Sake Masterclass hosted at T•Pan, the resort’s refined Japanese dining venue. Designed for a maximum of just 12 guests, the complimentary session offers an in depth exploration of premium sakes, guided by Ling’s expert commentary on brewing techniques, regional expression, and cultural significance.
The programme begins on 5 October with an intimate Sake Masterclass at T•Pan, hosted by Thomas Ling. Taking place from 15:00 to 16:00, the complimentary experience is limited to 12 guests, offering a rare opportunity to explore premium sakes through expert insight into craftsmanship, regional expression, and cultural significance.
On 6 October, guests are invited to indulge in a meticulously curated four course Sake Pairing Dinner at Orientale, where contemporary Japanese cuisine is elevated through thoughtful pairings that enhance flavour, texture, and balance. Designed as a one night only experience, the evening celebrates harmony between dish and drink in the spirit of true omotenashi.
The Four Course Sake Pairing Dinner will be served from 19:00 to 22:30, priced at USD 295++ per person.
For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.
Drink
Felice Capasso returns to The St. Regis Maldives for exclusive November residency
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to welcome back celebrated mixologist Felice Capasso, Diageo World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025, for a series of exclusive appearances this November as part of the resort’s distinguished Tastemaker Series.
Renowned for his refined technique and imaginative approach to flavour, Capasso will host a curated programme of intimate masterclasses and a signature bar takeover, inviting guests to explore the artistry behind world class cocktails in one of the Maldives’ most iconic settings.
Taking place at the resort’s dramatic overwater Whale Bar, inspired by the graceful form of a whale shark and suspended above the turquoise lagoon, guests will experience Capasso’s award winning style against sweeping views of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s private coral reef. His appearances will reflect the balance of classical precision and contemporary creativity that has defined his global reputation.
The programme begins on 7 November, with a complimentary Master Cocktail Class at the Whale Bar, where Capasso will guide guests through the foundations of modern mixology, sharing insights into technique, balance and storytelling behind exceptional drinks.
On 9 November, a more intimate Master Cocktail Class with Canapés will be hosted at T•Pan, the resort’s signature overwater teppanyaki venue. Limited in capacity, this exclusive session pairs Capasso’s bespoke cocktails with refined culinary accompaniments, creating a multi sensory tasting experience.
The series culminates on 10 November with a three hour Bar Takeover at the Whale Bar, where Capasso will debut a specially curated cocktail menu crafted exclusively for the evening. Guests can enjoy innovative flavour combinations, refined presentation, and the vibrant energy of a world class bartender in residence.
Situated on a private natural island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is celebrated for its iconic architecture, bespoke St. Regis Butler Service, and exceptional hospitality. The resort features 77 villas—33 on the beach and 44 overwater—each with a private infinity pool and uninterrupted ocean views. At its pinnacle sits the John Jacob Astor Estate, the Maldives’ largest three bedroom overwater villa, offering expansive living spaces, a private spa suite, and a 92 square meter infinity pool.
Felice Capasso’s residency continues the legacy of the Tastemaker Series, which brings leading global talents across mixology, gastronomy, fine wine, wellness and sport to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. The programme is designed to offer guests privileged access to influential voices shaping contemporary culture, creativity and craftsmanship.
Event Details
- Master Cocktail Class | Whale Bar (Complimentary experience): 7 November | 15:00 – 16:00
- Intimate Master Cocktail Class with Canapés | T•Pan: 9 November | 15:00 – 16:00
- Bar Takeover | Whale Bar: 10 November | 17:00 – 20:00
For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.
Drink
Kevin Armstrong to appear at The St. Regis Maldives for exclusive December residency
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes Kevin Armstrong, owner of London’s acclaimed Satan’s Whiskers Cocktail Bar, for an exclusive two-day appearance this December as part of the resort’s celebrated Tastemaker Series.
A globally respected figure in modern cocktail culture, Armstrong brings more than 25 years of beverage, business, and operational expertise to the Maldives, offering guests a rare opportunity to experience the philosophy and precision behind one of the world’s most influential cocktail bars.
Events will take place at the resort’s signature Whale Bar, a striking overwater destination inspired by the form of a whale shark and set above the turquoise lagoon with uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean. Known for its refined yet relaxed atmosphere, Whale Bar provides the perfect setting for Armstrong’s meticulous, method driven approach to cocktails.
On 7 December, guests are invited to a Master Gin & Martini Class, a complimentary session exploring the elegance, balance, and technique behind two of cocktail culture’s most enduring styles. Drawing on his deep knowledge of classic preparation and modern execution, Armstrong will guide guests through flavour, structure, and best practice, offering insight into how simplicity, when done well, becomes exceptional.
Across 8 and 9 December, Armstrong will take over the Whale Bar for two evenings, presenting a Satan’s Whiskers Bar Takeover. Guests can enjoy a specially curated menu of cocktails inspired by the bar’s celebrated ethos—focused on quality, consistency, and method—while experiencing the energy and craftsmanship of a true London institution reimagined in a Maldivian setting.
Kevin Armstrong is the founder and owner of Satan’s Whiskers, a multi award winning cocktail bar in East London, consistently recognized among the best bars in the world. An entrepreneur, educator and consultant, he is co author of Round Building, a respected guide to practical bartending technique. His career includes senior beverage and operations roles with some of London’s most influential hospitality brands, including Milk & Honey, as well as extensive experience across restaurants, street food markets, festivals, and large scale events.
Armstrong’s work in bar design, consultancy, and bartender education has seen him deliver seminars in over 30 countries and contribute to the opening of more than a dozen venues worldwide. Fiercely passionate about beverage quality and execution, his approach continues to champion clarity of flavor, disciplined technique, and exceptional guest experience.
Set on a private natural island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is renowned for its Iconic design, bespoke St. Regis Butler Service, and exceptional hospitality. The resort offers an all villa experience, with both beach and overwater villas featuring private infinity pools and uninterrupted ocean views. At its pinnacle sits the John Jacob Astor Estate, the Maldives’ largest three bedroom overwater villa.
This collaboration forms part of the resort’s ongoing Tastemaker Series, which brings influential global talents in mixology, gastronomy, fine wine, wellness and culture to one of the Maldives’ most captivating private island destinations, offering guests rare access to the world’s leading creative voices.
Event Details:
- Master Gin & Martini Class | Whale Bar: 7 December | 15:00 – 16:00
- Bar Takeover | Whale Bar: 8–9 December | 17:00 – 20:00
For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.
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