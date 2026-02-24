Fitness
OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru launches expanded wellness programming for 2026
As wellness continues to shape how travellers plan and prioritise their journeys in 2026, OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels is redefining the restorative island escape with the launch of expanded, immersive wellness programming at OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort.
Set on a private island in the South Ari Atoll, the boutique resort reflects OUTRIGGER’s lifestyle-led approach to hospitality at a time when travellers are seeking a more restorative 2026. Anchored by Navasana Spa as a central wellness hub, the enhanced offerings invite guests to embrace a “new year, new me” mindset through movement, mindfulness and island-inspired rituals.
“OUTRIGGER is about creating space for guests to slow down and feel grounded in their surroundings,” said John Allanson, General Manager of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort. “Here in the Maldives, the natural rhythm of island life guides the experience, and our expanded wellness offerings allow guests to engage with that rhythm in a way that feels personal and intentional.”
At OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru, wellness extends beyond the spa and into the fabric of the resort experience. Navasana Spa now offers a curated mix of dynamic fitness and mindful practices designed to support both energy and restoration.
A dedicated fitness and yoga studio hosts aerial yoga, sunrise yoga with panoramic island views, bungee fit, rebound training and TRX suspension, alongside chakra healing, sound healing and full moon meditation sessions held in calming oceanfront settings. Hammocks, mats and sound bowls create a space that encourages both movement and introspection.
Wellness-forward dining highlights fresh tropical fruits and island-sourced ingredients, with flexible menus designed to accommodate a range of dietary preferences and wellness goals.
A new highlight of the resort’s wellness expansion is The Alchemy Bar, an interactive space that invites guests to engage directly in self-care rituals. Workshops include coconut oil cooking, herbal poultice making, candle crafting and organic soap creation, offering a tactile, memorable layer to the wellness experience.
Guests can also explore a curated selection of herbal teas, bath and sleep kits and aromatic candles, allowing wellness practices to extend beyond the stay.
For guests seeking a more structured approach, OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru introduces two multi-night wellness programmes, available in three-, five- or seven-night formats.
- Holistic Fitness Package: Designed for guests focused on motivation and movement, this programme blends personalised fitness sessions with Pilates-based exercises and flexibility training, tailored to individual goals and preferences.
- Healing Retreat Package: Beginning with a wellness consultation and screening, this programme emphasises gentle, supportive practices including daily yoga, therapeutic sound healing and targeted treatments that encourage emotional balance and deep relaxation.
With just 81 modern and sleek villas, OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru offers the privacy and calm ideal for wellness-focused travel. The island’s lush interior, turquoise lagoon and thriving house reef provide a natural backdrop for sunrise meditation, aerial yoga or quiet moments of quiet reflection. Guests can further enhance their stay through PADI-certified diving, silent sunset cruises and reef exploration, all aligned with the resort’s restorative ethos.
Featured
Yoko Kawaguchi to lead holistic wellness residency at Vakkaru Maldives
Vakkaru Maldives has announced the residency of acclaimed holistic practitioner Yoko Kawaguchi at Merana Spa, taking place from 17 March to 30 April 2026. The residency forms part of the resort’s ongoing focus on wellness, restoration and mindful living.
Grounded in Japanese healing traditions, Kawaguchi’s therapeutic philosophy centres on personalised care designed to calm the nervous system, release emotional tension and support the body’s natural restorative functions. Her integrative approach combines auriculotherapy (ear reflexology), aromatherapy, Reiki energy healing and targeted massage techniques to create treatments tailored to individual needs.
Guests may select from a range of core therapies offered during the residency. Highlights include the Tranquil Mind Ritual, which blends scalp massage, ear reflexology and energy work to ease tension and encourage emotional clarity. The Aroma Reiki Healing Touch treatment combines aromatherapy back massage with carefully selected essential oils and Usui Reiki to address both physical and emotional blockages. Auriculotherapy sessions focus on stimulating reflex points in the ears to support hormonal balance, immunity, nervous system regulation and overall wellbeing, with optional ear seeds available to extend the benefits beyond the treatment.
Alongside individual sessions, Kawaguchi will offer complimentary consultations and a programme of group wellness experiences. These include guided Reiki self-healing meditation and ear stretching massage sessions designed to promote relaxation and mental clarity, providing guests with simple techniques to support their wellbeing during and after their stay.
Hosted within the serene surroundings of Merana Spa, the residency offers guests an opportunity to pause, reset and engage in a deeper wellness journey, aligned with Vakkaru Maldives’ philosophy of understated luxury and holistic balance.
Featured
Francesc Miralles and Numthip Puntha to lead wellness residencies at Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives is hosting two visiting wellness practitioners during February and March, offering guests access to tailored therapies focused on balance, vitality and overall wellbeing.
Currently in residence, Francesc Miralles is at the resort from 30 January to 20 February 2026. An internationally recognised wellness consultant from Catalonia, he brings more than three decades of experience across Classical Chinese Medicine, physiotherapy and luxury hospitality. His approach integrates therapeutic movement, seasonal wellbeing and food as medicine, supporting guests in building resilience, restoring energy and achieving a sense of calm. During his residency, guests can book personalised sessions including physiotherapy, postural alignment, acupuncture, craniosacral therapy and facial acupuncture, alongside Harmonia classes focused on posture, mindfulness and longevity nutrition.
From 20 February to 25 March 2026, Francesc will be followed by Numthip Puntha, also known as Amp. A highly qualified physiotherapist from Thailand, she specialises in integrative therapies that combine Lifestyle Medicine, Sound Healing and Chi Nei Tsang. Her treatments are designed to support emotional release, detoxification and the restoration of the body’s natural energy flow. Guests will have the opportunity to experience healing massage, lymphatic drainage, Tibetan sound therapy, cranial release, Reiki and Chi Nei Tsang, as well as group sound bath sessions.
These visiting practitioner programmes form part of Amilla Maldives’ ongoing focus on personalised wellness, delivered within the resort’s tranquil island environment. Further information about the resort and its wellness offerings is available via the Amilla Maldives website.
Featured
Kuramathi Maldives announces private wellness programmes with Imron Zulfikar
Kuramathi Maldives has announced the arrival of esteemed holistic wellness practitioner Imron Zulfikar, who will undertake an exclusive residency at the resort from 15 December 2025 to 3 January 2026. During this period, guests will have the opportunity to participate in bespoke wellness experiences crafted by a recognised expert in integrative health.
Throughout his residency, Imron will conduct a series of private wellness sessions designed to restore balance, promote renewal, and enhance long-term wellbeing. His practice brings together ancient therapeutic traditions and contemporary fitness science, resulting in personalised programmes that support harmony, mobility, and emotional resilience. Signature offerings include:
- Watsu Water Healing Journey: A restorative treatment conducted in warm water, combining elements of shiatsu, massage, and gentle movement to release deep tension, soothe the nervous system, and foster a sense of tranquillity.
- Chakra Balance Therapy: A holistic session that aligns mind and body through crystal healing, guided meditation, and calming massage techniques.
- Meridian Deep Release Massage: A therapeutic blend of deep tissue massage and acupressure aimed at easing chronic tension, improving flexibility, and stimulating energy flow.
- Accu Glow Facial: A rejuvenating facial incorporating acupuncture and customised skincare to activate collagen production, detoxify the skin, and enhance natural luminosity.
- Oriental Slim Detox Massage: A treatment grounded in Traditional Chinese Medicine, combining acupuncture and massage to promote lymphatic drainage and support detoxification.
Imron is an accomplished wellness lifestyle coach and holistic fitness specialist with more than ten years of experience in acupuncture, tension release therapies, yoga, Pilates, and personal training. His integrative methodology nurtures physical alignment, emotional balance, and overall vitality.
He has worked with numerous luxury resorts and an impressive roster of high-profile clients, including Serena Williams, Emma Watson, Richard Branson, and members of the UAE Royal Family. Celebrated for his intuitive approach and refined technique, Richard Branson has previously referred to Imron as having “golden hands.”
Kuramathi Maldives looks forward to offering guests this exceptional opportunity to engage in transformative, individually tailored wellness experiences during Imron’s residency.
