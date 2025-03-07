Food
New horizon of dining with OUTRIGGER Maldives’ new overwater domes
OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort is taking luxury dining to new heights with the introduction of five overwater dining domes at its signature dining experience Moodhu Grill. Designed to create an intimate and memorable dining experience, these private pods offer guests a chance to indulge in spectacular food whilst sitting above the coral reef, with breathtaking panoramic views of the horizon and the stars above.
Moodhu Grill is one of the resort’s five restaurants, other options for stunning dinners include Art-I-San, set at the highest point of the Island, with romantic tables on a balcony overlooking the moonlit ocean, while Koto offers Japanese fusion in an intimate restaurant over a sunset lagoon.
Moodhu Grill’s menu features fresh seafood and meat with a subtle Asian twist in a relaxed and inviting dining experience. The Chefs recommendation is the Kandu Kukulhu, grilled yellow finned tuna marinated in traditional Maldivian spices. Other highlights include Kandai chicken, Seekh Kebab and Tandoor baked gobi.
Each dome accommodates up to four guests, making it the ideal choice for couples or families with children.
Dome dining incurs additional charges and is available for dinner with advance bookings. Rooms at OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort from £574 ($728) per night.
Cooking
DERTOUR’s specialist team shares guest experience magic at OBLU Nature Helengeli by SENTIDO
From a strategic partnership for renovation in 2023 that introduced a vibrant make-over with new water villas, to ongoing collaborations ensuring continual improvement of the guest experience, DERTOUR’s specialist team at SENTIDO continue to play an instrumental role in driving the success of OBLU Nature Helengeli by SENTIDO.
To kick off the year in style and at peak occupancy, at the end of February two of the leading figures in SENTIDO’s culinary team flew out from Europe to host a creative culinary extravaganza for guests and specialist training for associates at OBLU Nature Helengeli by SENTIDO.
Sharing the inspiration for such collaborations with valued partners like SENTIDO, VP of Food & Beverage Anupam Banerjee stated, “At Atmosphere Core, we focus on crafting a food and beverage experience that cultivates an immersive journey, elevating guest satisfaction while honouring local heritage and sustainability”.
From SENTIDO’s headquarters in Germany, Corporate F&B Manager Chef Frank Funke took to the kitchens of the island to create Maldivian inspired dishes closely collaborating with island Executive Chef Ajay Sahoo, whilst behind the bar and ranked #3 in the world for Mixology, Manuel Perez foraged the island for fresh natural ingredients to add to cocktails paired with the flavourful cuisine.
The highlight of the three days featured a mouth-watering four-course degustation menu paired with cocktails organised by island F&B Manager Bishnu Bhattarai and team. Chef’s Frank’s starters included a “Hiki Mas” Maldivian-style diced tuna with coconut-lime dressing, whilst Caesar Salads took a twist with ingredients including charred coconut, crispy curry leaves, anchovy-lime dressing, and parmesan crisps with an added touch of crispy tinapa (smoked fish) flakes. For the mains, the finest Angus Beef Fillets were served with a Maldivian black pepper sauce and “Fish n Chips” were served pea mint Breadfruit (Banbukeyo) purée, turmeric pesto and ube (purple yam) fries. The most popular dessert of the night was the dark chocolate ‘Maldivian Bounty Tart’ with coconut ganache, vanilla cream and crushed cocoa nibs enhanced with polvoron shortbread.
Mixologist Manuel’s shaker never stopped as cocktails made from fresh island fruits and herbs paired each dish of the degustation. With combining flavours in mind, Manuel’s concoctions included Fresh Coconut-Lime Spritzer, Fresh Mango-Ginger Cooler, Black Tea & Date Infusion, Green Mango & Mint Iced Tea, Honey-Thyme Lemonade, Cucumber & Passion Fruit Iced Tea and a Spiced Hibiscus & Date Brew, the finale a Coconut & Vanilla Bean Iced Coffee to complement the Maldivian Bounty Tart.
Commenting on the three-day culinary journey, General Manager Alain Trefois concluded, “With a full schedule of activities set out over the three days including functions for both our guests and associates, this visionary duo entertained all with events ranging from mixology classes to a unique culinary journey through pairing Maldivian inspired food and drink.
“By partnering with both these acclaimed mentors, our F&B associates at Helengeli have not just learnt new skills, they’ve raised the quality standard for entertaining guests through the power of cuisine. From everyone on the island, we are indebted to Mr. Frank & Mr. Manuel for taking the time to travel and knowledge-share with our team, whilst also adding a magical culinary experience for our guests”.
Corporate F&B Manager SENTIDO Frank Funke also comments, “It was a unique experience, and I am very grateful to the entire team for helping to make this event so unforgettable”.
Cooking
JOALI Maldives unveils guest chef series with Michelin-starred culinary masters
JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives, welcomes a distinguished line-up of internationally acclaimed chefs to its shores in 2025. In a celebration of culinary artistry and global flavours, Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser, multi-Michelin-starred Chef Takagi Kazuo, and MasterChef: The Professionals winner Chef Alex Webb will take centre stage, curating immersive dining experiences for guests. These culinary visionaries will bring their distinctive styles and influences to JOALI Maldives, transforming the island’s renowned dining venues into stages for culinary exploration.
Chef Theodor Falser | 1st – 5th March 2025
A Michelin-starred advocate of nature-inspired gastronomy, Chef Theodor Falser has dedicated his career to celebrating pure, regional ingredients. His expertise has shaped the menu at Bellinis, where guests can savour elegantly crafted dishes such as Tagliolini with Black Truffle, Butter-Poached Lobster with Caviar, and Braised Veal Cheek with Berry Sauce. For a limited time, Bellinis also features the ‘Secret Garden’ collection by Aquazzura Casa, infusing the space with botanical elements and lush verdant tones inspired by 18th-century Chinese porcelain.
During his residency, guests will experience an exclusive wine-paired set menu dinner, showcasing the flavours of Italy’s Dolomites region. Drawing from his roots in South Tyrol, Chef Falser’s menu will highlight alpine herbs and seasonal mountain ingredients, transporting the essence of the highlands to the Maldives.
Chef Takagi Kazuo | 14th – 21st March 2025
A master of Kyo-ryori (Kyoto cuisine), Chef Takagi Kazuo is celebrated for his meticulous artistry and deep respect for seasonal harmony. His two Michelin-starred restaurant, Kyoto Cuisine TAKAGI, is an emblem of traditional Japanese dining. As the creative force behind the menu at Saoke, JOALI Maldives’ signature overwater restaurant, Chef Takagi brings together the delicate refinement of Japanese haute cuisine with the bold, vibrant influences of Peruvian flavours, crafting a menu that celebrates the essence of Nikkei cuisine.
During his residency, guests will experience an exclusive wine-paired set menu dinner at Saoke, where Chef Takagi presents his signature interpretation of Japanese cuisine, highlighting the interplay of flavours, textures, and seasonal ingredients through dishes like Sumiyaki Charcoal Grilled Black Cod and Yuzu Beef Roll. For those who wish to delve deeper into Japanese culinary traditions, a curated sake journey will be available, featuring rare and premium labels such as Dassai Beyond and Shirataki Seven Junmai Daiginjo—each carefully selected to enhance the flavours of the evening.
Chef Alex Webb | 17th – 23rd April 2025
Innovative, playful, and deeply rooted in British flavours, Chef Alex Webb rose to prominence after winning MasterChef: The Professionals in 2020. Having previously delighted guests at JOALI Maldives, his return promises an all-new series of dynamic dining experiences showcasing his signature creativity.
Dishes such as Fire-Roasted Scallops with Foie Gras and Wagyu Beef MB9 Fillet at Bellinis, and Smoked Tiger Prawn Tartare and Alex’s Signature Lobster Dog Tail at Saoke, showcase his distinctive approach, where refined technique and thoughtfully sourced ingredients take centre stage. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with premium wines, offering a curated journey through distinguished old-world vintages and exceptional labels.
JOALI Maldives will also host an exclusive Champagne Devaux Dinner on 1st March 2025. Set within the serene Mura Garden, this communal dining experience invites guests to indulge in a curated five-course contemporary Italian menu, designed to complement the refined cuvées of Champagne Devaux. Founded in 1846, this distinguished French house is renowned for its artisanal approach, crafting champagnes that embody both elegance and artistry.
Guests can look forward to exquisite pairings such as Foie Gras Ravioli with Truffle Sauce, elevated by the vintage 2008 Devaux D Millésimé Brut, and Wagyu Cuberoll MB9, complemented by the rare 2019 Devaux Coteaux Champenois Rouge.
“Flavours have the power to transport us—to distant places, to cherished memories, to something entirely new,” says General Manager, Shifaz Hassan. “At JOALI Maldives, our visiting chef series is designed to spark those moments, introducing guests to new flavours, unique techniques and the people behind them. We look forward to welcoming both returning and first-time guests to discover something extraordinary with us.”
Rooted in its ‘Joie de Vivre’ philosophy, JOALI Maldives curates experiences that celebrate artistry, flavour, and meaningful connection. This ethos comes to life across five signature dining venues: Saoke, Bellinis, TUH’U, Vandhoo and Mura Bar. From the Japanese-Peruvian fusion of Saoke to the Mediterranean elegance of Bellinis, each restaurant presents a unique narrative of flavours. Guests can further explore the joys of gastronomy through exclusive experiences, whether a hands-on cooking session in Her Kitchen, a private sandbank dinner or a bespoke wine pairing at the wine cellar.
JOALI Maldives has villas from $2,928 per night based on two persons sharing a Water Villa with Pool on B&B basis. For further details and booking, please visit joali.com.
Celebration
Dhigali Maldives hosts spectacular Easter with Chef Nicolas Boussin
Easter at Dhigali Maldives marks a season of renewal and rejuvenation with a week-long celebration from April 16 to 23, 2025. This year, the resort will host esteemed French Pastry Chef Nicolas Boussin. Chef Nicolas, a recipient of the prestigious Meilleur Ouvrier de France (Best Craftsman of France) title, serves as the Executive Pastry Chef at La Maison de l’Excellence Savencia in Viroflay, France, where he and his team create extraordinary pastry recipes.
Renowned for his exceptional expertise in pastry and chocolate, Chef Nicolas will offer Dhigali guests of all ages a rare opportunity to participate in a chocolate masterclass and dessert tasting. Aspiring chocolatiers will have the chance to take part in a chocolate egg decorating workshop led by Chef Nicolas. On Easter Sunday, an extravagant brunch will be held at Capers Restaurant, featuring international delicacies and a special dessert selection curated by the chef.
The Easter festivities at Dhigali embody the spirit of renewal and the importance of reconnecting with loved ones. This occasion serves as a perfect time to share meaningful moments and partake in the cherished tradition of exchanging Easter eggs. It is a celebration of life’s simple pleasures—spending time with family, sharing new experiences, and creating lasting memories.
The week will offer a variety of entertaining activities for adults and magical experiences for children, including traditional egg painting, an Easter egg hunt, and creative crafts such as making popsicle stick chicks, puppets, pom-poms, and bunny hats. Additional experiences will include a guided snorkelling adventure, movie nights, a pool party, an Easter dinner, and the Golden Egg Challenge at East Bar, where guests will have the chance to win exclusive prizes, enjoy chocolate-inspired cocktails, and listen to music under the stars. Families can also indulge in a kid-friendly Little Bunny aromatherapy massage and an all-natural nourishing facial at Dhigali Spa.
Guests can take advantage of the Easter special offer available on dhigali.com, which includes exclusive benefits such as chocolate-inspired amenities, complimentary banana and fun tube rides, or 15-minute waterski and wakeboarding sessions for up to four people. Additionally, accommodation upgrades will be provided based on availability.
