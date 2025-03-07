Awards
TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance wins Best Hotel – Long Haul among top 100 hotels
TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance has announced its latest achievement at the significant TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025, held in Berlin, Germany on March 3, 2025, ahead of ITB Berlin 2025. The resort has once again secured the Best Hotel – Long Haul category award, reinforcing its position as a premier luxury destination. In addition, TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance has been ranked among the Top 100 hotels in TUI’s global program, a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence in hospitality.
The TUI Global Hotel Awards recognizes the Top 100 hotels and winners based on detailed guest feedback. Each year, TUI BLUE celebrates outstanding service and quality at a festive ceremony in Germany, attended by over 300 industry professionals. The event is one of the most prestigious in the travel sector, honoring hotels and resorts that excel in guest experiences, superior service, and high-quality standards. TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance has been named among the Top 100, placing it in an elite category of properties that set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition from the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025 for the second consecutive year. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team in delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests and reinforces our commitment to excellence in hospitality,” said Deepak Booneady, CEO of Sun Siyam Resorts.
TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance, located in the stunning South Male Atoll and connected to the two islands of Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives, is renowned for offering an exclusive adults-only experience that blends traditional Maldivian charm with contemporary luxury. Since its opening on November 1, 2022, the resort has offered pristine beaches, world-class dining, and personalised services tailored specifically for couples and honeymooners seeking a memorable getaway. This recent accolade highlights the resort’s dedication to creating meaningful and unforgettable guest experiences.
As it continues to set the standard for exceptional service and luxury hospitality, this award further solidifies TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance’s status as a premier romantic destination in the Maldives. The resort extends its sincere gratitude to its guests, partners, and dedicated team members for their invaluable contributions to its continued success.
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives named BEST OF LUXURY 2025 by Stop Over Reisen
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been honored with the BEST OF LUXURY 2025 award by Stop Over Reisen, a leading luxury tour operator with over 35 years of expertise in curating luxury Maldivian escapes. Chosen by 200,000 discerning travelers, this prestigious recognition reinforces the resort’s status as a top destination for luxury and exclusivity in the Maldives.
Renowned for its impeccable service and lavish accommodations, the St. Regis Maldives continues to set the standard in high-end travel. This award highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to excellence, ensuring every guest experience is nothing short of extraordinary.
The BEST OF LUXURY award is a symbol of prestige in the hospitality industry, celebrating properties that exemplify sophistication, innovation, and world-class service. As the demand for elite travel grows, the St. Regis Maldives remains a leader, offering refined accommodations, personalized services, and an unparalleled setting in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.
Nestled in the pristine Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. Located on a breathtaking natural island, the resort is surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, white-sand beaches, and the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, offering an unparalleled escape. Its 77 elegantly designed villas seamlessly blend with nature while providing modern comforts, including private terraces, pools, and breathtaking ocean or garden views.
Signature accommodations include the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate, featuring three bedrooms, a private gym, and massage rooms, and the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate, which boasts panoramic views, a 67-square-meter pool, and opulent living spaces. Guests can explore the vibrant marine ecosystem through snorkeling, diving, and a variety of water sports, or embark on an exclusive yacht excursion aboard Norma. Committed to sustainability, the resort also spearheads coral restoration programs under the guidance of its dedicated Marine Biologist.
Renowned for its signature St. Regis Butler Service and award-winning hospitality, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort seamlessly combines luxury, adventure, and tranquility, ensuring an unforgettable experience in the heart of the Maldives.
Awards
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru awarded four-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide Awards 2025
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been honoured with a coveted Four-Star rating in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, recognising the resort’s exceptional service, refined luxury, and world-class hospitality.
Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruise ships. Their anonymous inspectors evaluate properties based on up to 900 objective criteria, focusing on service excellence and overall guest experience.
Following an extensive renovation last year, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru unveiled refreshed villas, enhanced guest experiences, and a dine-around concept featuring award-winning restaurants. This recognition underscores the resort’s dedication to providing an unparalleled luxury escape in the Maldives.
At Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, service excellence is at the heart of everything we do. Our dedicated team is committed to providing consistently exceptional service, ensuring that every guest enjoys a seamless and personalised stay. From warm Maldivian hospitality to meticulous attention to detail, we create an atmosphere of tranquillity and indulgence.
In addition to luxury and hospitality, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru remains deeply committed to sustainability. The resort’s newly renovated Marine Lab continues to serve as a pioneer in marine conservation in the Maldives, focusing on coral restoration, marine biodiversity protection, and sustainable tourism practices.
“We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious recognition from Forbes Travel Guide,” said Hery Kuswoyo, General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding service and authentic experiences that celebrate the natural beauty and culture of the Maldives. With our refreshed resort, we strive to offer our guests a unique blend of luxury, sustainability, and the essence of the original Maldives.”
Awards
Amilla Maldives gets Forbes Travel Guide’s 2025 Star Awards recognition
Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), has announced its 2025 Star Awards, and Amilla Maldives is named among the exceptional resorts recognised for their commitment to outstanding guest experiences and thoughtful service.
Nestled within the peaceful Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Amilla Maldives is known for its expansive villas, sustainability initiatives, and dedication to personalised guest experiences. From wellness offerings to an array of dining options, Amilla strives to create a unique blend of comfort, simplicity, and a deep respect for nature and the local community.
“We are grateful for this recognition from Forbes Travel Guide,” shared Narelle McDougall, General Manager of Amilla Maldives. “This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our team in delivering a guest experience that feels both inviting and connected to the beauty of our island home.”
Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and Amilla Maldives is now among the distinguished properties featured in its annual Star Rating list.
“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list continues to reflect the changing landscape of luxury, with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being, and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognise their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today’s discerning guest.”
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Award-winning Kandooma Maldives launches ultimate scuba diving experience
-
Featured1 week ago
The Westin Maldives unveils exclusive ‘Around-The-Clock’ all-Inclusive retreat
-
Cooking1 week ago
Chef Jacopo Chieppa’s exclusive culinary residency at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
-
Featured1 week ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Guraidhoo star in High Road, Low Road grand finale
-
News7 days ago
Elevated island living with Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa’s new three-bedroom Kuda Estate
-
News6 days ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils Maldives’ longest pool, reimagined Beach & Sunset Beach Pavilions
-
Featured1 week ago
Experience ultimate comfort at Avani+ Fares Maldives
-
Awards1 week ago
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru awarded four-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide Awards 2025