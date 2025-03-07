TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance wins Best Hotel – Long Haul among top 100 hotels

TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance has announced its latest achievement at the significant TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025, held in Berlin, Germany on March 3, 2025, ahead of ITB Berlin 2025. The resort has once again secured the Best Hotel – Long Haul category award, reinforcing its position as a premier luxury destination. In addition, TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance has been ranked among the Top 100 hotels in TUI’s global program, a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence in hospitality.

The TUI Global Hotel Awards recognizes the Top 100 hotels and winners based on detailed guest feedback. Each year, TUI BLUE celebrates outstanding service and quality at a festive ceremony in Germany, attended by over 300 industry professionals. The event is one of the most prestigious in the travel sector, honoring hotels and resorts that excel in guest experiences, superior service, and high-quality standards. TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance has been named among the Top 100, placing it in an elite category of properties that set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition from the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025 for the second consecutive year. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team in delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests and reinforces our commitment to excellence in hospitality,” said Deepak Booneady, CEO of Sun Siyam Resorts.

TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance, located in the stunning South Male Atoll and connected to the two islands of Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives, is renowned for offering an exclusive adults-only experience that blends traditional Maldivian charm with contemporary luxury. Since its opening on November 1, 2022, the resort has offered pristine beaches, world-class dining, and personalised services tailored specifically for couples and honeymooners seeking a memorable getaway. This recent accolade highlights the resort’s dedication to creating meaningful and unforgettable guest experiences.

As it continues to set the standard for exceptional service and luxury hospitality, this award further solidifies TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance’s status as a premier romantic destination in the Maldives. The resort extends its sincere gratitude to its guests, partners, and dedicated team members for their invaluable contributions to its continued success.