Cooking
DERTOUR’s specialist team shares guest experience magic at OBLU Nature Helengeli by SENTIDO
From a strategic partnership for renovation in 2023 that introduced a vibrant make-over with new water villas, to ongoing collaborations ensuring continual improvement of the guest experience, DERTOUR’s specialist team at SENTIDO continue to play an instrumental role in driving the success of OBLU Nature Helengeli by SENTIDO.
To kick off the year in style and at peak occupancy, at the end of February two of the leading figures in SENTIDO’s culinary team flew out from Europe to host a creative culinary extravaganza for guests and specialist training for associates at OBLU Nature Helengeli by SENTIDO.
Sharing the inspiration for such collaborations with valued partners like SENTIDO, VP of Food & Beverage Anupam Banerjee stated, “At Atmosphere Core, we focus on crafting a food and beverage experience that cultivates an immersive journey, elevating guest satisfaction while honouring local heritage and sustainability”.
From SENTIDO’s headquarters in Germany, Corporate F&B Manager Chef Frank Funke took to the kitchens of the island to create Maldivian inspired dishes closely collaborating with island Executive Chef Ajay Sahoo, whilst behind the bar and ranked #3 in the world for Mixology, Manuel Perez foraged the island for fresh natural ingredients to add to cocktails paired with the flavourful cuisine.
The highlight of the three days featured a mouth-watering four-course degustation menu paired with cocktails organised by island F&B Manager Bishnu Bhattarai and team. Chef’s Frank’s starters included a “Hiki Mas” Maldivian-style diced tuna with coconut-lime dressing, whilst Caesar Salads took a twist with ingredients including charred coconut, crispy curry leaves, anchovy-lime dressing, and parmesan crisps with an added touch of crispy tinapa (smoked fish) flakes. For the mains, the finest Angus Beef Fillets were served with a Maldivian black pepper sauce and “Fish n Chips” were served pea mint Breadfruit (Banbukeyo) purée, turmeric pesto and ube (purple yam) fries. The most popular dessert of the night was the dark chocolate ‘Maldivian Bounty Tart’ with coconut ganache, vanilla cream and crushed cocoa nibs enhanced with polvoron shortbread.
Mixologist Manuel’s shaker never stopped as cocktails made from fresh island fruits and herbs paired each dish of the degustation. With combining flavours in mind, Manuel’s concoctions included Fresh Coconut-Lime Spritzer, Fresh Mango-Ginger Cooler, Black Tea & Date Infusion, Green Mango & Mint Iced Tea, Honey-Thyme Lemonade, Cucumber & Passion Fruit Iced Tea and a Spiced Hibiscus & Date Brew, the finale a Coconut & Vanilla Bean Iced Coffee to complement the Maldivian Bounty Tart.
Commenting on the three-day culinary journey, General Manager Alain Trefois concluded, “With a full schedule of activities set out over the three days including functions for both our guests and associates, this visionary duo entertained all with events ranging from mixology classes to a unique culinary journey through pairing Maldivian inspired food and drink.
“By partnering with both these acclaimed mentors, our F&B associates at Helengeli have not just learnt new skills, they’ve raised the quality standard for entertaining guests through the power of cuisine. From everyone on the island, we are indebted to Mr. Frank & Mr. Manuel for taking the time to travel and knowledge-share with our team, whilst also adding a magical culinary experience for our guests”.
Corporate F&B Manager SENTIDO Frank Funke also comments, “It was a unique experience, and I am very grateful to the entire team for helping to make this event so unforgettable”.
Cooking
JOALI Maldives unveils guest chef series with Michelin-starred culinary masters
JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives, welcomes a distinguished line-up of internationally acclaimed chefs to its shores in 2025. In a celebration of culinary artistry and global flavours, Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser, multi-Michelin-starred Chef Takagi Kazuo, and MasterChef: The Professionals winner Chef Alex Webb will take centre stage, curating immersive dining experiences for guests. These culinary visionaries will bring their distinctive styles and influences to JOALI Maldives, transforming the island’s renowned dining venues into stages for culinary exploration.
Chef Theodor Falser | 1st – 5th March 2025
A Michelin-starred advocate of nature-inspired gastronomy, Chef Theodor Falser has dedicated his career to celebrating pure, regional ingredients. His expertise has shaped the menu at Bellinis, where guests can savour elegantly crafted dishes such as Tagliolini with Black Truffle, Butter-Poached Lobster with Caviar, and Braised Veal Cheek with Berry Sauce. For a limited time, Bellinis also features the ‘Secret Garden’ collection by Aquazzura Casa, infusing the space with botanical elements and lush verdant tones inspired by 18th-century Chinese porcelain.
During his residency, guests will experience an exclusive wine-paired set menu dinner, showcasing the flavours of Italy’s Dolomites region. Drawing from his roots in South Tyrol, Chef Falser’s menu will highlight alpine herbs and seasonal mountain ingredients, transporting the essence of the highlands to the Maldives.
Chef Takagi Kazuo | 14th – 21st March 2025
A master of Kyo-ryori (Kyoto cuisine), Chef Takagi Kazuo is celebrated for his meticulous artistry and deep respect for seasonal harmony. His two Michelin-starred restaurant, Kyoto Cuisine TAKAGI, is an emblem of traditional Japanese dining. As the creative force behind the menu at Saoke, JOALI Maldives’ signature overwater restaurant, Chef Takagi brings together the delicate refinement of Japanese haute cuisine with the bold, vibrant influences of Peruvian flavours, crafting a menu that celebrates the essence of Nikkei cuisine.
During his residency, guests will experience an exclusive wine-paired set menu dinner at Saoke, where Chef Takagi presents his signature interpretation of Japanese cuisine, highlighting the interplay of flavours, textures, and seasonal ingredients through dishes like Sumiyaki Charcoal Grilled Black Cod and Yuzu Beef Roll. For those who wish to delve deeper into Japanese culinary traditions, a curated sake journey will be available, featuring rare and premium labels such as Dassai Beyond and Shirataki Seven Junmai Daiginjo—each carefully selected to enhance the flavours of the evening.
Chef Alex Webb | 17th – 23rd April 2025
Innovative, playful, and deeply rooted in British flavours, Chef Alex Webb rose to prominence after winning MasterChef: The Professionals in 2020. Having previously delighted guests at JOALI Maldives, his return promises an all-new series of dynamic dining experiences showcasing his signature creativity.
Dishes such as Fire-Roasted Scallops with Foie Gras and Wagyu Beef MB9 Fillet at Bellinis, and Smoked Tiger Prawn Tartare and Alex’s Signature Lobster Dog Tail at Saoke, showcase his distinctive approach, where refined technique and thoughtfully sourced ingredients take centre stage. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with premium wines, offering a curated journey through distinguished old-world vintages and exceptional labels.
JOALI Maldives will also host an exclusive Champagne Devaux Dinner on 1st March 2025. Set within the serene Mura Garden, this communal dining experience invites guests to indulge in a curated five-course contemporary Italian menu, designed to complement the refined cuvées of Champagne Devaux. Founded in 1846, this distinguished French house is renowned for its artisanal approach, crafting champagnes that embody both elegance and artistry.
Guests can look forward to exquisite pairings such as Foie Gras Ravioli with Truffle Sauce, elevated by the vintage 2008 Devaux D Millésimé Brut, and Wagyu Cuberoll MB9, complemented by the rare 2019 Devaux Coteaux Champenois Rouge.
“Flavours have the power to transport us—to distant places, to cherished memories, to something entirely new,” says General Manager, Shifaz Hassan. “At JOALI Maldives, our visiting chef series is designed to spark those moments, introducing guests to new flavours, unique techniques and the people behind them. We look forward to welcoming both returning and first-time guests to discover something extraordinary with us.”
Rooted in its ‘Joie de Vivre’ philosophy, JOALI Maldives curates experiences that celebrate artistry, flavour, and meaningful connection. This ethos comes to life across five signature dining venues: Saoke, Bellinis, TUH’U, Vandhoo and Mura Bar. From the Japanese-Peruvian fusion of Saoke to the Mediterranean elegance of Bellinis, each restaurant presents a unique narrative of flavours. Guests can further explore the joys of gastronomy through exclusive experiences, whether a hands-on cooking session in Her Kitchen, a private sandbank dinner or a bespoke wine pairing at the wine cellar.
JOALI Maldives has villas from $2,928 per night based on two persons sharing a Water Villa with Pool on B&B basis. For further details and booking, please visit joali.com.
Cooking
The St. Regis Maldives hosts exclusive Dassai sake experience with Naoya Matsufuji
The St. Regis Maldives is set to host an exceptional gastronomic experience featuring Dassai, the renowned sake brand from Asahi Shuzo Co. This exclusive event will be led by Naoya Matsufuji, Chief Technology Officer of Asahi Shuzo, whose innovative approach has positioned Dassai at the forefront of the global sake industry. Matsufuji’s expertise and dedication to excellence have elevated the brand’s heritage while maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship.
This unique event will provide guests with a rare opportunity to indulge in Dassai’s exceptional sake, meticulously paired with a curated degustation menu designed to showcase the harmony between fine food and world-class sake.
The event is scheduled to commence on March 2, 2025, at Decanter, an underground wine cellar that houses an extensive collection of over 750 labels, offering an intimate and immersive setting for the exclusive tasting experience. On the following evening, March 3, 2025, guests will enjoy a refined dining experience at Orientale, where Eastern haute cuisine takes centre stage with an elegant sushi bar and a selection of seasonal pan-Asian dishes.
Situated in the pristine Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort serves as a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. Located on a breathtaking natural island, the resort is surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, white-sand beaches, and the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, providing an unparalleled escape. Its 77 elegantly designed villas seamlessly integrate with nature while offering modern comforts, including private terraces, pools, and stunning ocean or garden views.
Signature accommodations include the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate, featuring three bedrooms, a private gym, and massage rooms, as well as the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate, which offers panoramic views, a 67-square-meter pool, and opulent living spaces. Guests can explore the vibrant marine ecosystem through snorkelling, diving, and various water sports or embark on an exclusive yacht excursion aboard Norma. The resort also demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability by leading coral restoration programs under the guidance of its dedicated Marine Biologist.
Known for its signature St. Regis Butler Service and award-winning hospitality, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort seamlessly blends luxury, adventure, and tranquility, ensuring an unforgettable experience in the heart of the Maldives.
Dassai has long been recognised for its dedication to innovation and precision in sake production. Celebrated for its meticulous craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to quality, the brand has earned international acclaim for producing some of the world’s finest sakes. In a groundbreaking initiative, Dassai has announced an ambitious plan to craft sake in space for the first time in history. Scheduled to launch in the latter half of 2025, this pioneering project will involve sending sake rice and water into space aboard a rocket, where fermentation will take place on the International Space Station. This unprecedented endeavour exemplifies Dassai’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its mission to redefine the boundaries of sake craftsmanship.
Cooking
Chef Jacopo Chieppa’s exclusive culinary residency at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
From March 4 to 15, 2025, Sun Siyam Iru Veli will host an exceptional culinary experience with the arrival of Michelin-starred Chef Jacopo Chieppa. Known for his passion for leavened creations and his innovative approach to Italian cuisine, Chef Chieppa will bring his culinary expertise to the Maldives, curating exclusive recipes and crafting remarkable dining experiences for guests at the resort.
During his time at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Chef Chieppa will lead a distinguished gastronomic collaboration, sharing his knowledge through hands-on training with the resort’s culinary team while designing innovative recipes and menus for Roma, the resort’s overwater restaurant renowned for its Mediterranean flavours. This collaboration will culminate in two exclusive dinners on the evenings of March 10 and 13, 2025, where guests will have the opportunity to experience his signature dishes paired with a carefully curated selection of wines. Each course will be meticulously crafted to offer a refined and evocative dining experience.
Chef Chieppa’s culinary philosophy is showcased at Equilibrio, a fine dining restaurant located in the picturesque village of Dolcedo, Liguria. His menu reflects a deeply personal connection to his heritage, drawing inspiration from his life experiences and the rich ingredients of his homeland. Set in a restored mill beside a tranquil river, Equilibrio earned its first Michelin star within two years of opening. Many of his creations tell personal stories, such as the ‘Minestrone on Canvas,’ a playful dish designed to encourage his daughters to enjoy minestrone, and the nostalgic ‘Picnic,’ an homage to his first countryside experience and the vision of a family picnic. Breadmaking plays a central role in his culinary approach, with signature offerings such as the ‘Farmer’s Focaccia’ and inventive pizzas featured in every meal.
Before founding Equilibrio, Chef Chieppa honed his skills under the mentorship of Mauro Colagreco at the world-renowned Mirazur, refining his expertise in haute cuisine. His pizzeria, Kilo, is also celebrated for its meticulous dough preparation and dedication to local ingredients, earning a place in the prestigious 50 Top Pizza rankings.
As part of Sun Siyam Resorts’ signature chef residency program, Chef Chieppa’s presence at Sun Siyam Iru Veli will offer guests an immersive culinary journey where authentic flavors are artfully paired with refined techniques, creating a truly memorable gourmet escape.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Vaavu Shipwreck: Story in motion
-
Action1 week ago
Award-winning Kandooma Maldives launches ultimate scuba diving experience
-
Love1 week ago
Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives unveils 2025 wedding packages for unforgettable celebrations
-
Featured1 week ago
The Westin Maldives unveils exclusive ‘Around-The-Clock’ all-Inclusive retreat
-
Cooking1 week ago
Chef Jacopo Chieppa’s exclusive culinary residency at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
-
Awards1 week ago
Amilla Maldives gets Forbes Travel Guide’s 2025 Star Awards recognition
-
Featured1 week ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Guraidhoo star in High Road, Low Road grand finale
-
Featured1 week ago
Experience ultimate comfort at Avani+ Fares Maldives