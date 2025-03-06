DERTOUR’s specialist team shares guest experience magic at OBLU Nature Helengeli by SENTIDO

From a strategic partnership for renovation in 2023 that introduced a vibrant make-over with new water villas, to ongoing collaborations ensuring continual improvement of the guest experience, DERTOUR’s specialist team at SENTIDO continue to play an instrumental role in driving the success of OBLU Nature Helengeli by SENTIDO.

To kick off the year in style and at peak occupancy, at the end of February two of the leading figures in SENTIDO’s culinary team flew out from Europe to host a creative culinary extravaganza for guests and specialist training for associates at OBLU Nature Helengeli by SENTIDO.

Sharing the inspiration for such collaborations with valued partners like SENTIDO, VP of Food & Beverage Anupam Banerjee stated, “At Atmosphere Core, we focus on crafting a food and beverage experience that cultivates an immersive journey, elevating guest satisfaction while honouring local heritage and sustainability”.

From SENTIDO’s headquarters in Germany, Corporate F&B Manager Chef Frank Funke took to the kitchens of the island to create Maldivian inspired dishes closely collaborating with island Executive Chef Ajay Sahoo, whilst behind the bar and ranked #3 in the world for Mixology, Manuel Perez foraged the island for fresh natural ingredients to add to cocktails paired with the flavourful cuisine.

The highlight of the three days featured a mouth-watering four-course degustation menu paired with cocktails organised by island F&B Manager Bishnu Bhattarai and team. Chef’s Frank’s starters included a “Hiki Mas” Maldivian-style diced tuna with coconut-lime dressing, whilst Caesar Salads took a twist with ingredients including charred coconut, crispy curry leaves, anchovy-lime dressing, and parmesan crisps with an added touch of crispy tinapa (smoked fish) flakes. For the mains, the finest Angus Beef Fillets were served with a Maldivian black pepper sauce and “Fish n Chips” were served pea mint Breadfruit (Banbukeyo) purée, turmeric pesto and ube (purple yam) fries. The most popular dessert of the night was the dark chocolate ‘Maldivian Bounty Tart’ with coconut ganache, vanilla cream and crushed cocoa nibs enhanced with polvoron shortbread.

Mixologist Manuel’s shaker never stopped as cocktails made from fresh island fruits and herbs paired each dish of the degustation. With combining flavours in mind, Manuel’s concoctions included Fresh Coconut-Lime Spritzer, Fresh Mango-Ginger Cooler, Black Tea & Date Infusion, Green Mango & Mint Iced Tea, Honey-Thyme Lemonade, Cucumber & Passion Fruit Iced Tea and a Spiced Hibiscus & Date Brew, the finale a Coconut & Vanilla Bean Iced Coffee to complement the Maldivian Bounty Tart.

Commenting on the three-day culinary journey, General Manager Alain Trefois concluded, “With a full schedule of activities set out over the three days including functions for both our guests and associates, this visionary duo entertained all with events ranging from mixology classes to a unique culinary journey through pairing Maldivian inspired food and drink.

“By partnering with both these acclaimed mentors, our F&B associates at Helengeli have not just learnt new skills, they’ve raised the quality standard for entertaining guests through the power of cuisine. From everyone on the island, we are indebted to Mr. Frank & Mr. Manuel for taking the time to travel and knowledge-share with our team, whilst also adding a magical culinary experience for our guests”.

Corporate F&B Manager SENTIDO Frank Funke also comments, “It was a unique experience, and I am very grateful to the entire team for helping to make this event so unforgettable”.