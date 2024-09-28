Tropical twist to year-end holidays with COLOURS OF OBLU’s 4 resorts in Maldives

This festive season, why not trade in those wintry snow-covered vistas for a tropical paradise of sun, sea, and sand? At COLOURS OF OBLU resorts in the Maldives, Christmas and New Year celebrations take on a vibrant island twist, with fun-filled activities, glamorous parties by beach under clear blue skies, and soothing relaxation as you swim in balmy turquoise colours.

As your new year begins, a new chapter is just waiting to be written. Fly into the Maldives for a gala year-end celebration or gift yourself a holiday to look forward to in 2025. Starting before 25 December 2024 leading up to early January 2025, the four resorts – OBLU SELECT Sangeli, OBLU SELECT Lobigili, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, and OBLU Xperience Ailafushi – will host a dazzling array of festivities complimentary with the Holiday Plan.

On land, Christmas décor glitters from swaying palm trees while you will find all the thousand colours of festivities and more as you snorkel amongst sparkling reef fishes and corals beneath the lagoons. While there might be the appearance by Santa to usher in the cheer, it is the once-in-a-lifetime encounters with turtles and sharks and dolphins that will leave you starstruck.

Surrounded by crystalline waters, the island of OBLU SELECT Sangeli embraces that active, nature-loving spirit through a palette of contemporary, crafted, relaxed and indulgent experiences. From the lighting of the Christmas tree to gingerbread house decorating, the holiday spirit is alive and well here. Kids can enjoy merry mocktails and festive fun, while families partake in beachside coconut oil workshops and fresh tuna barbecues. The New Year’s Pool Party for kids and a glamorous Maldivian night on the 31st of December ensure there’s never a dull moment.

Romantic, serene, and exclusively for adults, OBLU SELECT Lobigili curates the ultimate festive escape for couples and groups of friends. At this luxurious five-star resort, it is all about charming island relaxation woven in with subtle festive touches to keep it intimate and indulgent. Choose from massage lessons to making wellness drinks at the beachside spa and sip flavourful sundowners as you listen to live saxophone music. Immerse in wellness experiences. Indulge in a sparkling Christmas feast, catch a movie under the stars, and toast to the New Year at a grand gala with champagne in hand.

The renowned dive resort, OBLU NATURE Helengeli will transform into a glowing wonderland. Enjoy energising aqua yoga sessions and sunset cocktail competitions. Kid’s special activities include nature walks and using dry leaves to make collages, Christmas tree decoration and lighting, master chef for little ones, and a host of other games and activities that bring them close to local flora and fauna. The vibrant New Year’s Eve gala dinner and party will mesmerise you with its tropical vibes and neon-lit décor.

Get into the festive spirit at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi with a range of activities for all ages! Start your mornings with beach yoga, enjoy aqua Zumba, build sandmen, and cosy up with Christmas movies under the stars. The fun continues with pool volleyball, crafts, cooking classes, and a festive Minecraft-themed Christmas Tree Lighting. Evenings are filled with DJ tunes, buffet dinners, and live performances. Ring in 2025 with a gala dinner, cultural dances, and a fire show, all in a tropical paradise with beach vibes and swaying palms.

Ashwin Handa, Senior Vice President of Operations at Atmosphere Core, shares, “At COLOURS OF OBLU, we believe in the ‘Joy of Giving,’ which is at the heart of our festive celebrations. From Christmas to New Year’s, and indeed year-round, we’re committed to keeping the experience fresh and exciting for all guests. It’s about creating unforgettable memories in paradise, through exhilarating adventures, heartfelt moments, and indulgent relaxation”.

Whether you’re seeking adventure, moments of leisure, or just a splash of festive joy, COLOURS OF OBLU has it all – sunshine, celebration, and endless fun await.