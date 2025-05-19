Drink
Sip of Stellenbosch at RAAYA and VARU by Atmosphere
This August, travellers to the Maldives can indulge their senses in more ways than one. At the idyllic island resorts of RAAYA by Atmosphere and VARU by Atmosphere, wine lovers and wine curious are invited to savour a taste of South Africa’s famed winemaking heritage with Glenelly Estate.
The immersive wine events will take place from 10th to 12th August at RAAYA by Atmosphere and from 14th to 16th August at VARU by Atmosphere. All experiences are complimentary on pre-booking for in-house guests as part of the fully inclusive RAAYA Plan and VARU Plan.
Founder of Glenelly Estate, the legendary Madame May de Lencquesaing, affectionately known as Lady May, marked her centenary on 17th May 2025, celebrating a remarkable century of life, legacy, and reinvention. Many would consider an 80-year-old setting off to establish a winery in South Africa a bold, even audacious move. For Lady May, it was simply the next step. She purchased Glenelly Estate, a historic fruit farm nestled on the slopes of the Simonsberg and transformed it into a beacon of French winemaking tradition with a South African soul. Her philosophy of producing wines of grace, complexity, and longevity has earned Glenelly global recognition. The estate’s wines are poured exclusively at Atmosphere Core resorts in the Maldives, as part of a longstanding partnership and shared vision.
In a fitting tribute, her winemaking vision lives on well beyond the vineyards of Stellenbosch. Glenelly Estate returns to the Maldives with a series of exclusive in-resort wine experiences hosted by Dirk van Zyl, the Cellar Master and vineyard custodian. Raised on a vineyard in South Africa’s Robertson Wine Valley, Dirk combines a deep-rooted passion for the land with a degree in Viticulture and Oenology from Stellenbosch University. His background brings a refined understanding of terroir and craftsmanship to every session he leads.
“Wine is unique, as it truly tells a story of time and place,” shares Dirk. “It reflects both the vintage in which it was made and the site on which the vineyards are grown. As a winemaker, you try your best to capture this as truthfully as possible in the bottle and one of the greatest joys is to be able to share each wine’s story with people from around the world. The upcoming wine events create a wonderful opportunity to tell the story of Glenelly, through our wines, in the incredible beauty of the Maldives”.
In addition to hosting guest-facing events, Dirk will lead specialist workshops and blind tastings for the resorts’ award-winning culinary teams. These sessions are designed to build deeper wine knowledge and empower colleagues to confidently guide every guest, whether a seasoned connoisseur or an eager novice, through the Glenelly experience.
Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, adds “It’s not just about great bottles, it’s about celebrating heritage and terroir in ways that are approachable and memorable. And this is possible only through our relationships with partners, like Glenelly Estate, who share our vision. Together we’re transforming our islands sanctuaries in the Maldives into unexpected yet exceptional destinations for wine discovery”.
The initiative is part of Atmosphere Core’s ongoing wine program inspired by its Joy of Giving ethos. Since its debut in 2021 with the ultra-luxury brand THE OZEN COLLECTION, the program has expanded across the group’s brand portfolio. In 2023, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts and COLOURS OF OBLU joined hands with Glenelly Estate and Spain’s Bodegas Martín Códax, followed by a 2025 partnership with Italy’s Bottega SpA.
Whether you’re toasting the sunset with a glass of Lady May or exploring tasting notes during a moonlit dinner, this August promises a unique blend of culinary delights, storytelling, and island charm.
Drink
Master Sommelier Kamal Malik to host exclusive dinner at Ithaa Underwater Gem
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is set to host an exclusive champagne pairing dinner at its iconic Ithaa Underwater Gem on 23 May 2025. Leading the experience is Kamal Malik, India’s only Master Sommelier and judge for the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards.
Guests will indulge in a specially curated six-course menu featuring refined dishes from land and sea, each paired with a selection of Ruinart’s elegant cuvées—including Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blanc and Rosé. This one-night-only event offers a rare opportunity to experience expert wine pairing in one of the world’s most unique dining settings, five meters below the ocean’s surface.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Drink
Tacos, tostadas, and tropical vibes: Tex-Mex night at Cinnamon Dhonveli
On a balmy Maldivian evening at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, guests were transported far beyond the turquoise waters and swaying palms to the vibrant heart of Mexico, where bold spices, generous flavours, and festive flair came alive in an unforgettable Tex-Mex dining experience.
Hosted at the resort’s Tex Mex restaurant, this exclusive culinary evening unfolded like a vibrant tapestry of taste, guided by a menu crafted to celebrate both tradition and indulgence. Each dish told a story, a moment of cultural homage wrapped in fresh ingredients and smoky, savoury aromas that floated into the air as guests dined by the ocean’s edge.
The evening commenced with the Chicken Caesar Cutlet—a zesty twist on the classic Caesar—featuring marinated chicken breast, avocado, feta, and a charred lettuce crunch. It set the tone for a menu that was both hearty and refined. Following this, the Taco Salad arrived, layered with fresh seafood, guacamole, and sour cream, offering a vivid medley of texture and freshness.
For those in search of warmth and comfort, the Mexican Chicken Soup brought soul to the table, rich with shredded cheese and tortilla chips. As the evening progressed, the grill’s stars made their appearance: a Sourdough King Beef Burger, dripping with cheese sauce and accompanied by golden fries, and the show-stopping Beef Birria Tacos, delivering a slow-cooked, spicy essence that had guests eagerly reaching for seconds.
Sharing was at the heart of the celebration. The Meaty Platter presented a bold feast—featuring grilled sirloin, ribs, and half chicken, accompanied by flour tortillas, guacamole, garlic mayo, and hot sauce. The seafood counterpart, the Seafood Platito, offered a tropical treasure trove of crispy calamari rings, prawn tostadas, green-lip mussels, and coconut-cut crabs, all enhanced by sides of salsa and creamy dips.
The Grilled Sirloin Steak, brushed with cilantro lime butter and served with shoestring fries, provided a classic finale to the main courses, while the Fajita Plates—offered with chicken, beef, or prawns—invited diners to craft their own flavourful creations for a fun, interactive finish to the evening.
Commenting on the event, Marlon Robert, General Manager at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, stated, “We wanted to create an experience that brings people together through food—flavours that spark conversation, dishes meant to be shared, and moments that stay with our guests long after the last bite. The Tex-Mex night was not just about dining—it was a culinary journey that brought a little heat, a lot of heart, and a dash of fiesta to our island.”
With the sound of the waves providing the evening’s soundtrack and the scent of grilled meats filling the air, this Tex-Mex night served as a vibrant reminder that in the Maldives, paradise isn’t just found in the scenery—it is also savoured on the plate.
Cooking
Feast for senses: Evolving culinary canvas of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, dining is not merely a matter of sustenance; it’s a journey of discovery, artistry, and taste that unfolds with every meal. Nestled in the pristine seclusion of the Raa Atoll, this intimate island sanctuary invites long-stay guests to indulge in an ever-changing mosaic of flavours and atmospheres, ensuring no two days—or dining experiences—are ever alike.
Dining, Redefined for the Discerning Palate
Dining at Alila Kothaifaru isn’t defined by one restaurant or one menu. It’s an evolving narrative of taste. Whether you’re here for a romantic escape or an extended sabbatical, each day ushers a new opportunity to be surprised and delighted at the table.
Begin with a Floating Lunch in the privacy of your own pool villa. Picture this: the midday sun shimmering on the water as you recline poolside, savouring a beautifully curated spread. This unhurried pleasure is the perfect way to settle into your island retreat.
Then, head to Pibati Sul Mare, where tradition meets hands-on creativity. The Art of Pizza Making is More than a workshop—it’s a Joyful ritual. Roll the dough, fold your base, scatter fresh toppings, and watch as your creation ts fired to perfection. The reward? A slice of Italy savoured with the gentle breeze of the Indian Ocean.
Sunsets and Sensory Stories
As the sun dips below the horizon, The Shack Sundowner experience awaits. Champagne and caviar, set against a canvas of molten sky and encdless sea, is a ritual best shared, a memory effortlessly mace.
For something theatrically indulgent, Teppanyaki at Umami takes centre stage. Here, expert chefs turn dinner into a performance, grilling, searing, and plating with precision, all while guests soak in the sizzling sights and aromas.
Global Flavours, Local Soul
Each evening, the resort’s culinary offering shifts again. At Yakitori Bar, fragrant skewers sizzle over charcoal flames, echoing the vibrant streets of Tokyo. Mondays serve up the comfort of a rich Indian Thali, while Wednesdays and Sundays bring a quintessential island feast with a Boat to Table BBQ, where the clay’s freshest catch takes price of place.
This signature experience is part of Alila Kothaifaru’s boat-to-table sustainability initiative, which focuses on sourcing fresh seafood locally and responsibly. By collaborating directly with Maldivian fishermen, the resort ensures the shortest journey from ocean to plate. This partnership supports both marine conservation efforts and local livelihoods while providing guests with the freshest possible ingredients.
“Our culinary philosophy is grounded in a deep respect for nature and community,” says Thomas Weber, General Manager at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “With the boat-to-table initiative, we’re not only celebrating the incredible bounty of the Indian Ocean but also championing sustainability, transparency, and authentic island experiences that our guests truly value.”
Friday evenings unfold with The Art of Mezze, a Mediterranean medley of colour, spice, and texture. Meanwhile, Saturdays are reserved for indulgence with La Dolce Vita at Pibati Sul Mare, a flowing celebration of Italian favourites, designed to be lingered over, shared, and remembered.
Never the Same Plate Twice
For long-stay guests, the worry of repetition simply doesn’t exist. With rotating themes, diverse cuisines, and unique dining settings—from barefoot beachfronts to stylish al fresco lounges—each mealtime becomes a new chapter in their Maldivian story.
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is not just evolving its food and beverage programme; it’s redefining island dining. With every thoughtfully crafted experience, we invite guests to eat, explore, and engage their senses in the most delicious ways possible.
Trending
-
Awards1 week ago
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives recognised among ‘Reader’s Favourite Overseas Hotels’ by Travel + Leisure China 2024
-
Celebration1 week ago
Celebrate Eid in paradise: music, magic, and Maldivian culture at Sun Siyam Olhuveli
-
News1 week ago
Sanctuary for her at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru
-
Family1 week ago
Family Eid moments at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
-
Cooking7 days ago
Gluten-free, vegan baking takes centre stage in Maldives with BBM, IREKS
-
Featured1 week ago
Heritance Aarah achieves prestigious LQA Certification, redefining service standards
-
Featured1 week ago
Summer of discovery awaits at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
-
Action6 days ago
Game on! Upcoming Meyyafushi unveils Maldives’ first overwater padel court