Hurawalhi Maldives announces special offer for adults-only Easter break

If you’re looking for an Easter escape, away from children on their school holidays, hop on a free seaplane transfer to Hurawalhi Maldives resort and indulge in a luxury adults-only holiday.

Enjoy these benefits with a minimum five nights’ stay:

Complimentary combined return seaplane transfers for two

One time In Villa Champagne Breakfast per villa, per stay

One time 60 minutes Spa treatment per person, per stay

One time 5.8 lunch per person, per stay

One time Sunset Dolphin Cruise per person, per stay

The offer is valid for direct bookings made on Hurawalhi’s website until April 10, for stays before April 23.

Officially inaugurated in January 2016, the five-star Hurawalhi resort is accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main airport, and offers 90 villas, including 60 Ocean Villas and 30 Beach Villas, for grown-ups who are seeking luxury and innovation. The villas are stylishly and beautifully conceived featuring soothing décor, sumptuous linens on king size beds, bleached wooden floors, and private terraces with panoramic views.

There is an ocean of delights to take in at Hurawalhi: dining at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, snuggling up with your darling under a blanket or sparkling stars on the iconic Dream Island sandbank, falling in love with the plethora of marine life on the island’s doorstep – in fact, one visit to the resort is hardly enough to experience it all.